Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Things Both Terrible and Ridiculous
Plus extinct Ohio mammal not so extinct after all
Father-and-son Indian Muslims opened fire with assault weapons at Australia’s Bondi Beach, killing at least 15, including Israelis, and wounding dozens more, so naturally Prime Minister Albanese’s first reaction is to call for tighter gun laws.
According to James Li, the day before the Bondi Beach shootings, there were Google search spikes for one of the assassins in Israel. No gun control law is going to help you if Mossad wants to do a false flag operation, and this sure looks like one.
Besides, it’s just wrong to deprive one’s own citizens of weaponry if you’re going to let genocidal maniacs play on their beaches. Australians, wouldn’t it be easier just to ban Israelis instead of Candace Owens? I know she looks so dangerous and all, but really.
Since Netanyahu said this happened because Australia recognized the Palestinian state while simultaneously blaming Iran for the attack, and since Mossad is assisting in the investigation, I now strongly suspect that this whole thing is yet another Mossad false flag operation, in this case designed to increase Zionist repression in Australia and to give Trump an excuse to attack Iran again. Israel,
It gets better. Now the Zionist news outlets are all braying that the shooters had connections to or were inspired by ISIS. We’ve known for years, thanks to people like the Gray Zone, that ISIS is funded in part by the CIA, and has never attacked Israel or Israeli interests. Not once.
Like Al-Qaeda, they are also Sunni fanatics and despise Shia Iran, but we’re supposed to believe Iran funds them.
Ultimately, none of this will work. Israel is already doomed. In the US, support for the genocidal apartheid state has completely collapsed with everybody under 50, and is underwater even with my fellow Boomers.
I don’t get these people in the poll who say they support both Israel and Palestine; it shows a wishy-washy goodie two shoes sort of thinking I associate with liberal voters. I could be wrong. It was a stupid option for the pollster to offer.
I am sorry I ever said the Ukraine War might be over by Orthodox Christmas. The European leaders are either more delusional or desperate than I thought. Look at them! All grifting with the little weasel in the middle to the bloody end.
Trump’s no better than they on this one. His calls for a ceasefire exactly fit the American MIC agenda—to buy time to prolong weapon sales to…whoever will buy and send them to Ukraine for as long as possible.
The Russians have always insisted on a political settlement being a precondition to any cessation of hostilities, because they got burned by that trick before. It was back in 2015, in Minsk, and all that got them was a very well-prepared Ukrainian army to fight seven years later. No amount of wishful thinking will make them forget that.
So the Europeans want to steal Russia’s money in a Belgian bank to pay for it all(it won’t, but hey!), but the Belgians are sensibly more afraid of lawyers than they are of national leaders who won’t be in office long enough to see the end of all the lawsuits that move would guarantee.
What it all boils down to is that this war won’t stop until Zelensky is gone and some provisional, and probably very short-lived, Ukrainian government agrees to Russia’s well-known terms in exchange for peace.
Multiple sources—both Russian and Ukrainian—keep reporting thousands of surrounded Ukrainian troops, and of the Russians advancing 10+ kilometers a day on several fronts. This can go on for months, or just weeks, but not years. I simply do not know exactly how much longer Ukrainians will keep dying for Raytheon Etc. profits.
By which time the American MIC plans to be in some new Forever War, and Trump is not going to stop it. I think he’s totally owned.
Which brings up our next subject—Venezuela! That’s right. Trump is so determined to start a war with somebody so you will stop thinking about all those Epstein File photos of him that were just released, so he fabulously decided to start it with his very own version of
Yes, indeed! American privateering on the high seas is back! Except it’s not the government paying private captains to hire crews and go hijack oil tankers, yes the plural is accurate, this time it’s our private—and most certainly privileged—oligarchs who are making American taxpayers pay for the US Navy to do it! Sheer genius.
Aye, me maties, there’s still treasure on them thar ships—it’s just black gold now!
This does take socialism for the rich to an exciting new level, but what is it with the grainy picture from the
pirateNavy helicopter above? The Yemenis published much clearer pictures when they seized merchant ships. Embarrassing, Navy, embarrassing!
Cambodia, whose hereditary President is a graduate of West Point,
(daddy to the left, sonny to the right) started being a good little US Empire vassal by provoking a border dispute with its much larger neighbor Thailand in July. Why?
Well, Thailand expanded its trade with China following Trump’s idiotic tariffs and was instrumental in making deals between other Southeast Asian countries and China. And, as I mentioned in an earlier edition, Thai people are getting pissed off at Israelis trying to colonize them.
In fact, Israeli tourism to Thailand has plummeted because genocidal maniacs are also assholes and the Thais won’t take their shit anymore.
Now the Thais are bombing farther into Cambodia. What possible good this war can do for the people of either country cannot be found in objective material reality.
Apparently the opposition People’s Party in Thailand agrees, for they managed to get Parliament dissolved. New elections will be held in February.
Best of luck, Thailand. I was fortunate enough to visit a couple of times, and y’all are some of the nicest people I’ve ever met.
Miami has its first Democrat mayor in almost 30 years. She ran on an affordability platform—you know, the word Trump says Democrats made up because there is no inflation and the economy’s better than it’s ever been—and won by 19%.
It’s almost as if Cuban-Americans care about the price of eggs and rent, too. Who knew?
Erika Kirk was widowed, immediately promoted to CEO of TPUSA, gladly accepted $140 million in mostly Zionist donations in the following weeks, gave two of the most fake-looking interviews in TV and streaming history(quite an accomplishment, I must admit), and is now on a book tour proclaiming to all and sundry that any criticism of her actions, and those of her Zionist friends, must stop because their feelings are being hurt.
Her late husband’s legacy of asking and inviting questions in open debate is now anathema to TPUSA. Plus she’s on a freaking book tour, so she’s fair game. Erika,
Finally, a fisher, a large weasel-like critter not seen in Ohio for over 200 years, was spotted showing off its cool, glow-in-the-dark nighttime features in the Cleveland Metroparks. The second picture is a file photo of one in the daylight, because I’ve never seen one before, either.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
The cancellation of an extinction event is the best news I have seen in a long time. Thank you.
It’s completely unfathomable that Israel is gearing up for another go at Iran. Last time around, by all credible accounts available, Iran smacked Israel hard in the face. And Trump wasn’t willing to do anything other than a token (agreed to beforehand through back channels) strike. So this is just complete madness by Israel at this point.