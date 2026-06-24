IDF Lieutenant Colonel Dor Gedalia Ben Semhon, the commander of the unit which so infamously murdered Hind Rajab, was killed in Lebanon by Hezbollah while conducting ethnic cleansing operations there.

Gaiseric the Vandal objected, reminding us that real Vandals are much more efficient at wrecking the landmarks of imperial capitals. Why roll the dice at a rigged game when you can just pillage the casino? (Below: Sack of Rome, 455)

No need to worry about the no-bid contract to one of Trump’s buddies in Florida, for our Mad Emperor decreed that vandals caused both the peeling and the algae—even though anyone who has ever been there in the summer probably saw some algae in the water.

Our Mad Emperor apparently spent $14 million to let a buddy of his paint the Reflecting Pool blue with something that peels remarkably like latex paint in a bathtub, and algae positively love it!

British YouTuber Kernow Damo provided a sterling tribute for Don’t Let the Door Hit Your Bum on the Way Out PM Starmer: Thank you, Sir Keir, for your tireless commitment to make everyone’s life slightly worse than it was before.

The UK will soon have its fifth Prime Minister in four years. It’s like watching someone trying to win at craps with loaded dice by hurling them fast and furious.

You can expect to see your food consuming more and more of your household budget, too, just like it did 50 years ago. Good times! (Below: Hanging out in the basement, That 70’s Show)

Fertilizer prices are already too high for American farmers and will take time to recover even if the Strait of Hormuz stays open, as oil shipments will take priority .

The US strategic petroleum reserve was tapped by both of our last two madly demented emperors to keep gas prices down, it’s running out, domestic production will not keep pace with demand, and supertankers are slow.

What’s doomed is cheap $4/gallon gasoline. That’s right, I just called 4 bucks a gallon cheap because it is compared to where it is probably going. It’s already a distant dream in California.

Pay no attention whatsoever to anything our Mad Emperor bloviates or tweets about Iran, for he is not in charge. Fortunately, the Iranians seem to know this, for technical talks for the next stage of the US/Iran agreement were completed in spite of his, and those of all the millions of doomers on social media, declarations of Impending War.

Isn’t it nice that the tradition of the Buffalo Soldiers lives on? From Africa to Israel and back again, all for an impossible dream of acceptance in an entrenched racist society.

Israel is getting rid of its soldiers of African descent by sending them to occupy part of Somaliland. I guess they don’t want to send real AshkeNazi Jews so close to the Houthis across the way in Yemen.

Colombia narrowly elected a US Empire comprador as its president in an election that can be most generously be described as “questionable.” Half the country already hates him.

The exact same thing also happened in Peru, where the comprador candidate from the Fujimori clan magically won the presidential election with 50.11% of the vote in sea of irregularities.

The UN’s International Maritime Organization began evacuations of some 11,000 sailors who have been stranded in the Persian Gulf since February 27. As a former sailor, I really feel for those poor bastards stuck in those giant floating metal bins. Good on everyone who makes the evac happen.

Are you a churchgoing evangelical Christian in California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Utah, or Wyoming? Congratulations! Israel is spying on you, your church, and your entire religious community! Y’all really need to stop supporting those demonic genocidal maniacs. They hate you, far more than any atheist does. Christian Zionism is heresy of the worst kind, and some of you are my relatives, so I say this with love:

The Zionist Broadcasting System CBS News asked Americans if the war should end now or be continued until Iran gives up more, and then needed collective therapy when the results came in.

Isn’t it nice to live in a country where the government does its very best to enact the will of the people as fast as it humanly can? Guaranteed food, water, housing, medicine and education, not to mention whatever this thing called “peace” is, just aren’t worth giving all that up. Buy me a Beer

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed European claims that Russia plans to attack countries other than Ukraine as “nonsense.” He’s right, of course. If Russia didn’t exist, the European MIC would have to create another threat so it would have an excuse to exist. Nothing’s changed since the Red Scare of the 1950s on that front.

The US and Iran agreed to set up a hotline between each other so neither side fucks up the deal to keep the Strait of Hormuz open by accident, not to mention to lower the chances of any Israeli false flag operation designed to accomplish the same. Good idea. Probably inspired by the Washington-Moscow hotline set up in August 1963. One of these guys’ better moments…

It’s also a sign that this deal will probably eventually work. Once two countries decide they must avoid warring on one another, they usually find a way to make that possible.

The Idaho Republican Convention rejected a motion to support Israel by a 4 to 1 margin. This would have been unthinkable just a year ago. Israel, once again,

No, I have no idea who Thomas LaGrave is. I just like the color scheme.

Well, it seems our esteemed Congresscritters couldn’t let a bunch of Idaho Republicans show them up, so they passed a concurrent War Powers Resolution directing the termination of the unauthorized war on Iran. By law, such a resolution cannot be vetoed by the President. Trump must either end the war or dare Congress to impeach him. That bell just tolled another warning to Israel.

Fun facts: embattled Senator Susan Collins of Maine voted for the resolution, and Senator Freaky Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only Democrat to vote against it. Behold the happy genocide enabler:

That means staunch Zionist Democrats like Chuck Schumer voted for it, which means somebody, or several somebodies, whom they fear even more than the Israelis, gave them their marching orders. I have a sneaking suspicion they included people like Larry Fink of Blackwater and Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan.

Perhaps emboldened by some of the above, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called for the full Israeli withdrawal from his country, which they will eventually have to do anyway.

It’s gotten so hot in France that the French are finally starting to consider the benefits of my favorite household god. Trust me, to know him is to love him, and he doesn’t require nearly as many sacrifices of volts and watts as he used to.