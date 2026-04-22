Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
17h

"The Democrats take Congress in November and cut off military aid in January..."

I wouldn't hold my breath. They're pretty much bought off by the MIC and AIPAC and related concerns. Check'em out at: Congressional Scorecard https://www.uscpraction.org/scorecard

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Roben Jones's avatar
Roben Jones
3h

“a feature film presentation of the system’s core values.”That says it.Trump isn’t an aberration at all.He’s as American as apple pie and Disneyland,the quintessential con man.Mark Twain would have had a field day writing about him.

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