Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Retreats and Silly Posturing
Plus pileated woodpeckers attack!
Pope Francis died on 4/21, proving that some higher power thought it too cruel to allow to happen on both Easter and 4/20, so something’s right with the universe as far as I’m concerned. RIP, my favorite Argentinian soccer fan.
Ukraine’s European backers are now pressing Ukraine to at least unofficially recognize that Crimea is part of Russia and to agree to a ceasefire in place, which would unofficially recognize Russian sovereignty over the portion of Ukraine it has conquered.
The ulterior motive is to create a new sinkhole of military grifting for the EU, much like the Korean Armistice did for the US in 1953. They want European troops as “peacekeepers,” or a trip wire.
Ukraine’s comedian-turned-President said Ukraine would never recognize Russian claims to Crimea or anything else.
For his part, Vladimir Putin said Russia was prepared for unconditional peace talks with Ukraine. Who sounds like they want the war to continue more?
The British Government appears to have figured out it has no troops it can send for any peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, and has quietly scrapped the idea, according to The Times.
Don’t worry, the British Government acted quickly to dispel any impressions of recovering sanity. It announced experiments to “dim the sun.” How? By throwing more chemical shit into the atmosphere, of course.
There will be no US war on Iran. Much to Netanyahu’s fury, Trump is negotiating with the Iranians. A simple formula explains why: Big Oil + MIC > Israel.
There was a terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed over 2 dozen people. In a scintillating display of discipline, restraint, and common sense, Indian and Pakistani troops then took pot shots at each other across the border.
There’s nothing like the armed forces of two nuclear powers shooting at each other to give me that nostalgic duck-and-cover feeling of security.
Indian PM Modi said those who carried out the attack “will be punished beyond their imagination.” I’m not sure whether he learned that from the Trumpian or Nutty Yahooian School of bluster, but I’m pretty sure it was one of them.
Pakistan’s interior minister called for a neutral party to do an investigation, which at least sounds somewhat sane.
Rwanda and the DR Congo pledged to sign a peace deal by May 2, under the auspices of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Since Congolese activists were protesting mineral deals with the US just a few days earlier, and since Erik Prince and Blackrock are involved, I smell the aroma of good old US Empire exploitation.
The Trump Administration lost 11 different decisions in 11 different courts in one week, including one finding Trump’s executive order to end collective bargaining for federal employees illegal.
Oops. Make that an even dozen. A Federal Judge in El Paso just ruled Trump couldn’t use the 1798 Alien Enemies Act to deport anybody without due process. There’s that pesky 14th Amendment again.
Tomorrow, Canadians get to choose between four political parties that don’t even mention Palestine in any of their platforms. Such courage and moral rectitude is commendable and clearly superior to that of their crazy southern neighbors.
There is a People’s Party of Canada as well, and their platform doesn’t mention Palestine, either.
The AP deigned to report that Israel hasn’t allowed food into Gaza for 60 days and doctors say there might be malnutrition happening. They even included a photo of a World Food Program warehouse in Gaza. Looks just a bit sparse. The AP is clearly a den of anti-Semitism.
The BBC reports that “meadowscaping” is becoming fashionable in the US. I didn’t know I was doing that when I decided to let the back half of my back yard go wild for the butterflies and fireflies, but it sounds much nicer than lazyscaping, which is what I first called it.
Berlin authorities banned the display of the Russian flag on Victory Day commemorating the fall of the Nazi regime on May 8. Now that’s protecting democracy for you. Himmler would be so proud.
Finally, a pileated woodpecker terrorized a Massachusetts town by attacking at least 20 separate vehicles. No word yet on whether ICE will try to deport them under the Alien Enemies Act. (Below: pileated woodpecker terrorizing a car somewhere down South. The NBC photo wouldn’t copy, the bastards.)
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
Nice to know that Canadian political parties are as cold-blooded hypocritical, cowardly and completely bought off by the Zionist lobby as our R&D duopoly. None of them north or south of the border deserve a single damn vote.
Yes, the children hiding under the desks is reminiscent of my Oklahoma elementary education days. We also employed the cafeteria tables....There is so much going on and I do exploit RT for Russian culture (analysis of Pope Francis/death of artist Zurab Tsereteli) as well as succinct alternative political analysis...The latest US embarrassment (validating my assessment that we've gone from the White House 'crash test dummy masquerading as President' to a loose cannon) is the Trumpian threat to seize the Suez canal - the commentary reflecting how the rest of the world sees the US was nothing short of ridicule to something along the lines of the US should be put out of its (and the world's) misery....etc., etc....yes it was RT but still reflecting how row is laughing - crying.....how the US is viewed from outside.............
In another insightful update that I have caught in two places is another Trumpian out-of-touch/insane hack - A. Wes Mitchell...whom Larry Johnson attributes to being an architect of the Ukraine War....(https://nationalinterest.org/feature/strategy-avoiding-two-front-war-192137)....Russian based academic/journalist in an interview on dialogue works had the same assessment in an interview a few days ago...According to the theory, Trump and Russia talks is just theater and to make Trump appear as a peace-maker by offering terms Russia/Ukraine are certain to reject....Then Trump will escape Ukraine, leave it to the Europeans who would have to buy US arms (guess who benefits) and the US would focus on China....All of this is based upon Mitchell plan...Mitchell who served in both Trump administrations expresses the 'how to avoid a two front war' concept in most recent Foreign Affairs (May-June) article....According to this argument, Ukraine war started under Trump and Trump serves empire no less than Biden.....Sorry for the long winded rant just had to vent...