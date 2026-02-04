It is February 4, Russian and Chinese warships have arrived in the Gulf of Oman, and the US Navy task force is leaving the vicinity. An Iranian drone was shot down watching them go, and Trump appears to be looking for a face-saving way to retreat. There will be no American attack on Iran. Now what, Benjie?

Why, accelerate ethnic cleansing campaigns against Arabs, of course! Below: March of the Body Bags, Khan Younis, Gaza, Jan. 31 2026.

Israel delenda est.

The Epstein Files, in fact they are FBI files, show that Jeffrey Epstein got his filthy paws on some of the sacred cloth covering the Kaaba in Mecca, courtesy of some UAE billionaire. One shudders to think of how it was used.

Dear Congresscritters, if you would like to impeach Trump and/or Hegseth for High Crimes, the Military Times has composed this list of small boats murdered by the US military per their orders. It reads like an indictment.

Uncomfortable with going after some foolish military officers? No problem. Here’s another set of indictments for corruption which Trump himself has bragged about: Real Patriotism with Terry Moran The Trump Corruption Ledger Corruption thrives when it is treated as normal. That is the choice before us now… Read more

The Epstein Files also doxxed the prison guard who said that Jeffery Epstein was removed from the prison the night before he allegedly hanged himself. That SOB may well be alive! Let the games begin.

Remember this guy?