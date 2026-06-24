Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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The Passionate Progressive's avatar
The Passionate Progressive
8h

A note on two books I'm reading, one of which is related to a youtube channel I enjoy watching 'Reel History' which through its narrator/professor/former National Park Service Ranger analyzes various historical films for accuracy and commentary...Latest review was of the made for TV film Son of the Morning Star which I had enjoyed in the 1990s and had listened to the book through a books on tape segment narrated by Adrian Cronauer (Good Morning Viet Nam). So as an escape from current politics, I decided to rewatch the film through youtube....Unfortunately for me movie's portrayal of Native Americans was so reminiscent of Israel/Gaza, the film was unwatchable....I've long heard Native American reservations were the playbook for the Nazi concentration camps/Western colonialism at its finest....I am rereading the book which was at its time a national best-seller. On other books, Professor Seyed Marandi recommended that if Americans could read one book about Iran it would be Going to Tehran authored by two US state/intelligence diplomats....so that's another good read.

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MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
8h

Hope Gracie returns safely to the ranch. I just watched Jon Oliver's horrifying take on wild hogs. JEEZUZ. Those things are huge, smart, vicious, and surprisingly agile. Also, apparently, overrunning the country with, of course, no predators. YIKES. In Texas, one can take a "pork chopper" trip to hunt them. No license required. America. What a country!

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