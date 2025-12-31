How many times has chopping off that snake’s head done nothing to the snake except to make it stronger? How many times have misses made the existing heads even stronger and more popular than ever?

How many times have Americans been told we must purge the evil Husseins, Khomeinis, Castros, Maduros, Kims, and Putins of the world?

How many times has Israel bragged about assassinating the head of the PLO, of Hamas, of Hezbollah, or of the Houthis? How many top Iranian military officers and scientists have been assassinated to a chorus of

Speaking of numero unos, have you ever noticed how often American and Israeli spokescritters incessantly babble about chopping off the head of a snake and so the snake will die? And then brag of chopping off said heads?

And Freya replies, Silly Jean Luc, it is simplicity itself:

Then their madness and arrogance attracts the Demon Murphy, and things fall apart as his laws take hold. No amount of pride and ambition can resist them.

As predicted, the American exit line will be that the Ukrainians are simply too corrupt to save.

A Ukrainian Parliament bribery scheme, which is reminiscent of Gilded Age lobbyists literally depositing gold in congresscritters’ desks, was exposed by investigators with Western backing.

Ukraine, or somebody in Ukraine, attempted to assassinate Vladimir Putin by launching almost 100 drones at his residence in Novgorod. Nice residence, Vladimir!

None of them got through, Trump is reportedly pissed at Zelensky, the little troll denies it, and Larry Summers speculates that an anti-Zelensky faction was behind it.