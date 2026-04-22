Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Acts of Chaos and Travesty
Plus llama and allies occupy Scottish road
The genocidal apartheid State of Israel has invaded Lebanon seven times since 1948. This time, the Israelis did something really special—they freely admitted that the photo below of one of their genocidal maniacs smashing Jesus’ head is real:
Israelis must feel nostalgia for pogroms or something.
Fun fact: 3 out of 4 American Catholics now disapprove of Israel. (source: multiple polls)
The criminal US/Israeli attacks on Iranian women, children, and infrastructure have even succeeded in horrifying Iranian expats and turning them against the war.
Cuban expats in Florida must be made of tougher stuff. They would depopulate the whole island to get it back.
Are you LGBTQ? Do you want to avoid the apparent total lack of festivities for America’s 250th birthday and party hardy? Well! Israel has the festival for you! Go to the Dead Sea and literally dance on the figurative graves of children who will never grow up to be straight!
The Irish Government announced plans to end state funding to house Ukrainian refugees and will try to pay them to leave the country instead.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said of the US blockade of Cuba,
The ability to defend oneself does not mean the right to intervene militarily in other states when their political systems do not match what others might have in mind.
No, just the right to coup the government and then arm the new regime to the teeth, if Ukraine is any example.
Multiple reports suggest that 80% of Iranian missiles and drones are not being intercepted by Israeli defenses and are striking their targets.
The Mayor of Tel Aviv said over a thousand homes have been rendered uninhabitable. (Below: Central Tel Aviv, April 20, 2026, courtesy WSJ)
The war will end only when the US cuts off military aid to Israel, and that will happen only when
Trump goes against Netanyahu, probability < 1%.
JD Vance’s backers decide Trump Must Go and 25th Amendment his ass, probability unknown because I can’t read Peter Thiel’s crazy mind.
The Democrats take Congress in November and cut off military aid in January, probability about 90%.
The International Energy Agency says the ongoing War of Israeli Aggression is causing the greatest energy crisis in history.
The USS Spruance, a 53 year old destroyer, fired upon and seized an Iranian merchant ship somewhere in the Arabian Sea. Ah, it’s nice to see the US Navy going back to its roots.
Fun fact: The Spruance is named in honor of Admiral Ray Spruance, the imperturbable commander of the Enterprise and Hornet at Midway, who took a calculated risk and destroyed three Japanese carriers in hours. I do not believe he would have followed Trump’s orders, much less Hegseth’s.
The Navy’s piratical activities are not confined to the Eastern Hemisphere. They’ve now murdered at least 168 people in small boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. Well, at least now we know what the Navy is good for. I’d hate to spend all that money for nothing.
And the sailors aren’t even getting their chicks for free. Sad.
Two US Embassy(read some 3 letter agency or the other) and two Mexican officials from the State of Chihuahua were killed in an automobile accident after raiding some meth labs, forcing President Claudia Sheinbaum to admit that local authorities are operating with American agents without informing the Mexican central government.
“Poor Mexico. So far from God, so close to the United States.”—Porfirio Diaz
Mexico, Brazil, and Spain announced plans to provide coordinated humanitarian relief to Cuba, which our lawless Navy is now deliberately starving.
Spain, Slovenia and Ireland called on the EU to end its cooperation agreement with Israel because genocide, but Germany objected. The Germans seem to think that the descendants of those they tried to genocide deserve the opportunity to do the same to others.
This is what equity means.
According to former CIA analyst Larry Johnson, who has a pretty good track record, the Joint Chiefs refused Trump’s order to give him the nuclear weapons codes.
I believe the rumor, for Netanyahu controls Trump, and he’d dearly love to nuke Iran. As for the Joint Chiefs, they are merely following the old military diktat that one must never give orders that one knows will not be obeyed. Plus they don’t want to kill their country for Israel.
Secretary of Labor Lori
Savage-Da ReamerChavez-DeRemer resigned amidst allegations of literal drunken fuckery on the job.
So why are Pete Hegseth and Kash Patel still employed? Let’s see…Bondi, Noem, now this hyphenated nightmare, all women…could be simple misogyny.
A supercharged El Nino might be coming to the US and other places this winter, which means a milder winter for me and massive flooding and snow for thee if you live in the Rockies or on the West Coast.
If hurricane activity in the Caribbean is lower than normal this year, look out. That’s the sign.
The Wall Street Journal reported Trump screamed at military officers to rescue downed airmen in Iran immediately so he wouldn’t look like Jimmy Carter. Apparently, he was so disruptive that they kicked him out of the room where updates on the rescue mission were being delivered.
WSJ, NYT, Politico, Axios, and other political class media are all now painting Trump as the Ultimate Cause of the Iran War, and at least implying he is mentally unbalanced and unfit for his job.
They’re going to force Trump from office and then try to paint him as an aberration of our corrupt capitalist Empire rather than what he really is—a feature film presentation of its core values.
An Israeli think tank says that Israel must take the decline in popular American support for the genocidal apartheid state seriously.
Israel is now underwater with both evangelical Christians and working class white voters. Ask not for whom that bell is tolling, Israel,
Perhaps this is why Israel dismissed that soldier above who smashed Jesus’ head and even threw him in jail over it. They then put up this gaudy golden crucified Jesus—that only Trump would like—in its place, and since they already killed or drove out the Arab Christians who lived there, you know they are not the intended audience.
Israel delenda est.
The United Nations says that the Sudanese Civil War has displaced more than 14 million people in three years; the largest displacement crisis in the world.
The Zimbabwe ZiG, their gold-backed currency, is now worth 15 to the dollar instead of 25. The dollar has also lost ground to the Chinese yuan.
Chad is sending 1500 troops to augment the
US Empire occupation forceUN peacekeeping force in Haiti, because that’s another job that Americans just won’t do. Again, anyway.
In Ouagadougou, I’m pretty sure Burkinabe President Ibrahim Traore did a face palm when he heard that news, or at least an eye roll. I just love that gleam in his eye—it reminds me of my stepson.
Yesterday was TACO Tuesday, and it did not disappoint. Instead of launching a vast criminal bombing campaign of Iran’s infrastructure and people, Trump extended the quasi-ceasefire, saying
“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of…Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal.”
Plain English translation: The US Government is seriously fractured, exactly as I predicted, and Trump is looking for a way to declare victory and retreat without Israel releasing videos of his idea of a good time.
Finally, a llama and two goats escaped from a farm in Dumbarton, Scotland, and made themselves at home on a highway until their human came to retrieve them. No humans, goats, or llamas were harmed in the adventure.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
If you appreciate my scribbling, and can tolerate more emails, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber at the lowest rates on Substack. You can also buy me a beer and receive no emails at all. Shares and likes mean much.
Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"The Democrats take Congress in November and cut off military aid in January..."
I wouldn't hold my breath. They're pretty much bought off by the MIC and AIPAC and related concerns. Check'em out at: Congressional Scorecard https://www.uscpraction.org/scorecard
“a feature film presentation of the system’s core values.”That says it.Trump isn’t an aberration at all.He’s as American as apple pie and Disneyland,the quintessential con man.Mark Twain would have had a field day writing about him.