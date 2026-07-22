Reflections From the Heart of the Empire: Dances with Absurdity
Plus black bear in Colorado repurposes kiddie pool
The US attacked Iranian civilian infrastructure again, and Iran retaliated by striking a desalinization plant in Kuwait, along with American military targets in several countries. (Below: Bridge in southern Iran wrecked by American action. Looks like some bridges in America wrecked by American inaction.)
Fortunately, yesterday was TACO Tuesday. The US apparently stopped attacking civilian infrastructure after Iran retaliated in kind.
The Iranians once again said they were ready to welcome an American ground invasion. Sorry, Iran, but where would we invade you from? The sea’s out, since we can’t even keep the Strait of Hormuz open if y’all want it closed—that’s been amply demonstrated. In spades.
What’s that leave? Iraq, Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. There’s this assumption by so many that the US is even capable of starting a ground invasion of Iran. Time to give your Empire conditioning the boot, because
For example, Israeli media is saying that the Turks spoiled a planned Kurdish incursion of Iran from Iraq by saying they would give air support to Iran if the US and Israel went forward with it.
Saudi Arabia, seemingly irrationally, attacked Yemen’s Sana airport, and the Houthis predictably responded by declaring a blockade on Saudi shipping in the Red Sea, which they have already demonstrated they can do.
Are the Arab monarchies, all established by Western imperialism, capable of surviving without the US to prop them up? I don’t know, but I’m pretty sure time will answer that question, and sooner rather than later.
Meanwhile, back in Madrid…
International football fans in every nation on the planet, except for Argentina and Israel, went wild with joy as a young Spanish team that looked like the UN, or just an every day street crowd in New York City, outlasted an older Argentinian team which looked much more like the German one in the 1938 World Cup. (Below: World Cup team of the Third Reich. It’s from a German site, so they memory-holed the Nazi flag.)
“I don’t want revolution, but we’re going to get a revolution if this continues.”—Tucker Carlson, The Mishal Husain Show, Bloomberg, July 17 2026
Truer words were never spoken by a multi-millionaire.
The Venezuelan government rejected US Empire media claims that it did nothing in response to the recent earthquakes, and other ridiculous assertions—such as that only public housing stock collapsed.
Fun fact: Only 3% of collapsed buildings belonged to the socialist Great Venezuela Housing Mission.
Our Mad Emperor gave the longest televised presidential speech ever, 99 minutes, beating William Henry Harrison’s legendary suicide-by-testosterone inauguration speech by 5 minutes. (Below: Harrison’s inauguration speech, noon, March 4 1841, temp 48F/8C, gusty and moist northerly winds. Harrison, 68 just like me, wanted to show how manly he was, very unlike me when it comes to the weather, anyway, so he wore no hat, gloves, or overcoat. He died of pneumonia four weeks later.)
Whether Trump will depart the mortal coil in four weeks has yet to be determined, but he was overwhelmingly ignored. Only 36 million of us, or about 11% of the population, bothered to watch, and 25 million of them were over 70.
Thanks, older Boomers and what’s left of the Silents,
If you judge Americans by what the US Empire media focuses on, you don’t understand Americans. That axiom applies as much to my fellow Americans who never get out of their Empire conditioning or social media bubbles as it does to foreigners.
FantasizerSecretary of War and ludicrous lush Pete Hegseth announced a new policy to screen for “testosterone deficiency” in troops over 30 and offer “voluntary” treatment by the War Department’s “world class” medical corps.
All of this is in service to Hegseth’s drunken dream of instilling a “warrior” ethos into the US military, which seems to be an agglomeration of Marvel Comics fantasy heroes who can be willed, drugged, programmed, or irradiated into existence.
Policy by fantasy—religious, social, economic, and military—is a feature of declining empire.
The ICE concentration camp called Alligator Alcatraz no longer exists, thanks to a successful lawsuit by local Indigenous Americans. You rock,
Fun fact: The Miccosukee are part of the Seminole Nation, which never formally surrendered to the United States.
The New York Times finally discovered that the Pentagon has been lying about American casualties in the War of Trump’s Folly, and the Pentagon just shrugged. So what else is new?
US Empire-backed Al-Qaeda and Tuareg insurgents ambushed a Malian army convoy, and the Malian army and its Russian allies retaliated. Casualties and effectiveness are disputed. As usual.
Maine Democrats selected a former logger named Troy Jackson to replace Graham Platner as their Senate candidate, and then immediately began cancelling him over an alleged water bottle throwing incident.
This is what most liberals and squishy socdem leftists really are. They would far rather condemn someone so they can get that addictive endorphin rush of moral superiority than actually win an election and enact anything so banal as policy. Feelings are everything.
Speaking of pathetic, new British PM Andy Burnham announced eliminating the Value Added Tax on household electric bills, only to be criticized by his own party because that might mean that the new digital ID law cannot be funded.
Isn’t it nice that the Labour Party values government surveillance over its own voters more than it does their standard of living?
I saw bright blue sky in Ohio this morning for the first time in over a week after a front blew all that Canadian smoke away. For the moment. CTV reports this is the worst wildfire season in Ontario ever, absurdly blames human-caused climate change for it all, and then shrugs as it mentions Indigenous Canadians are the people who are being displaced by the fires.
Let shit happen to someone else.—The Tao of Protestantism
Perhaps that cavalier attitude is not confined to Protestantism, for Israeli Finance Minister Bela-something Smotrich said Israel “has no interest” in joining any American attacks on Iran.
What an ally! But, unlike with the Europeans and Canadians, I highly doubt our cuck of an Emperor will even threaten to raise tariffs on Israel as punishment.
Well, look for Netanyahu to visit New York City. Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced that the City does not have the authority to enforce an ICC warrant; only the Federal Government does.
I was pretty sure this was the case. What surprises me is that Mamdani didn’t look into that before saying he would arrest Genocide Ben. Surely an upstanding socdem like him wouldn’t just make shit up for political points, right?
Finally, a black bear on a hot, bright day in northwestern Colorado took advantage of a pool bought for a dog to cool off in. Wisely, neither dog nor human objected.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
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I wonder if Trump's audience of 36 million included televised the screens at airports and restaurants, or bars conducting drinking games every time he made his hands widen and narrow? I wonder if the remaining denizens bothering to watch Trump and bumping into themselves even remembered anything they heard out of him? I'm still working my boomer reputation as someone no longer loyal to any class who believed in anything anyone running for office ever said after Ross Perot's run in 92?
"...Marvel Comics fantasy heroes who can be willed, drugged, programmed, or irradiated into existence. "
I thought we were living in a comic book world! Wonder why Potted Pete is okay with giving hormones to soldiers but freaks out at the thought of providing them to people who are transitioning. That's hypocrisy for you!