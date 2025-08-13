Trump’s new visa, immigration, and border harassment policies are projected to cost the American tourism industry over $40 billion this year alone. That’s OK, because all the tourists are now going to Mexico instead! Hacer que Mexico vuelva a ser grande! Buen trabajo, gringo! Maybe that $250 “integrity fee” for a tourist visa isn’t such a good idea. Meanwhile, don’t want to pay an integrity fee?

Israel has now assassinated more than 270 journalists in Gaza since October 7, 2023. It’s almost as if they want to control the story and make everyone else die trying.

Trump announced he is federalizing the Washington DC police force, sending in the National Guard to combat a declining crime rate, and will remove the homeless population. If he decides to give the homeless all that wasted space in the White House, the Capitol, or FBI Headquarters I can really get on board with this.

France, the UK, Germany, and Australia have all announced they will recognize the State of Palestine in September.

The Labor Department says we have cheaper gas and food now. I sure haven’t seen any cheaper gas or food lately, and after Trump fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics for giving him information he didn’t like, therefore I do not believe them.

The Qatar-backed Rapid Support Forces(RSF) murdered another 40 or so refugees in Sudan. The article features what, at first glance, looks an awful lot like the Palestinian flag flying from the barrel of an assault rifle:

If you’re thinking,

understand that’s just bad hasbara, dude, made tasteless in time-honored English style. That’s the Sudanese flag, not the Palestinian one, but the BBC doesn’t bother to tell you that, because they want you to associate that triangle on the flag with terrorism.

Barbie Doll with dark roots and Attorney General Pam Bondi

announced a $50 million dollar bounty for information leading to the location and arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. She was greeted with great enthusiasm, with many Americans informing Bondi that Maduro is in Venezuela, providing Pay Pal accounts for payment of their reward, and demanding full release of the Epstein Files.

In the White House, Trump’s political advisor expressed his frustration over the failed distraction. Or was it her? Doesn’t matter.

Zimbabwe banned the sale of secondhand clothes and night-time sales in major towns in order to try to force people to pay taxes on them. I’m sure that will succeed brilliantly.

The James Webb Space Telescope has found things that should not exist if the Big Bang Theory is correct. Just little things, like thousands of fully-formed galaxies existing when cosmologists thought there wouldn’t even be any stars yet.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that HHS is cancelling $500 million in mRNA(that be like the Covid vax, folks) research contracts because

…the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.

Plain English translation: The covid shots were an effort to create an antigen-shifting respiratory virus, extremely difficult for immune systems to counter, much as Stephen King’s antigen-shifting influenza virus did in The Stand. Of course that research should be canceled, and I do believe that is Dr. Fauci in the image below. All of the M$M outlets are screaming that the Covid “vax” worked and was safe and effective and now we’re all gonna die. They were full of shit in 2020. They are full of shit now.



Are you feeling unreasonably happy? Israel has a cure. Just go to this site and see just how much of your state’s tax dollars go to those slavering genocidal maniacs. Please first remove any nearby breakable objects.

Trump slapped another 25% tariff on India for buying Russian oil, bringing total tariffs on India to an absurd 50%. So India is diversifying its trading partners and bypassing the US. Donald Trump has done more to accelerate the decline of the US Empire than Commodus(of Gladiator fame) did to accelerate that of the Roman one.

According to the New York Times, a Russian strike on a Ukrainian training camp in July killed American, Colombian, Danish and Taiwanese nationals who had gone to Ukraine to fight as mercenaries.

The Alternative for Germany Party, or AfD, now has a plurality of popular support, at 26%. In second place is None of the Above, with 25% of Germans saying all of their political parties suck so badly that they won’t vote. I am an American. I cannot help but empathize with 1/4th of Germany.

A French air traffic controller was suspended for telling an Israeli airliner over the radio, “Free Palestine.” I guess the feelings of genocidal maniacs are more important to the French government than safety. From the same article, a Spanish Iberia airliner served kosher dishes to Jewish passengers with notes saying “Free Palestine.” The global shunning of Zionists is well and truly underway.

A great white shark was spotted off the coast of Maine. I guess it’s a good thing hotel prices are so high nobody goes there anymore.

Finally, meet Pearl of Texas, the world’s oldest chicken at 14 years, 69 days when this photo was taken. Pearl likes the old cat and new kitten which live with her. Don’t be like Netanyahu. Be like Pearl.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

If you appreciate my scribbling, please consider making a one-time donation to buy my a beer or becoming a paid subscriber at the lowest rates on Substack to help me keep scribbling.

