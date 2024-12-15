Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Imperial Shenanigans and Outlaw Folk Heroes
First of all, I’ve been asked exactly what I mean by the Green Grift. If you don’t already know, this 24 minute Jimmy Dore & Kurt Metzger video, only available on Rumble, explains it quite nicely.
Assad’s authoritarian regime in Syria is no more. Clearly, this was an imperial US operation. As Congressman Thomas Massey of Kentucky said of it,
When you see a turtle on top of a fence post, you know it didn’t get there by accident.
Much has been written about this latest Syrian Disaster, and I’ll have more to say on it when I know more, but for now this is one of the best pieces I’ve read on the subject on Substack,
If you didn’t notice Time Magazine made Donald Trump it’s Person of the Year, I can’t blame you because I had forgotten Time existed. Fortunately, the Russians know it’s still around. Trump moved the Doomsday Clock back a few seconds by saying about Ukraine,
It's crazy what's taking place. It's crazy. I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia. Why are we doing that? We're just escalating this war and making it worse. That should not have been allowed to be done. Now they're doing not only missiles, but they're doing other types of weapons. And I think that's a very big mistake, very big mistake. But the level, the number of people dying is number one, not sustainable, and I'm talking on both sides. It’s really an advantage to both sides to get this thing done.
Ukrainians and Syrians should feel privileged for all of the attention that the US Empire is giving them. After all, resources that should be going to help American citizens are being expended on them instead! They should feel so special.
For example, the victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina are being told by the federal government to go suck eggs, that is, if they can find and afford them.did a scathing piece that is well worth the read if you want to discover just how bad it really is there.
Mandate of Heaven. That’s a Chinese concept, and the Chinese have had quite enough of American moves towards a trade war. They recently banned exports of gallium, germanium, and antimony, all necessary for high-tech stuff, to the US. They’re even restricting graphite. Those electric cars just got even more expensive.
Trump’s not the only one who knows how to send a message.
Speaking of messages, now Americans are singing folk songs about how evil United HealthCare is(less than a minute and a half long it’s so direct).
Nice to know the spirit of Woody Guthrie lives.
So what’s going on here? Well, it’s 2024, so of course there’s a meme for that.
Think Luigi Mangione’s not an outlaw folk hero yet? This just popped up in California,
There will be more. This Florida woman is being charged with a second degree felony after saying “Deny, Defend, and Depose. You’re next.” to some Blue Cross Blue Shield call center drone after her health insurance claim was denied.
What’s more, the prosecutor is demanding she be kept under house arrest if and when she posts her $100,000 bond because she’s such a threat to the community. She doesn’t even own a gun. She’s no threat to anybody, but they are persecuting her to try to shut the rest of us up.
It won’t work. 54% of Americans recently told Gallup that the American health care system is in “a state of crisis.”
There are dozens of what appear to be large drones flying near military bases and nuclear power plants in New Jersey. They’ve been filmed so many times you can easily find videos, and now the Associated Press is making fun of all of the inevitable conspiracy theories that crop up when nobody in the government will admit to knowing anything about stuff that everybody sees. (Below, New Jersey December 15, 2024)
Therefore they are controlled by people in the US Government. Why they’re doing this stuff I have no idea. They haven’t even lied about that yet. And why New Jersey? It’s only the most densely populated State in the US, so they must have intended for the drones to be seen.
Israel is closing its embassy in Dublin because the Irish Government recognizes the Palestinian state and supports South Africa’s genocide case against it.
Seriously? Is that all it takes? I want my country to do that, dammit!
An ice storm is hitting Pennsylvania and West Virginia right now. Stay safe, neighbors.
Finally, what’s clearly a great-horned owl was rescued from some netting in Virginia. Do not try this without really thick gloves or Robocop.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
Food establishment service folks Dems in DC say they will be studying lists and pictures of Trump administration folks and give them bad tables and hold their orders until they are cold. And then there is FEMA. I am certainly not turning into a Republican, but, coupled with how the Dems never actually help any American citizen (except for the wealthy) at all, I would never count myself as one of those petty-assed corrupt excrescences again. Talk about bad losers.
Biden is auctioning off sections of border wall at bargain basement prices. Just for spite.
The drones thing - if this is supposed to be Project Blue Beam, meant to terrify folks into submission and acceptance of some sort of law or control - I think that time when it is possible has passed. Our government does not have even a shred of believability left. In fact, I am starting to think that if real aliens invaded, many folks would be unimpressed. Psyop, IMO. If they are really looking for a "suitcase" nuke, releasing hordes of drones with no explanation seems ill-advised. One of my thoughts was they are attempting to create an incident which would allow them to declare martial law, like Zelensky did in Ukraine - to keep Dems in power. Or, considering that drones have been spotted in other countries, some sort of NATO or WEF thing. After all, the NATO chief wants folks to start chipping in with their pensions. A while back, I wondered if Zelensky would ask for our Social Security money, and while I do not think that is even possible, I do not think Biden would refuse to do it if it were possible. Frantic grabbing for mo' money before leaving office. Or maybe just a drill or game or whatever. I don't watch $MSM, so I don't know what the offishul "explanation" is.
Great list as always, OB. Kinda sad that real news is now more like Babylon Bee material. With an overlay of killing and violence.
My son's cat disappeared a couple of weeks ago. I thought I saw her just strolling around - she is a hunter killer at heart and he once saw her eat a mouse, bones and all. Reminded me of that Kliban Cat hilarious and disturbing mousie song. So he went to the shelter and adopted two kittens, brother and sister. And then, of course, he found his Luna living underneath our home. So now he has three cats and is officially a cat lady. I am not allowed to see them much, as he thinks I brainwash them into liking me best. As this place is 76 feet long - and about 26 feet wide - we just live at either end and see each other in the kitchen. So no chance to brainwash the kitties, dang it.
Syria is just being carved up like a pumpkin, looks like.
Good update for the week. Will be linking as usual @https://nothingnewunderthesun2016.com/
Kudos for mentioning John Carter. Have been following John Carter's Substack for a couple of years, usually a good ,but long read!