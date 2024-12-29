At least 6000 inmates escaped from a jail in Mozambique during riots triggered by an election perceived by many as rigged. The alleged new president called for calm as thousands fled to neighboring Malawi to escape the violence.

The official count of the homeless population in the US rose by 18% in 2024. Now that’s progress! No wonder so many Americans voted for Biden.

Iraq has an African slavery problem . Exploiting Africans isn’t just for whitey anymore. Isn’t that great? There’s progress for you.

France handed over a military base in Chad to local authorities as part of the withdrawal of French forces from Chad. It seems they were there for over 60 years, but for some strange reason less than 12% of Chadians have electricity. Gee, I wonder if there’s a connection.

Wait a minute. I thought this was the guy who would refuse to leave office! I’m so confused.

The attempt at a color revolution in Georgia continues as the US Empire-sponsored incumbent president refuses to leave office after being trounced in an election by a guy who thinks good relations with neighboring Russia are important.

Speaking of our once and future Prez-Emperor, he demonstrated how anybody can press the wrong button by tweeting out a DM to Elon Musk inviting him to a New Year’s Eve party at Mar a Lago. I’m excited. This has the potential of becoming a very entertaining habit. Bugs is excited, too.

Speaking of Elon Musk, the South African immigrant and blood mineral heir demonstrated his superior breeding by telling a critic of visas for high-tech workers on X,

And people wonder why I won’t open a sock poppet account to access Elon’s paradise after his XTwitter banned me over a year ago for giving Adam Schiff a well-deserved ration of shit.

Israel burned another hospital in Gaza to the ground , but thankfully that has become so routine the US Empire media barely notices anymore. Below: A portrait in courage, the last photo of Dr. Hassam Abu Saffiya, on his way to work when his workplace still barely existed.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations said that his country could agree to security guarantees without becoming a member of NATO. That long-delayed recognition of material reality inspired the Grumpy Old Cat to enthuse…

Israel also bombed the airport in Sanaa, Yemen, and barely missed the head of the Bill Gates World Health Organization. This is the closest the Israelis have come to committing an act with a smidgeon of redeeming social value all year.

Vladimir Putin apologized for Russian air defense forces shooting down an Azerbaijani passenger plane, saying they were repelling Ukrainian drone attacks in the region at the time. It’s war. Shit happens. A lot. Stop asking me why I won’t fly.

UK Prime Minister to US Empire Fantasies Keir Starmer asked UK government regulators for ideas on how to “grow” the British economy. Hmmm, that sounds familiar in either a Soviet or a carcinogenic kind of way, but I can’t decide which.

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe not only survived the closest encounter with that big bright star we call the Sun any manmade thing has ever done, but set a record of the fastest speed ever achieved by any such thing, over 430,000 mph.