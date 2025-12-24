Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dx's avatar
Dx
11h

Happy Birthday to Mrs Barbarian, OB. And season's greetings to you and yours ❤️🕊️,Dx

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dx's avatar
Dx
10h

Direct link to the seal story https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2025/12/22/scotland-British-Divers-Marine-Life-Rescue-seal-boulders/3901766426146/

'Rescuer Tom Hadley told BBC Radio Scotland the rescue was complicated by the seal being trapped "bitey end up."'

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture