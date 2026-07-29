Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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The Passionate Progressive's avatar
The Passionate Progressive
1d

I believe I read it was Michael Hudson who said that the role of the Democratic Party is to protect the Republicans from the left......My great read now/referral is Sven Beckert's CAPITALISM gives substance to what I have felt about ongoing conflicts w Russia/West Asia - to summarize

The 'greater Israel project' is a euphemism for Western (European) colonialism - Since at least the 15th century European merchant class-later industrialists merged with states and developed capitalism through colonialism (i.e., slavery and exploitation) exclusive of the capitalism ongoing in Asia and rest of the world..The conflict now is about preserving the Western colonialism/capitalist ('exceptionalist') empire. Israel's 'ethno supremacist project' is a modernized version of what the Europeans had done in the Americas, Africa, et. al.

I've heard many forecasts about Trump not having any choices, etc....and what/why the results of withdrawal would be...on the other hand US cannot withdraw from West Asia - this ongoing crisis could take years for the dust to settle....

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Liz Burton's avatar
Liz Burton
1d

Important to note 5 of the people killed at that Russian resort were children.

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