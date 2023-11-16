February 2022 through September 2023: Americans are told by our government and media we must sacrifice at home to save brave little democratic Ukraine from being conquered, and probably genocided, by an Imperial Russia led by a mad man hellbent on restoring the Soviet empire and maybe conquering all of Europe.

October 2023-present: Israel was viciously attacked by fanatical Muslims who want to kill all Jews! Israel has the right to defend itself! the headlines and talking heads scream.

Oops, wrong picture. The above is Hiroshima in 1945. Here’s Gaza today:

An Israeli minister recently said that nuking Gaza would not be an unreasonable thing for Israel to do.

The Russians did not cut off food, fuel, water, and electricity going to Ukraine from Russia. The Russians have not herded Ukrainians into a concentration camp, much less done that and then bombed the shit out of them, either.

Ukraine has banned all opposition political parties and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Now that’s democracy for you!

In 20 months, some 10,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed by Russian action, according to the Ukrainian government.

In just one month, The Only Democracy in the Middle East killed at least that many Palestinians in Gaza, 2/3rds of them women and children.

Israeli officials, from Prime Minister Benjamin Naziyahoo on down, have explicitly and repeatedly said the Israeli objective is to either kill or expel all Palestinians living in Gaza.

In fact, Naziyahoo defended Hitler, saying that the Nazis didn’t want to kill all the Jews, just drive them out of Europe, and that an Arab gave Hitler the idea for the Final Solution. This certainly implies the Israeli government thinks ethnic cleansing is a reasonable and necessary thing to do.

I have not seen one story about trans-rights, gay rights, or any of the usual identity politics since October 7. I suppose they just don’t seem as serious as an ongoing genocide to most Americans, including many of the liberals who were screaming about them just six weeks ago.

Many of those same liberals are American Jews. For some strange reason, they think genocide is contrary to the teachings of Judaism. Imagine that. Who knew?

Meanwhile, East Palestine(the Palestine nobody cares about) is still poisoned. Flint still doesn’t have clean drinking water.

There are more homeless people by the day in every American city.

There are still children in cages along the Mexican border.

The price of eggs has gone up at least 100% since Biden took office.

The only answer Biden’s Fed has for inflation is to raise interest rates. There are other methods that have worked to curb it before, two of them are wage-price freezes and rationing. They are never even considered.

Housing in America is insanely expensive, getting more so, and the federal government does nothing about it. In fact, they religiously ignore it.

The Israeli government has already sold rights to hundreds of billions of dollars worth of natural gas reserves off the coast of Gaza and under the occupied West Bank to—drum roll, please—British Petroleum and Chevron!

There’s an oil man behind every war we fight.—my Aunt Thelma, flapper, suffragette, socialist. May she rest in peace.

So genocide’s OK if Big Oil profits? Of course it is! Mustn’t say that, though, VERY bad optics. Wouldn’t be prudent.—George Herbert Walker Bush

Meanwhile, back in Ohio, this happened: Constitutional amendment to kick government out of ALL reproductive decisions of citizens, including abortion—Yes 56.62%, No 43.38%. Voter initiated statute to legalize, regulate and tax recreational marijuana—Yes 56.97%, No 43.03%.

Finally, this sign will actually be truthful!

Idiot Democrat cheerleaders are saying that Ohio is shifting to the Democrats. It’s not. Ohioans just don’t like government poking its nose in where it has no business being. Republican or Democrat makes no difference. They’re all corrupt, as far as most Ohioans are concerned.

Republicans who stood up for free speech about Covid, the Ukraine War, and on campuses now want to silence all pro-Palestinian voices. They will fail even more quickly than Democrats did with the propaganda about a deadly coronavirus requiring all of us to mask up, lock down and take untested vaccines that are not vaccines at all, but are VERY profitable for Big Pharma.

Christian Zionism is as ideologically ridiculous and horrifyingly bloodthirsty as Jewish Zionism, or just plain old fashioned Nazism.

In comparison to Benjamin Naziyahoo, Vladimir Putin looks like a friendly, cuddly teddy bear.

And President Xi of China is positively Winnie the Pooh cute.

And we Americans have this guy obviously not running things

OTOH, these photos kinda sorta describe current US foreign policy.

The American people have not been given a chance to vote on whether or not to send our tax dollars to Ukraine, Israel, or dozens of other places around the world, and we are beginning to really resent this state of affairs. Our common question is What about us?

Shut up, do what you’re told, and let the Very Intelligent Ivy League-educated people handle it will no longer work because they’re making decisions of such glaring stupidity and bloodthirstiness that even liberals are appalled.

The days of American support for Israel are numbered. Perhaps in the hundreds, no more than a couple of thousand. The apartheid state is doomed. It just doesn’t know it yet.