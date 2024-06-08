Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Unsurprising Revelations
and one protest that shocked Ottawa, and a cat.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJ Party(pun very much intended) expected to expand its parliamentary majority in recent elections, but instead lost so many seats it must form a coalition government. Oops.
The BJ Party had waged lawfare against the main opposition Congress Party, but had also enacted policies ruinous to farmers, who turned against it en masse.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico alleged that Western-backed opposition parties, and maybe George Soros, were behind the attempt to assassinate him.
61% of Germans now oppose Israel’s actions in Gaza, and less than a third still support the apartheid regime’s ethnic cleansing campaign. It’s nice to know that other governments ignore their own people just like mine does.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was asked at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) responded to a question about whether Russia plans to invade a NATO country by saying,
Look, someone has imagined that Russia wants to attack NATO. Have you gone completely insane? Are you as thick as this table? Who came up with this nonsense, this bullshit?
Plain English translation: Mutually Assured Destruction(MAD) is still a thing, and it’s a very good and sane thing indeed.
The New York Times has finally realized that Israel is interfering in American elections. Pity they still haven’t figured out that the Russians won’t bother because they know our elected officials don’t make policy anyway.
Scott Ritter, former Marine, former nuclear weapons inspector, and disruptor of the US Empire narrative for over 20 years, was prevented by the State Department from flying to Russia to be on a SPIEF panel discussing whether Empire efforts to demonize Russia have succeeded.
No worries. Thanks to modern technology, Ritter participated with the panel anyway. Silly State Department.
Former deputy director of the FBI and peddler of the Russiagate hoax Andrew McCabe told CNN he and other FBI agents were terrified that Trump would put them in jail if he is elected, which inspired at least 200,000 undecided Americans to vote for Trump for that reason alone.
As usual, Israel has intensified its attacks in Gaza on the weekend so Americans won’t notice. Guess what, Zionists? Most of us have finally noticed this pattern since you’ve been doing it nearly every weekend since October 7. Ain’t repetition wonderful?
Claudia Sheinbaum was elected President of Mexico with 59% of the vote, becoming the first woman elected president or prime minister in North America. Hillary Clinton seethed with envy.
Fun facts: Sheinbaum is a secular, anti-Zionist Mexican Jew and is therefore Hamas according to Zionism. Both sets of her grandparents immigrated to Mexico(from Lithuania and Bulgaria) between the world wars instead of to Palestine, therefore they must have been Hamas. Both of her parents were born in Mexico, and were also Hamas even if they never heard of Hamas because they reproduced Hamas.
Zionist propaganda and parasitical corruption. It’s so circular and predictable even a hamster can analyze it.
Faced with polls consistently showing the flood of migrants across the Mexican border as the #2 issue on the minds of voters, Joe Biden issued an executive order effectively closing the border to most migrants in a manner very similar to Donald Trump’s policy which was struck down by the courts.
Joe Biden did not mention that it is US Empire policy to wreck the countries these migrants are coming from any more than Donald Trump ever did.
As for the #1 issue, which is a combination of inflation and rising interest rates—the consequences of both are inextricably linked in an ordinary American’s life—Democrats tell us this chart(inflation rate is darker, wage growth rate lighter, from 2020 to 2024) is a good thing!
while neglecting to include the rising prices of food and housing and telling anyone who says those things are important that they are ignorant, bigoted, Putin puppets, or all three.
Gotta love that Democratic Party outreach strategy. It’s every bit as effective as outreach from the Hall of Mirrors in Versailles in 1788 and ‘89. It’s as if they are blinded by their own reflections or something.
Fun fact: My dad took us there in 1976 when I was 17. The sun was shining through much as in the above image. My dad stopped, looked around for a couple of minutes, nodded, and said in his Texas drawl, Now I understand why the French had themselves a Revolution!
Meanwhile, something is happening in Canada. LGBTQ activists briefly blocked the Winnipeg Pride Parade.
Why would they do such a thing?
…we reject throwing a party in our name that’s funded by corporations profiting from ongoing genocides – it is offensive to our collective queer history. We honour that first brick thrown.
Makes sense to me. Keep getting rowdy, Canadians. I like y’all when you get rowdy.
On this day in 1967, Israeli air and naval forces murdered 34 American sailors and wounded 171 more in their incompetent assault on the USS Liberty. They couldn’t even sink an unarmed ship.
Finally, chimney sweeps in England rescued Luna the cat, who had fallen into a chimney, after a previous attempt by the fire department had failed. They had to cut through another flue to get to her, but get to her they did and kitty is doing well.
Thank you for reading, good night, and good luck.
The USS Liberty!
Everyone should know about this, and yet, I'll bet that less than 10% of Americans do.
I watch and learn.
Modi is doing the same as what happened in Sri Lanka.
The minute you try to make a country ONLY one religion it doesn't work.
I knew this result before it happened.
Why: Hinduism is a religion with many disgusting ideas (not very different from Zionism)
IF you are a "Dalit(untouchable) you can never get out of this. You are an untouchable
for life.
Untouchables do the dirty work for the Brahmins (upper class Hindus). They clean toilets/empty the rich garbage. NO Brahmin wil even say thank you let alone come near them.
The Dalits have had enough.
You could equate this with what is happening in the US of Zionism.
People who do the dirty work do not have homes to live in. They live on the street without help from a 'supposedly' rich govt?