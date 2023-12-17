US Empire propaganda talking point #1: Russia is a corrupt, tyrannical oligarchy so inefficient and stupid that brave democratic Ukraine can make it crumble with our help. US Empire talking point #2: If we don’t pour treasure and arms into Ukraine, then Russia will conquer Europe. Both of these things cannot be true.
Tonight, approximately 635,000 Americans are homeless.
Brave, democratic Ukraine has banned all opposition political parties and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
The average age of a Russian soldier is 34 per the BBC, which is probably higher that it really is. The average age of a Ukrainian soldier is now 43, like this guy who may very well be standing in his near future if he’s not very, very careful:
We are told that The Only Democracy in the Middle East(US Patent by Harry Truman, 1947) is defending itself against terrorist maniacs who viciously attacked and killed over 1000 civilians with no provocation whatsoever on October 7, 2023.
The Only Democracy in the Middle East tells us that the Israeli Defense Forces are the most moral army on the planet and they do everything they can not to harm civilians.
In some liberal Democratic household in America, a woman was heard to say to her husband, “Gosh, Norm, some of those bodies look awfully small!”
The Ohio Legislature just passed a measure banning all transgender-affirming therapy for minors. That issue, like abortion rights and legalized pot, is now settled as far as the large majority of Ohioans is concerned, and will have little impact on how they vote in 2024.
Republicans said no more money for Ukraine without doing something about the Mexican border. The Biden Administration said “Cool! Let’s hire a bunch more Border Patrol people and give them the power to deny asylum without a hearing in violation of existing federal law, and who cares about the Constitution? More money for the capitalist prison industry AND war!!! Whaddaya say?”
10 million American children will lose their free school lunches starting January 1, since the same Biden Administration refuses to extend the pandemic expansion because who cares about poor kids when there are war pigs to be fed?
East Palestine, Flint, and Jackson still have a contaminated drinking water problem.
A baseball player signed a $700 million, 10 year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The average American cannot afford a $400 emergency.
The same people who deny the Democrats are using the Justice Department to persecute their chief political opponent say Hunter Biden being prosecuted for tax evasion is a political stunt.
The Nazis have a Substack problem. The only time they get attention here is when someone from some oligarchical rag like The Atlantic or New Yorker says they are a problem on Substack. The rest of the time they are a statistical anomaly.
Maersk, the largest shipping company in the world!, has suspended all shipping through the Red Sea because the Yemenis are attacking or seizing every ship that might be going to Israel, making Yemen the only Muslim nation doing anything materially significant to challenge Israel.
Joe Flacco, at 39, is still a good NFL quarterback. He doesn’t make $70 million a year, either.
The State of Texas has filed suit against Pfizer for violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act by claiming its Covid jab was 95% effective at preventing Covid infection when its effectiveness was in fact less than 1%, and for trying to censor anyone who questioned their claim.
Speaking of Texas, my old college team with the cow on their helmets is in the college football playoffs. I confess astonishment. Bevo isn’t as impressed.
Oh look! The head war pigs, the CEOs of the American MIC, posed for a picture with their Ukrainian toy boy! Isn’t this special? A true portrait of the banality of evil. Note that women and minorities can be war pigs, too. Be proud, liberals!
And in heartwarming news of the day, the Sewickley, Pennsylvania public library reported that a copy of Beowulf checked out in 1969 has finally been returned. Now, if we could just get the real Beowulf back. I think we need a hero of legend since the Marvel and DC superheroes haven’t been doing jack shit lately.
Great round-up of the banality of national evil.
A whole lot to unpack and relish. For now; Yes, Victoria Nuland is sow personified.