Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Shenanigans and Retreats
Plus a seal rescue in Scotland
The US conducted at least 70 “strikes” in Syria, supposedly against ISIS, in retaliation for the killing of two Iowa National Guard solders and the wounding of three more. Why? Let me see if I’ve got this:
ISIS is funded by the CIA, Israel, and some Gulf States.
According to Trump, the troops are in Syria “for the oil.”
Therefore, ISIS must kill some Americans every once in awhile in order to prove that Syrian oil deserves the protection of our reservists more than any stupid disaster victims in America do. MAGA!
No wonder Trump’s approval rating has soared to a tropospheric 36%.
The US Navy continues to play Pirates of the Caribbean. They seized another oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela; this time one belonging to the Chinese. What could possibly go wrong? Below: photo of the tanker with US Navy helicopter overhead.
Interestingly enough, Venezuela announced that its nationalized oil company met its goal of producing 1.2 million barrels of crude oil last month. In spite of American sanctions.
Cuba, Venezuela, Russia, Iran. All sanctioned. All still there.
Vice President JD “I don’t give a shit what you think” Vance said “there’s a good chance we won’t” get to a resolution of the Ukraine War.
Such plainspoken honesty. No wonder Erika Kirk endorsed Vance for president in 2028. There couldn’t possibly be any other reason.
Our Mad Emperor unveiled plans for a brand new “golden battleship” bigger than the old WWII battlewagons and armed with missile technology the US cannot yet manufacture.
As you can see, he plans to name it the USS Defiant, which summons forth images of Alec Guinness dealing with a mutiny(you know, that one might just be fitting) and, of course, a Starfleet warship with a Romulan cloaking device.
Next he’ll be telling us the damned thing’s unsinkable, just as the Titanic and Yamato were. FFS, aircraft carriers are obsolete—the Yemenis proved that—so our MIC’s solution is to build a $5 billion target.
I know the grift must flow and all, but seriously, wouldn’t we be better off refitting aircraft carriers to launch tens of thousands of cheap drones? Or maybe submarines that can pop up and shoot them off and then hide?
Israel is systematically destroying the Monk Forest in southern Lebanon by means of white phosphorous to make a “buffer zone.”
Fun fact: White phosphorous is made by only three companies in the whole wide world—Monsanto, the Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas, and Israel Chemical Ltd.
The war for minerals in Congo, one of those eight wars our peace-loving president bragged about ending, is underway again. The White House denounced the new violence with
They did it! The Dept. of Justice released all of the Epstein Files! Except for the more than half of them that were redacted because they had either Trump, his billionaire donors, or high-ranking Israelis in them.
There were all sorts of photos of Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Noam Chomsky, and only a few of Trump which they forgot to redact, but no worries, they fixed that as soon as the internets called the oversight to their attention.
Congressmen Ro Khanna and Tom Massie were so overjoyed at the way the DOJ obeyed the law, which they wrote, that they are preparing to impeach Attorney General Pam Bondi.
Palestine Action Group Sydney, Jews Against the Occupation 48, and the indigenous Blak Caucus announced they will file suit against new laws being passed in New South Wales at the behest of Israel to repress their right of free speech.
ICE has descended on Columbus, Ohio, and it seems Substack is one of the few places where it is being mentioned.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther tepidly said “We have not asked for and do not need this unwelcome intervention,” prompting Elon Musk to accuse him of being a “traitor to America.”
Elon, sometimes you’re a real Boer. No offense to boer goats intended.
Local law enforcement is refusing to cooperate with ICE. Apparently the entire local population is refusing to cooperate with ICE. Stubborn as goats, these Ohioans. No wonder you haven’t heard about it.
Ukraine is winning the war so convincingly that its most effective offense appears to be car-bombing Russian generals in Moscow. The Nazis had V-2 rockets. The Ukrainians have car bombs. That’s progress, I guess.
As expected, the EU decided against converting frozen Russian assets into Ukrainian grift. Instead, they’re going to steal 90 million euros from European taxpayers to grift to Ukraine.
This is sensible. Russia has lawyers. European citizens only have elections, and those can be rigged or nullified.
EU governments are so unpopular these days that I’m starting to get 1848 vibes. It’s comforting to know that the interesting times of declining Empire will not be endured by Americans alone. (Below: Germany, 1848)
Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger announced a new regional security alliance, complete with a joint 5000 man security force to fight US Empire-funded jihadists. Here’s their flag; I see it has room for more stars.
A Federal Judge, appointed by one Donald J. Trump, ruled that our Mad Emperor must restore disaster funding to DC, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.
Sorry, my distant cousins in Asheville, North Carolina; no one in power appears to be interested in helping y’all, except for maybe Dolly Parton.
The US has now launched more airstrikes against Somalia in Trump’s second term than they did under Biden, Obama and Bush combined. I am not sure why, but the fact that they are hitting Somalia instead of Yemen or Venezuela or Iran or somebody who can actually shoot back might just be relevant.
Edit to add: Washington State has been hit with levels of rain not seen since before Lewis & Clark. Several atmospheric rivers hit in just a few days, producing over 2 feet of rain. Entire neighborhoods of metro Seattle look like New Orleans after Katrina. There is little national news coverage, and that rain is headed for northern California.
New Orleans, the Carolinas, the Gulf Coast, Maui…established neighborhoods full of generational family homes are destroyed. Blackrock & its cohorts buy up land cheap, whole communities are displaced, posh shit is built, gentrification settles in.
There may be few indigenous people left to displace, but there are now many more American citizens for this new finance capitalist model of settler colonialism displace than there ever have been, and our vampire rulers reap the harvest with every disaster that befalls us.
It is Christmas Eve morning, but more than that, it is my wife’s birthday, and she deserves happy birthday wishes indeed for she puts up with me.
Finally, marine animal rescuers in Orkney, Scotland freed a seal pup from being trapped between two boulders. It took hours and heavy equipment, but the little fella is now swimming free.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
Direct link to the seal story https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2025/12/22/scotland-British-Divers-Marine-Life-Rescue-seal-boulders/3901766426146/
'Rescuer Tom Hadley told BBC Radio Scotland the rescue was complicated by the seal being trapped "bitey end up."'