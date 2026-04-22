Are you LGBTQ? Do you want to avoid the apparent total lack of festivities for America’s 250th birthday and party hardy? Well! Israel has the festival for you! Go to the Dead Sea and literally dance on the figurative graves of children who will never grow up to be straight!

Cuban expats in Florida must be made of tougher stuff. They would depopulate the whole island to get it back.

The criminal US/Israeli attacks on Iranian women, children, and infrastructure have even succeeded in horrifying Iranian expats and turning them against the war.

The genocidal apartheid State of Israel has invaded Lebanon seven times since 1948. This time, the Israelis did something really special—they freely admitted that the photo below of one of their genocidal maniacs smashing Jesus’ head is real:

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said of the US blockade of Cuba,

The Irish Government announced plans to end state funding to house Ukrainian refugees and will try to pay them to leave the country instead.

The ability to defend oneself does not mean the right to intervene militarily in other states when their political systems do not match what others might have in mind.

No, just the right to coup the government and then arm the new regime to the teeth, if Ukraine is any example.

Multiple reports suggest that 80% of Iranian missiles and drones are not being intercepted by Israeli defenses and are striking their targets. The Mayor of Tel Aviv said over a thousand homes have been rendered uninhabitable. (Below: Central Tel Aviv, April 20, 2026, courtesy WSJ)

The war will end only when the US cuts off military aid to Israel, and that will happen only when Trump goes against Netanyahu, probability < 1%.

JD Vance’s backers decide Trump Must Go and 25th Amendment his ass, probability unknown because I can’t read Peter Thiel’s crazy mind.

The Democrats take Congress in November and cut off military aid in January, probability about 90%.

The International Energy Agency says the ongoing War of Israeli Aggression is causing the greatest energy crisis in history.

The USS Spruance, a 53 year old destroyer, fired upon and seized an Iranian merchant ship somewhere in the Arabian Sea. Ah, it’s nice to see the US Navy going back to its roots. Fun fact: The Spruance is named in honor of Admiral Ray Spruance, the imperturbable commander of the Enterprise and Hornet at Midway, who took a calculated risk and destroyed three Japanese carriers in hours. I do not believe he would have followed Trump’s orders, much less Hegseth’s.

The Navy’s piratical activities are not confined to the Eastern Hemisphere. They’ve now murdered at least 168 people in small boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. Well, at least now we know what the Navy is good for. I’d hate to spend all that money for nothing. And the sailors aren’t even getting their chicks for free. Sad.

Two US Embassy(read some 3 letter agency or the other) and two Mexican officials from the State of Chihuahua were killed in an automobile accident after raiding some meth labs, forcing President Claudia Sheinbaum to admit that local authorities are operating with American agents without informing the Mexican central government. “Poor Mexico. So far from God, so close to the United States.”—Porfirio Diaz

Mexico, Brazil, and Spain announced plans to provide coordinated humanitarian relief to Cuba, which our lawless Navy is now deliberately starving.

Spain, Slovenia and Ireland called on the EU to end its cooperation agreement with Israel because genocide, but Germany objected. The Germans seem to think that the descendants of those they tried to genocide deserve the opportunity to do the same to others. This is what equity means. Buy me a Beer

According to former CIA analyst Larry Johnson, who has a pretty good track record, the Joint Chiefs refused Trump’s order to give him the nuclear weapons codes. I believe the rumor, for Netanyahu controls Trump, and he’d dearly love to nuke Iran. As for the Joint Chiefs, they are merely following the old military diktat that one must never give orders that one knows will not be obeyed. Plus they don’t want to kill their country for Israel.

Secretary of Labor Lori Savage-Da Reamer Chavez-DeRemer resigned amidst allegations of literal drunken fuckery on the job. So why are Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel still employed? Let’s see…Bondi, Noem, now this hyphenated nightmare, all women…could be simple misogyny.

A supercharged El Nino might be coming to the US and other places this winter, which means a milder winter for me and massive flooding and snow for thee if you live in the Rockies or on the West Coast. If hurricane activity in the Caribbean is lower than normal this year, look out. That’s the sign. Share

The Wall Street Journal reported Trump screamed at military officers to rescue downed airmen in Iran immediately so he wouldn’t look like Jimmy Carter. Apparently, he was so disruptive that they kicked him out of the room where updates on the rescue mission were being delivered. WSJ, NYT, Politico, Axios, and other political class media are all now painting Trump as the Ultimate Cause of the Iran War, and at least implying he is mentally unbalanced and unfit for his job.

They’re going to force Trump from office and then try to paint him as an aberration of our corrupt capitalist Empire rather than what he really is—a feature film presentation of its core values.

An Israeli think tank says that Israel must take the decline in popular American support for the genocidal apartheid state seriously.