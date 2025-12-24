Therefore, ISIS must kill some Americans every once in awhile in order to prove that Syrian oil deserves the protection of our reservists more than any stupid disaster victims in America do. MAGA!

According to Trump, the troops are in Syria “for the oil.”

ISIS is funded by the CIA, Israel, and some Gulf States.

The US conducted at least 70 “strikes” in Syria, supposedly against ISIS, in retaliation for the killing of two Iowa National Guard solders and the wounding of three more. Why? Let me see if I’ve got this:

The US Navy continues to play Pirates of the Caribbean. They seized another oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela; this time one belonging to the Chinese. What could possibly go wrong? Below: photo of the tanker with US Navy helicopter overhead.

Interestingly enough, Venezuela announced that its nationalized oil company met its goal of producing 1.2 million barrels of crude oil last month. In spite of American sanctions. Cuba, Venezuela, Russia, Iran. All sanctioned. All still there.

Vice President JD “I don’t give a shit what you think” Vance said “there’s a good chance we won’t” get to a resolution of the Ukraine War. Such plainspoken honesty. No wonder Erika Kirk endorsed Vance for president in 2028. There couldn’t possibly be any other reason.

Our Mad Emperor unveiled plans for a brand new “golden battleship” bigger than the old WWII battlewagons and armed with missile technology the US cannot yet manufacture.

As you can see, he plans to name it the USS Defiant, which summons forth images of Alec Guinness dealing with a mutiny(you know, that one might just be fitting) and, of course, a Starfleet warship with a Romulan cloaking device.

Next he’ll be telling us the damned thing’s unsinkable, just as the Titanic and Yamato were. FFS, aircraft carriers are obsolete—the Yemenis proved that—so our MIC’s solution is to build a $5 billion target. I know the grift must flow and all, but seriously, wouldn’t we be better off refitting aircraft carriers to launch tens of thousands of cheap drones? Or maybe submarines that can pop up and shoot them off and then hide?

Israel is systematically destroying the Monk Forest in southern Lebanon by means of white phosphorous to make a “buffer zone.” Fun fact: White phosphorous is made by only three companies in the whole wide world—Monsanto, the Pine Bluff Arsenal in Arkansas, and Israel Chemical Ltd.

The war for minerals in Congo, one of those eight wars our peace-loving president bragged about ending, is underway again. The White House denounced the new violence with

They did it! The Dept. of Justice released all of the Epstein Files! Except for the more than half of them that were redacted because they had either Trump, his billionaire donors, or high-ranking Israelis in them. There were all sorts of photos of Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, Noam Chomsky, and only a few of Trump which they forgot to redact, but no worries, they fixed that as soon as the internets called the oversight to their attention.

Congressmen Ro Khanna and Tom Massie were so overjoyed at the way the DOJ obeyed the law, which they wrote, that they are preparing to impeach Attorney General Pam Bondi.