A seven year drought in Iran was dramatically broken after Iran destroyed several American radar installations in the Persian Gulf, lending credence to Iranian complaints of weather manipulation by radar. (Below: a dam in neighboring Iraq overflows after heavy rains)

German state media assures us this is all nonsense, of course, because all of the Very Credentialed People say it’s impossible, therefore empirical evidence must be ignored or else you’re a crank. Just like Johns Hopkins University preaching that the Covid shot was in fact a vaccine with no side-effects. Credentialed lies are respectable lies because the liars are well-compensated by those who profit from the lies.

The genocidal apartheid State of Israel continues its ethnic cleansing campaign in southern Lebanon, systematically destroying entire villages, and any villagers who dare to remain. (Below: photos provided by the IDF itself. They’re proud of this, you see.)

The US Empire is attempting to overthrow the Malian government by means of its Tuareg/ISIS/Al-Qaeda proxies. The Empire says Russian mercenaries hired by the government are taking a beating; the Russians say the attacks were repelled, but the Malian Defense Minister was killed.

Oh yeah! Almost forgot. The most absurdly staged presidential assassination attempt in the history of the world took place in Washington this week. Ho hum, just another 3 letter agency false flag. The official story already has more holes in it than a target at the range, at which the Secret Service clearly needs to practice more often if that film is any indication. I’m 67 and I would not have missed that shot. Crazy, eh?

Then Trump’s personal attorney and Attorney General—how cool is that?— immediately filed a motion to dismiss the injunction against Trump’s golden ballroom because the incident clearly demonstrates that only $300 million ballrooms chock full of Palantir tech can prevent assassinations. If Lincoln and Garfield and JFK had only known.

Ohio is not a safe Republican state this year. A recent Bowling Green University poll shows both the gubernatorial and US Senate races are in a dead heat right now, and only the Republicans have been airing or streaming any ads. For them,

This week’s Award goes to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. First, he said the US was being humiliated by the Iranian government. Then, he said Ukraine will have to cede territory to Russia before it can join the EU.

In another astonishingly sane development, Estonian President Alar Karis proposed sending an envoy to Moscow for talks in case the War of Brainless NATO Expansion in Ukraine suddenly ends. It’s almost as if he knows something.

Former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo toured the West Bank and was—shockingly anti-Semitically—reminded of the Holocaust. He said, “What I saw today made me feel ashamed to be Jewish.” Plain English translation: “I remember those films they showed at Nuremburg and I don’t want a starring role in Judgment at Jerusalem or the Hague or Wherever they build the scaffolds.” Buy me a Beer

As if to offset these glimmers of sanity from Europe and Palestine, the UAE did two really weird things. First, it allowed Israeli troops on its soil to operate an American Iron Dome missile defense system.

Then it announced it is leaving to Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries(OPEC).

It appears that the slaveholding emirs have joined their fate to that of the genocidal apartheid state to their northwest. I think that is a

Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz will never be normalized, just like his grandpappy no doubt said that Cuba would never be Communist.

Speaking of Cuba, the US Senate voted 51-47 against a war powers resolution to block a Trumpian invasion of the island without congressional approval. Fun fact: The only Democrat to vote for unconstitutional war was Freaky John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who has never met a war he didn’t like nor a suit & tie that he did. He’s so special.

A coalition of NGOs, including the ACLU and NAACP, issued a travel advisory to everybody thinking of traveling to the US for the World Cup because ICE will definitely harass or arrest you, and if they arrest you they will steal your shit and confine you to a warehouse prison with one toilet for every 100 alleged terrorists. But sports fans are often immune to reason, so it’ll probably happen. Don’t say you weren’t warned. Go to Mexico, go to Canada, but when it comes to matches within the US, international football fans,

In one of those good news/bad news things, the Pentagon admitted that the US has no defense against Russian and Chinese hypersonic missiles, BUT promises everything will be hunky-dory if only Congress appropriates hundreds of billions of bucks to build a new Golden Dome defense system. No doubt with golden controls by the golden throne next to the golden ballroom. Sometimes, I think Trump sees himself as Auric Goldfinger, only giving James Bond orders.

King Charles III visited our gloriously Mad Emperor, and everything went swimmingly until the Financial Times reported that British Ambassador to the US Christian Turner said months ago that the only special relationship the US had was the one with Israel. Naughty, naughty FT.

As if to prove that it too wants a special relationship with the genocidal apartheid state, the British Government announced the closure of its tiny little unit that tracked Israeli crimes against humanity in Gaza. Wow. The British Government is more pro-Semitic than the former head of Mossad! Such impressive sycophancy from once proud people.

Not to be outdone in this game of Who Loves Genocidaires the Mostest by any smarmy Brits, US congresscritters introduced a bill to extend protections and benefits currently enjoyed by American veterans to…IDF veterans. Our Reporter on US Veterans summarized their unanimous reaction: