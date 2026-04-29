Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MrMickeysMom's avatar
MrMickeysMom
1d

The Aussie dog is sort of like Trump, isn't he?... out on a ledge, and nowhere to walk further off the reservation without totally descent into itty bitty doggie bits... Thankfully, the dog had more presence of mind to be rescued than Trump is doing with BAD decisions to keep the war going in Iran, eh?

But, not all of America is so shit lib that they don't recognize another false flag attempt failed to convince us all of that bullshit assassination attempt. I saw a poll yesterday that said 70% of us don't buy it... But, some shit libs in my family were "so impressed by King Charles' speech" that they forgot to listen to what he was proposing Mr & Mrs America to continue doing... support the war in Ukraine... They can't understand that this means, "help us go to war with Russia". This kind of admiration bullshit needs a giant enema for Mr & Mrs Potato Head.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Ohio Barbarian and others
The Watchman's avatar
The Watchman
1d

Of course they can manipulate the weather. they've been doing it for years as well as covering the skies with chemtrails. Linking once again @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ohio Barbarian
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ohio Barbarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture