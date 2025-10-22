Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Proofs of Insanity
Plus a little meowing miracle in England
Donald Trump said “we’re” going to “eradicate” Hamas unless they are “very good” and “behave” as the genocidal maniacs who have him by the balls continued to murder and starve Arabs who never harmed me on my dime, in spite of his declaration just days before that the “war is over.” Donald, just one question:
No, Cartman, Miriam Adelson has a big, studded strap-on in her pocket. Israel delenda est.
In Maine, a 41 year old Marine combat veteran, oyster farmer and harbormaster who looks like he could have served with Chamberlain at Gettysburg,
named Graham Platner is running for US Senate in the Democratic primary, and has a 14 point lead over incumbent Republican and shitlib darling Susan Collins.
He said things like Israel is committing a genocide, Chuck Schumer is a shitty loser of a leader, and that his experience in the military radicalized him:
It is difficult to see all that horror, as well as all the grift and corruption, and not find the entire thing utterly bankrupt. I did used to love America, or at least the idea of it. These days I’m pretty disgusted by it all.
Naturally, the Dem establishment thinks that’s a horrible sentiment and drafted 77 year old Governor Janet Mills to run against him, liberally financed by AIPAC. Just think, if she wins, she will be the oldest person ever elected for her first(and probably last) term in the US Senate!
Now that’s decisive leadership for you. No wonder Democrats have soared to a stratospheric 27% approval rating, in spite of Trump mucking everything up, an extraordinary political achievement.
Trump accused self-identified socialist Colombian President Gustavo Petro of being an “illegal drug dealer” and cut off all US aid to Colombia. Some fun facts:
Petro’s government has cut coca production in Colombia by 40%, a clear threat to the revenue stream of Guns & Drugs R US Unlimited, aka the CIA.
Colombia expelled all Israeli diplomats on October 2 after Israel piratically intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla.
Petro responded to Trump by recalling Colombia’s Ambassador to Washington.
An obscure centrist candidate named Rodrigo Paz just got elected as President of Bolivia, apparently due to strong support from indigenous voters. Silly indigenous Bolivian voters, he’s CIA! To wit, Paz
is a graduate of American University.
During the campaign, he met with American lithium industry folks, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
His campaign pitch was “Capitalism for all.”
FBI Director
CashKash Patel, who was propelled into his position by blathering on about the self-evident conspiracies of the permanent Federal bureaucracy(or the Deep State), just directed all of us to “stop trading in conspiracy theories” about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Anything you say, Crazy Eyes.
The American MIC is scrambling to completely revamp its supply chain of rare earth minerals after China imposed export controls, including a provision against using them for things like genocide. Good luck with that.
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan was “imminent” back in June.
Four months later, somebody asked Trump about it and he said “China doesn’t want to do that.” Really, you think? Invasions are expensive, tricky, destabilizing things. Risky for the Mandate of Heaven.
The last time China tried that was in Vietnam in 1979. It didn’t go very well.
Oligarch Jamie Dimon warns us that there might be a stock market crash—so sorry, correction—coming, due to what amounts to fraudulent accounting practices in the US subprime auto lending industry.
Get ready for “off the spreadsheet accounting” or something like that.
I am not surprised. My millennial stepdaughter, who had perfect credit, only qualified for a seven year loan on a five year old used car almost five years ago at over $400/mo. This has been going on awhile.
According to AI, used car prices in the US have risen 36% in 10 years, including a 25% spike in 2021-22 when we weren’t supposed to notice with all of those mandatory maskings & lockdowns & shit.
Working and middle class incomes have increased by a fraction of that.
What these lenders did was to conceal the true amounts of their high risk loans from the big banks like JP Morgan.
How many used cars even last 7 years? How many people lose jobs and default on the loans? I don’t know, but it’s a lot.
JP Morgan just took a $170 million hit when one of these—cockroach companies is Dimon’s contribution to the lexicon—filed for bankruptcy. (Below: Tricolor, the $170 mil loss for Dimon—a month after filing bankruptcy)
Dimon’s choice of an insect known for infesting homes in vast quantities implies there are at least dozens of these grifting lending companies, and neither the Biden nor Trump Administrations are exactly known for strictly enforcing lending regulations.
And it’s late October, in the odd-numbered year after a presidential election, the traditional month for major stock market crashes in America since 1873. Forget 1999, it’s time to party like it’s 1929!
Yet again, capitalism overproduces, even if the things it is overproducing are debts and bets on whether somebody’s going to collect all the interest they’re owed or not. Marx saw it. Keynes saw it. And capitalists haven’t learned a damned thing because they can’t. It’s just how capitalism works—more profits soonest regardless—and here we are looking at yet another crash.
Capitalism delenda est.
Finally, the Devon & Cornwall Police found this two day old kitten keeping warm in a patrol car’s engine after “hearing a faint meow.” A police officer adopted the kitten. Empires fall, markets crash, life goes on.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
"I did used to love America, or at least the idea of it. These days I’m pretty disgusted by it all."........Universal world opinion now.
A fan of the movie GETTYSBURG and (formerly) biking the battlefield, just ADORED the Chamberlain-Platner connection! Colombian president also blasted Israel at the UN and was the first to propose sending international armed forces (of which I believe the Colombian contribution was something like 29K) to Gaza...Hoorah for Petro and Hoorah for the Devon-Cornwall police officer who saved the kitty!