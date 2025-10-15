Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: A Chorus of Tolling Bells
Plus a cat who will not be denied
More Americans now sympathize with the Palestinians than with Israel(source: multiple polls). Support for Israel is declining by the day with every political and ethnic identity group.
A majority of Americans now oppose sending military aid to Israel. I’ve thought Israel was a horrible mistake since at least 1978, but if you had told me 3 years ago that any of this would happen I would have thought you meshuga.
Attempts by Zionist billionaires to regain control of the narrative, by buying companies like TikTok or flooding XTwitter with swarms of bots, will only increase American resentment and bring the glorious day when the US stops funding the abominable apartheid state that much closer.
Israeli economists estimate that the Gaza Genocide and 12 Day War with Iran will cost the Israeli economy $400 billion over the next ten years.
The Financial Times reports that unless Israel’s wars with its neighbors end and some regional accord is reached, the further decline of the Israeli economy is inevitable.
Israel delenda est.
Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has called the genocide a genocide, demanded the immediate release of the Epstein Files, lamented the loss of immigrant workers to the construction industry due to ICE’s brutal terror campaign, and condemned the Republican Congress for the Federal government shutdown. On the whole, cool by me.
She even lamented the Republican budget’s elimination of Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion because it will lead to skyrocketing private health insurance premiums for everyone else. She’s right. It will vary state to state, but it will suck for all non-kleptocrats and it will really suck in places like Florida.
Oh. MTG does own a construction company, and Trump’s brutal immigration policies are directly cutting into her profits for sure.
Or, in Marxist terms, MTG is a petit-bourgeois capitalist who has profited from exploiting immigrant labor and is now looking at her business making less profit as her labor and medical costs rise.
No offense meant. That’s an objective material description.
MTG’s politics reflects a whole class of Americans who number in the millions. She’s also from Georgia, and knows damned well that many of her MAGA constituents are going to be devastated if Medicaid expansion isn’t restored. That is why her refusal to go along with Trump and Israel is so significant. MTG is not an outlier here.
The US Dept. of Labor reports that “Despite rising wages, there is no indication that unemployed or marginally attached U.S. workers are entering the agricultural labor force in meaningful numbers” and “Without swift action, agricultural employers will be unable to maintain operations, and the nation’s food supply will be at risk.”
Plain English translation: ICE has terrorized so many agricultural workers that there aren’t enough showing up for work to bring in the harvests, nobody else is exactly begging to replace them, and the pack of criminals, clowns, and crackpots which is the Trump Administration doesn’t even realize there’s a problem.
Plus, soybean prices for American farmers are down 40% due to Trump’s trade war with China.
Support your local farmers, y’all.
The Military Times reports a record number of military personnel are applying for financial assistance in anticipation of not receiving pay today(no, they’re not paid on the 1st of the month, it’s 1st and 15th).
In response, Trump ordered the War Dept. to pay the troops anyway, and they’re taking it from the Pentagon’s Research & Development budget, which must infuriate some maniac somewhere, so that’s good.
The Republicans’ official line for cutting Medicaid funds is that illegal aliens are using them. WTF. It’s never been legal for illegal aliens to receive Medicaid or Food Stamps or any of that stuff. Ever.
But about a third of Americans will believe that bullshit, just like another third of them still refuse to believe that Kamala Harris was always a sociopathic bitch who belonged in Horrible Bosses instead of public service.
Meanwhile, in a corner of the MAGA basement Trump forgot…
The Nobel Prize Committee, which lost all credibility with me in 1973 when they awarded Henry Kissinger the Peace Prize, just gave it to this comprador whore whose primary ambition in life is to be Pinochet-in-a-skirt and serve the US Empire, line her family’s pockets, and lord it over the peons like the Spanish aristocrats of old against whom Simon Bolivar once rebelled.
Just like they provided Obama with cover by the Official Wand of Peace before he destroyed Libya, these corrupt disgraces to their Viking ancestors in Oslo are trying to do the same for those who now wish to destroy Venezuela—while Norway shares in none of those profits! Harald Hardrada is spinning in his grave.
There has been a military coup in Madagascar, which is reportedly supported by the younger generation. I am not sure exactly what the issues are there, but the now former president fled on a French aircraft, and Madagascar was a French colony, so my first guess is he was a puppet for the French.
And check out the soldiers of the military coup in this <3 minute video from Time. They’re less armored than American cops! Berets, cloth hats, no helmets. Maybe somebody who reads French can interpret some of the signs.
Oh, goody! There’s going to be another No Kings Day protest on October 18, funded by George Soros, full of pretty colors, smug faces, furious virtue-signaling, and signifying absolutely nothing.
I haven’t been so unexcited since the Pussy Hats back in January 2017.
The Most Poorly Dressed US Empire Vassal Ever,
is simply always demanding new toys. Now, he is saying he really really needs Tomahawk missiles.
Don’t worry too much. Remember when Trump hit Assad’s Syria with Tomahawks back in his first term? Some of them didn’t go boom when they landed, because American military technology is aging and overrated, and the Syrians definitely gave some to the Russians.
Meanwhile, Zelensky’s top general describes the battlefield situation as “difficult.” And I thought the British were the masters of understatement.
Trump threatened China with 100% tariffs, again. China imposed export controls on rare earth minerals. American capitalists with an ounce of sense freaked out. Treasury Secretary Bessent accused China of Leninist trade tactics, of all things, and then both he and Trump made whimpering conciliatory “please don’t kick me” noises.
What all that boils down to is TACO.
Finally, meet Ray Ray the wonder cat. Ray Ray decided he wasn’t going to let his humans abandon him, so he jumped on the luggage rack atop their van and clung on for a 100 mile drive at 70 mph through Pennsylvania and New York. That’ll teach ‘em, Ray Ray. He has a great smile, too.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
