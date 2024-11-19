Andrew Korybko's Newsletter

Russia’s Veto Of The UNSC Resolution On Sudan Saved It From A Neocolonialist Plot

The text was ambiguous about the authorities’ legitimacy even though they represent their country at the UN, didn’t call for the RSF to cease its attacks against the SAF, could have led to more arms smuggling to the group under the cover of aid, eroded Sudan’s sovereignty via the ICC, and could have led to a disastrous military intervention…