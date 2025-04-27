Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Mark Taylor
3d

Nice to know that Canadian political parties are as cold-blooded hypocritical, cowardly and completely bought off by the Zionist lobby as our R&D duopoly. None of them north or south of the border deserve a single damn vote.

The Passionate Progressive
3d

Yes, the children hiding under the desks is reminiscent of my Oklahoma elementary education days. We also employed the cafeteria tables....There is so much going on and I do exploit RT for Russian culture (analysis of Pope Francis/death of artist Zurab Tsereteli) as well as succinct alternative political analysis...The latest US embarrassment (validating my assessment that we've gone from the White House 'crash test dummy masquerading as President' to a loose cannon) is the Trumpian threat to seize the Suez canal - the commentary reflecting how the rest of the world sees the US was nothing short of ridicule to something along the lines of the US should be put out of its (and the world's) misery....etc., etc....yes it was RT but still reflecting how row is laughing - crying.....how the US is viewed from outside.............

In another insightful update that I have caught in two places is another Trumpian out-of-touch/insane hack - A. Wes Mitchell...whom Larry Johnson attributes to being an architect of the Ukraine War....(https://nationalinterest.org/feature/strategy-avoiding-two-front-war-192137)....Russian based academic/journalist in an interview on dialogue works had the same assessment in an interview a few days ago...According to the theory, Trump and Russia talks is just theater and to make Trump appear as a peace-maker by offering terms Russia/Ukraine are certain to reject....Then Trump will escape Ukraine, leave it to the Europeans who would have to buy US arms (guess who benefits) and the US would focus on China....All of this is based upon Mitchell plan...Mitchell who served in both Trump administrations expresses the 'how to avoid a two front war' concept in most recent Foreign Affairs (May-June) article....According to this argument, Ukraine war started under Trump and Trump serves empire no less than Biden.....Sorry for the long winded rant just had to vent...

2 replies by Ohio Barbarian and others
