Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
zachariah's avatar
zachariah
1h

Who needs satire when we have the Empire and Forest Trump at the helm.

Please now stand and heil

while the band plays that

Star wars tune.

Der der Da Der etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture