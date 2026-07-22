Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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MrMickeysMom's avatar
MrMickeysMom
2d

I wonder if Trump's audience of 36 million included televised the screens at airports and restaurants, or bars conducting drinking games every time he made his hands widen and narrow? I wonder if the remaining denizens bothering to watch Trump and bumping into themselves even remembered anything they heard out of him? I'm still working my boomer reputation as someone no longer loyal to any class who believed in anything anyone running for office ever said after Ross Perot's run in 92?

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
1d

"...Marvel Comics fantasy heroes who can be willed, drugged, programmed, or irradiated into existence. "

I thought we were living in a comic book world! Wonder why Potted Pete is okay with giving hormones to soldiers but freaks out at the thought of providing them to people who are transitioning. That's hypocrisy for you!

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