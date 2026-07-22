Are the Arab monarchies, all established by Western imperialism, capable of surviving without the US to prop them up? I don’t know, but I’m pretty sure time will answer that question, and sooner rather than later.

Saudi Arabia, seemingly irrationally, attacked Yemen’s Sana airport , and the Houthis predictably responded by declaring a blockade on Saudi shipping in the Red Sea, which they have already demonstrated they can do.

For example, Israeli media is saying that the Turks spoiled a planned Kurdish incursion of Iran from Iraq by saying they would give air support to Iran if the US and Israel went forward with it.

What’s that leave? Iraq, Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. There’s this assumption by so many that the US is even capable of starting a ground invasion of Iran. Time to give your Empire conditioning the boot, because

The Iranians once again said they were ready to welcome an American ground invasion. Sorry, Iran, but where would we invade you from? The sea’s out, since we can’t even keep the Strait of Hormuz open if y’all want it closed—that’s been amply demonstrated. In spades.

Fortunately, yesterday was TACO Tuesday. The US apparently stopped attacking civilian infrastructure after Iran retaliated in kind.

The US attacked Iranian civilian infrastructure again, and Iran retaliated by striking a desalinization plant in Kuwait, along with American military targets in several countries. (Below: Bridge in southern Iran wrecked by American action. Looks like some bridges in America wrecked by American inaction.)

International football fans in every nation on the planet, except for Argentina and Israel, went wild with joy as a young Spanish team that looked like the UN, or just an every day street crowd in New York City, outlasted an older Argentinian team which looked much more like the German one in the 1938 World Cup. (Below: World Cup team of the Third Reich. It’s from a German site, so they memory-holed the Nazi flag.)

“I don’t want revolution, but we’re going to get a revolution if this continues.”—Tucker Carlson, The Mishal Husain Show, Bloomberg, July 17 2026 Truer words were never spoken by a multi-millionaire. Share

The Venezuelan government rejected US Empire media claims that it did nothing in response to the recent earthquakes, and other ridiculous assertions—such as that only public housing stock collapsed. Fun fact: Only 3% of collapsed buildings belonged to the socialist Great Venezuela Housing Mission.

Our Mad Emperor gave the longest televised presidential speech ever, 99 minutes, beating William Henry Harrison’s legendary suicide-by-testosterone inauguration speech by 5 minutes. (Below: Harrison’s inauguration speech, noon, March 4 1841, temp 48F/8C, gusty and moist northerly winds. Harrison, 68 just like me, wanted to show how manly he was, very unlike me when it comes to the weather, anyway, so he wore no hat, gloves, or overcoat. He died of pneumonia four weeks later.) Whether Trump will depart the mortal coil in four weeks has yet to be determined, but he was overwhelmingly ignored. Only 36 million of us, or about 11% of the population, bothered to watch, and 25 million of them were over 70.

Thanks, older Boomers and what’s left of the Silents,

If you judge Americans by what the US Empire media focuses on, you don’t understand Americans. That axiom applies as much to my fellow Americans who never get out of their Empire conditioning or social media bubbles as it does to foreigners.

Fantasizer Secretary of War and ludicrous lush Pete Hegseth announced a new policy to screen for “testosterone deficiency” in troops over 30 and offer “voluntary” treatment by the War Department’s “world class” medical corps. All of this is in service to Hegseth’s drunken dream of instilling a “warrior” ethos into the US military, which seems to be an agglomeration of Marvel Comics fantasy heroes who can be willed, drugged, programmed, or irradiated into existence.

Policy by fantasy—religious, social, economic, and military—is a feature of declining empire.