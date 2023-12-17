US Empire propaganda talking point #1: Russia is a corrupt, tyrannical oligarchy so inefficient and stupid that brave democratic Ukraine can make it crumble with our help. US Empire talking point #2: If we don’t pour treasure and arms into Ukraine, then Russia will conquer Europe. Both of these things cannot be true.

Tonight, approximately 635,000 Americans are homeless.

Brave, democratic Ukraine has banned all opposition political parties and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The average age of a Russian soldier is 34 per the BBC, which is probably higher that it really is. The average age of a Ukrainian soldier is now 43, like this guy who may very well be standing in his near future if he’s not very, very careful:

We are told that The Only Democracy in the Middle East(US Patent by Harry Truman, 1947) is defending itself against terrorist maniacs who viciously attacked and killed over 1000 civilians with no provocation whatsoever on October 7, 2023.

The Only Democracy in the Middle East tells us that the Israeli Defense Forces are the most moral army on the planet and they do everything they can not to harm civilians.

In some liberal Democratic household in America, a woman was heard to say to her husband, “Gosh, Norm, some of those bodies look awfully small!”

The Ohio Legislature just passed a measure banning all transgender-affirming therapy for minors. That issue, like abortion rights and legalized pot, is now settled as far as the large majority of Ohioans is concerned, and will have little impact on how they vote in 2024.