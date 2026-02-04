Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Storms of Crimes, Snow, and Snow Jobs
Plus a man and his cat are reunited in Missouri
It is February 4, Russian and Chinese warships have arrived in the Gulf of Oman, and the US Navy task force is leaving the vicinity. An Iranian drone was shot down watching them go, and Trump appears to be looking for a face-saving way to retreat. There will be no American attack on Iran. Now what, Benjie?
Why, accelerate ethnic cleansing campaigns against Arabs, of course! Below: March of the Body Bags, Khan Younis, Gaza, Jan. 31 2026.
Israel delenda est.
The Epstein Files, in fact they are FBI files, show that Jeffrey Epstein got his filthy paws on some of the sacred cloth covering the Kaaba in Mecca, courtesy of some UAE billionaire.
One shudders to think of how it was used.
Dear Congresscritters, if you would like to impeach Trump and/or Hegseth for High Crimes, the Military Times has composed this list of small boats murdered by the US military per their orders. It reads like an indictment.
Uncomfortable with going after some foolish military officers? No problem. Here’s another set of indictments for corruption which Trump himself has bragged about:
The Epstein Files also doxxed the prison guard who said that Jeffery Epstein was removed from the prison the night before he allegedly hanged himself. That SOB may well be alive! Let the games begin.
Remember this guy?
Well, ladies, he may be a free man soon. The serious Federal charges that could result in the death penalty were dismissed, and it looks like all the hard evidence the prosecution has was taken in violation of the Fourth Amendment, and therefore cannot be admitted as evidence. I have criticized Peter Coffin before, but his story here is why I think Mangione will be found not guilty, so credit where it is due:
Mangione didn’t kill that Health “Care” CEO vampire. I don’t know who did, but he didn’t. No way, no how.
A Federal Judge blocked Trump’s decree ending protections for Haitian immigrants on the grounds that it was “substantially likely” based “on hostility to nonwhite immigrants.” Springfield, Ohio said
and breathed a sigh of relief.
Meanwhile, ICE continues to terrorize Minneapolis, and Minnesotans are getting more creative at resistance. Some erected a “roadblock” which looks inspired by the French revolutionary barricade. It has…potential.
This is a picture of a first step of praxis, or putting lessons and skills into practice. It is also an example of old-school gumption. Gumption takes courage, is dangerously innovative, prototypically American, and was mastered by the Vietnamese in the decade after this quote was written:
Being mentioned in the Epstein files is not a sign of wrongdoing.—Sky News
Ahem. I think being mentioned in those things is a sign of at least being in the immediate vicinity of wrongdoing, and definitely rises to the legal standard of probable cause for a thorough, objective and professional investigation of the matter. Preferably coordinated by someone like this guy:
Columbo always gets the rich villains, and I sure don’t see any poor ones in them there files.
Fun fact: Acceptable “anarchist” dissident and intellectual Noem Chomsky was a guest of Epstein’s. Unacceptable Marxist dissident and economist Richard Wolff was not.
The Epstein files are replete with Epstein talking to Israeli PMs and telling all and sundry how much he loves Israel, but Empire media tells me this means he was obviously working for Russia.
I see liberals complaining Russia used a week-long halt to attacks on the Ukrainian energy grid to stock up on weapons so they could more efficiently attack the energy grid a week later. Which they did.
As if Ukraine didn’t use seven years after the Minsk Accords to stock up. Seriously, what did you expect?
The US House Judiciary Committee reported that the EU stole Romania’s 2024 election, and that the EU
…has established sufficient control of global online speech to comprehensively suppress narratives that threaten the European Commission’s power.
The truth emerges from the strangest places sometimes, doesn’t it?
More snow has fallen in Marianna, Florida so far this year than in Salt Lake City. Below: Nag’s Head, North Carolina last weekend:
Joe Biden’s Ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, prevented a USAID—read CIA—memo describing northern Gaza as “an apocalyptic wasteland” from reaching senior Biden Admin. officials in early 2024.
Even when the spooks tell the truth, their masters won’t act on it. Why do we have the CIA again?
US Africa Command said it launched its 27th strike on Somalia so far this year. It’s only February.
Meanwhile, motorists from Minnesota to West Virginia have noticed a rock salt shortage as they slide about on icy roads. It seem Cargill is having “delays,” but nobody says why.
Especially since last winter was so mild they should have had a huge surplus of the stuff. Ain’t capitalism grand?
Burkina Faso’s government banned all political parties and seized their assets. Sounds bad, huh? They were suspended several years ago because of their participation in another failed coup, and there was another attempt just a couple of weeks ago, so maybe not.
US officials are in Mali to try to gain some access to Malian minerals for the first time in six years. Here’s one of the minerals:
Federal prosecutors requested a two week delay in kidnapped President Maduro of Venezuela’s hearing, which means that won’t happen until March 26. They claim they need more time to “respond to discovery.”
I bet the defense asked for things the prosecutors know they should have but they don’t, because somebody’s making shit up.
“Adding a whole new layer of judicial warrant requirements is an unworkable proposal.”—House Speaker Mike Johnson on making ICE respect the Fourth Amendment.
He’s right, of course. It makes it real hard to work that whole Fascism thing if the Gestapo has to be bothered with judicial warrants.
The Metropolitan Capital Bank & Trust of Chicago is the first bank to fail so far this year, and it was closed by state regulators, not the Feds.
Meanwhile, silver prices cratered by 36% this week after outpacing gold in price rises for months. Business Insider blames Chinese speculators.
At least it wasn’t Texan billionaires this time.
Finally, a cat in Missouri was reunited with her person after 11 months, thanks to an updated microchip. Harriet here is a spitting image of our Angel. If you look closely, she’s smiling.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
