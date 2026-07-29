Iranians put up this mural in Teheran. I have news for them—they will have to take a number, but they’re right about the end result.

Congresscritter Adam Smith(Z-WA, Z for Zionist) made a critical error by asking to be interviewed by Krystal Ball on Breaking Points. Ball expanded his error to encompass the DSA when she invited his jungle primary challenger, independent revolutionary socialist Kshama Sawant, on the show. I’ve never seen both Krystal Ball and Ryan Grim looked so astonished, especially when Sawant differentiated herself from the DSA by saying, “I don’t want to govern the capitalist system, I want to overthrow the capitalist system.”

DSA and liberal reaction online:

The truth hurts. Liberals, democratic socialists, and Social Democrats all want to govern capitalism, but they all end up governing for capitalism. This is why any positive reforms they do accomplish are always rolled back, as Europeans are learning the hard way today.

Yemen’s Houthis intend to shut down the Bab el-Mandeb Strait between Yemen and Somalia, which will force Saudi oil to flow through the Suez Canal all the way around Africa to get to Asian customers. We already know they can do this.

Iraqi militias hit Saudi Arabia’s biggest oil refinery with drones and started a massive fire. (Below: Indian satellite image of the refinery, courtesy India TV)

Isn’t it nice that multiple countries now have satellite cameras this good? It must really stick in the Deep State’s craw.

Pay no attention to Polymarket odds on Ohio’s elections this year. Those are gamblers foolishly betting on past patterns in a sea change year because most gamblers are suckers. The polls show both the US Senate and Governor’s races to be in dead heats now, in spite of massive dark money spending for the Republicans. It will come down to turnout, and Ohio MAGA voters ain’t turnin’ out this year, for many good reasons.

Ukraine attacked a Russian tourist resort with drones and killed 12 civilians. Like the German Nazis in 1944-45, today’s Ukrainian Nazis are hoping terror and wonder weapons will magically save them. It’s

Meanwhile, Russia struck Ukrainian drone factories, shipping and port facilities, sinking one freighter. Gee, which country is actually striking military targets deep inside the other?

The Ecuadoran prosecutor charged with investigating complaints of Ecuadoran fishermen of being murdered, kidnapped, and abused by the US armed forces in the eastern Pacific was assassinated on the street along with her sister.

Fun facts: Her assigned police escort mysteriously disappeared and the President of Ecuador is a US Empire operative born in Miami.

Pentagon sources are leaking reports that American missile stocks are severely depleted, which is probably why radar hunting aircraft like the F-16CJ “Wild Weasel” pictured below and stealth F-35s are being deployed to the Middle East from Europe—to try to fill in for the missiles. Talk about a stopgap measure of questionable effectiveness!

Fun fact: The first F-16 was manufactured in 1976. As empires age and become more corrupt, so does their military equipment.

Now we know why Saudi Arabia did this damnfool thing of attacking the Houthis in Yemen—the US agreed to help them develop a nuclear energy program. Does the Saudi monarchy want to have a nuclear weapon or two?

Indian Prime Minister Modi caved to the “Cockroach Janata Party’s” demands after hordes of young Indians denied jobs by corrupt entrance examinations damned near stormed Parliament in New Delhi. (Below: some of the protesters. The name was an epithet some aristocratic Brahmin shithead of a judge used against them, which they adopted.)

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel accused the US of genocidally carrying out Nazi practices to try to strangle Cuba, because it is. Nonetheless, Cuba simply refuses to die.

So does Palestine. In spite of the stepped up ethnic cleansing campaign in the West Bank, they refuse to leave. Israelis have taken to using the Star of David as an instrument of intimidation:

Man, these genocidal maniacs become more like the Nazis every day.

Burkina Faso’s state-run gold mining industry is booming, raking in $6 billion for the government during the first half of this year.

Our Mad Emperor is now considering bombing “terrorists” in Mali, even though the same groups would not exist were it not for previous American interventions in countries from Libya to Afghanistan. Trump really doesn’t know WTF else to do other than to bluster, bullshit, and bomb. It’s all he has left. Buy me a Beer

Cities and counties across the US, such as Denver and Douglas Counties in Colorado, are “yielding” to public outrage over Flock cameras and replacing them with Axon cameras, which do the same thing but with new and improved corruption. That’s because Axon is owned by Blackrock and Vanguard, with Donald Trump and a former Israeli PM as investors(sources: James Li & Due Dissidence ).

Shorts like this showing people destroying surveillance cameras are popping up from all over the United States. I can’t find my favorite, which is a man in Houston casually walking up to one and blasting it with a pump-action rifle. Perhaps it was too much for YouTube.

Libertarian Congressman Tom Massie(R-KY) has a better idea—he is introducing legislation to ban Federal funding to localities and police departments that use any of these fascist surveillance cameras.

In the Michigan US Senate Democratic primary debate, Anti-Zionist candidate Abdul El-Sayed went balls out, saying again and again that Zionist candidate Haley Stevens is bought by corporate interests and Israel, which she is— —and predicted they’d air attack ads against him during the commercial breaks of the debate itself, which of course they did. How refreshing! I think he’s going to win this thing. When faced with the full power of Zionist and corporate money, the best defense is to turn their own tactics against them in an ambush they do not anticipate. Sun-Tzu and Blackbeard would approve. Also,

Genocide Ben went to Washington to meet with Trump and remind him, again, of those Epstein Island videos so he won’t do anything rational like end the war with Iran. Just look at the constipated joy on those abominable countenances. And what is it with all that gold leaf? Does he think he can bribe Death or something?