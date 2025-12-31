Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Recognitions, Strikes, and Madness
Plus police hunt for wallaby in New Jersey
Israel recognized Somaliland, formerly and completely uncoincidentally British Somaliland, and the Jerusalem Post said it put Israel and the United Arab Emirates on the same side against the Houthis in Yemen.
Days later, Saudi Arabia bombed a port city in southern Yemen to stop the Emiratis from arming a faction there that is fighting the Houthis. The UAE responded by withdrawing all of their troops from southern Yemen.
Niger announced it will no longer issue visas to Americans after our Mad Emperor extended his everchanging travel ban to include that country.
The US launched a Tomahawk missile strike in northern Nigeria, allegedly against the CIA-funded Boko Haram Islamists, but completely missed the alleged target. Due to good fortune or the Holy Grift which prevented maintenance, at least some of them were duds. How would you like to find these things in your back yard?
Mad Emperor Donald the Dumbass announced that the US bombed “an implementation area” in Venezuela “where they load the boats up with drugs.” Interestingly, at the bottom of the USA Today article is this little jewel:
In addition to the boat strikes, the Coast Guard has also seized two oil tankers off the coast of Venezuela, and it is pursuing a third that REFUSED TO BE BOARDED. (emphasis mine)
A couple of weeks ago, Venezuela announced that its navy would begin escorting oil tankers. Are they? Is that why that third tanker is refusing to be boarded? Where is its intended destination? Today, I do not know.
I do know that the “pursuit” of an oil tanker by a Navy destroyer or a Coast Guard cutter would be a very short one indeed. An oil tanker isn’t exactly a drug boat from Miami Vice. I wonder if Trump knows this?
Update: The AP reports the CIA was behind the strike on the Venezuelan dock. I believe it because Trump’s explanation sounds like how a CIA officer would have to explain it to him.
Bolivia entered the second week of a general strike triggered when its
US Viceroypresident announced a decree, written by the IMF, that will increase the price of gasoline by 86% and diesel by 160%.
Emperor Donald’s handpicked candidate,
NastyNasry Asfura, somehow got elected President of Honduras.
Not to be outdone, Chileans elected a real son of a Nazi as their President. See, it’s not a Nazi salute! My fingers are spread!
Congratulations to Caitlin Johnstone, who has reached Tucker Carlson levels of Israeli adoration and elevation by being named the Number One anti-Semitic influencer in all the Land Down Under!
Speaking of numero unos, have you ever noticed how often American and Israeli spokescritters incessantly babble about chopping off the head of a snake and so the snake will die? And then brag of chopping off said heads?
How many times has Israel bragged about assassinating the head of the PLO, of Hamas, of Hezbollah, or of the Houthis? How many top Iranian military officers and scientists have been assassinated to a chorus of
from Western corporate media?
How many times have Americans been told we must purge the evil Husseins, Khomeinis, Castros, Maduros, Kims, and Putins of the world?
How many times has chopping off that snake’s head done nothing to the snake except to make it stronger? How many times have misses made the existing heads even stronger and more popular than ever?
And Freya replies, Silly Jean Luc, it is simplicity itself:
But Loki would like a word,
Then their madness and arrogance attracts the Demon Murphy, and things fall apart as his laws take hold. No amount of pride and ambition can resist them.
A Ukrainian Parliament bribery scheme, which is reminiscent of Gilded Age lobbyists literally depositing gold in congresscritters’ desks, was exposed by investigators with Western backing.
As predicted, the American exit line will be that the Ukrainians are simply too corrupt to save.
Ukraine, or somebody in Ukraine, attempted to assassinate Vladimir Putin by launching almost 100 drones at his residence in Novgorod. Nice residence, Vladimir!
None of them got through, Trump is reportedly pissed at Zelensky, the little troll denies it, and Larry Summers speculates that an anti-Zelensky faction was behind it.
The Demon Murphy is definitely at work in Kiev.
Content warning: If you’re a normal human being, this will make you sick:
Children are literally drowning in Gaza because the genocidal apartheid state is not allowing aid to enter the concentration camp.
No doubt to reduce reporting of this sort, not to mention killing more Palestinians, Israel is banning international aid organizations like Doctors Without Borders from all of Palestine along with the aid.
Israel delenda est.
Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger announced they would begin conducting joint military operations against US Empire-financed Islamic extremists.
Thailand and Cambodia signed a ceasefire to stop their pointless border war that I have no doubt was egged on by the United States.
Global trade is thriving, growing 7% over 2024; it’s just not centered on the US Empire anymore. China has a $1 trillion trade surplus, BTW.
China also waived all tariffs on 53 African countries in June, whereas Trump imposed tariffs on them. Gee, who do you think they are trading with now?
Finally, a wallaby escaped from the Lots of Love Farm in Williamstown, New Jersey, and was last seen hopping across a Wal-Mart parking lot.
An Israeli spokesman immediately accused Caitlin Johnstone of sending terrorist wallabies to kill American Jews in New Jersey.
Wait. They didn’t? Well, maybe next year.
A year ago today, I had about 3200 followers on Substack. Today, it’s closing in on 5500, some 1970 of whom put up with my emails by being free or paid subscribers, and hail from 87 countries as of this morning. THANK YOU ALL! It makes a difference. And
Happy New Year to you, too, OB... We are blessed as knuckle dragging humans in that there is at least one global leader, and the mysterious "we" missed his home. Meanwhile, people with more credentials than I have are still arguing this over on Scott Ritter's substack.
Max Blumenthal, of the GRAYZONE, just posted this substake on all of the aid organizations now banned in Gaza:
As Israel Bans Aid Orgs in Gaza, notorious mercenary firm seeks "Targeter"
