Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Shuffles, Lies, Attacks & Pretend Elections
Plus a relative of Wile E. Coyote puts in an appearance
National Security Advisor Mike Waltz is now slated to be Ambassador to the United Nations because nobody cares who the UN Ambassador shares Signal chats with.
Fun fact: Waltz is Trump’s seventh national security advisor or acting advisor. Rubio is acting advisor now, so he’s number 8. One more and Trump’s made a Beatles song.
Some Dutch dude posted a Google Earth photo of a patch of Yemen and said Houthis were on it, so naturally somebody in the Pentagon ordered a drone strike there, which successfully wiped out three families.
There’s initiative in a declining Empire for you.
The American MIC has found a way to keep the Ukraine grift flowing for awhile. They’re just going to call it an “investment” in Ukraine’s mineral resources that Zelensky just agreed to let American corporations exploit.
There has been absolutely no movement on Trump’s campaign promises to eliminate the income tax on tips and retirement income.
Lee Fang, who is a very good journalist, reports that Trump’s immigration crackdown is somehow ignoring construction and restaurant work, which are traditionally two of the largest industries exploiting illegal immigrant labor.
Israel drone-attacked a little ship in international waters near Malta for the crime of being part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which has opposed the illegal Israeli blockade of Gaza since 2008.
The ship was named Conscience, and Israel attacked it. In 1967, they attacked a ship named Liberty.
Israelis clearly hate conscience and liberty.
The Gray Zone reports that a Bellingcat reporter committed suicide after being sentenced to prison for sexually abusing his own daughter. What is with these assholes? Are they all sexual deviants?
In Texas, the town of San Marcos decided to redirect over $4 million in city taxes that are going to Israel, for some unexplained reason, back home to be spent on things like the people who live there. Governor Greg Abbott said if you are anti-Israel you are anti-Texas and threatened to cut off state contracts with the little city.
Greg Abbott just stepped on both the US and Texas Constitutions, set up a sure-fire loss in the Supreme Court, and outraged a bunch of armed Texans by telling them they must be loyal to a foreign country. He may have just committed political suicide.
Inquiring minds want to know: How many pictures of you banging underage girls does Mossad have in their possession, Governor? Why else would a governor of Texas, of all places, be subservient to an insignificant foreign country that has no oil? It just ain’t natural.
Romania is pretending to have a presidential election. They will keep pretending to have them until Romanians pretend to elect a president acceptable to the EU power elite.
Israel admits that a Yemeni missile struck Ben-Gurion airport near Tel Aviv.
The Yemenis also attacked the aircraft carrier USS Truman in the Red Sea, which had to take evasive maneuvers, and a F/A Super Hornet fighter and a tractor to tow it, like the ones in the picture below, went plumb overboard. Oopsie!
It’s so easy to lose $60 million or so in equipment. You just never know when those people you’re shooting at might shoot back. This is why Federal funding must go to the MIC instead of to people who lost their homes to fires and floods and things like that. This is why Trump needs the Biggest, Baddest Defense budget in the history of the world!
Canada had an election, and a WEF vampire named Carney will stay Prime Minister. He was so happy he almost forgot to retract his fangs.
On the bright side, over 31% of Canadians refused to vote for any of their preselected, screened, and sanitized candidates, so we know sanity still exists there.
Speaking of sanity, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected Trump’s offer to send American troops into Mexico to supposedly fight drug cartels.
I can’t imagine why. The last time we sent troops into Mexico it worked so well! Oh wait, we never could catch this guy, could we?
Finally, how would you like to come into your business, look up, and see this in the skylight? A Los Angeles hair stylist did. It’s a coyote that somehow climbed up there to drink rainwater.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
"Israelis clearly hate conscience and liberty."
Same with too many Americans.
Looks to me like Trump just sees the US as a company he now owns, and sees all the other countries in the world as countries he must either own or at least have a seat on the board of directors. Except Israel. I do not think Putin is going to comply. And someone said the Ukraine conflict actually intensifying has more to do with BRICS, for Trump, than any faux worries about people dying. Trump wants America to be greater than, and in charge of, all the other countries.
Wonder if Trump will send anyone to Russia's victory celebration now that Zelensky - IMO with his blessing - has threatened to bomb it. Which is what he threatened.
Looks like RFK Jr is going to tap dance around the mRNA damage.
I believe I will be taking a sabbatical, because things are bad - and I think things would be even worse under Harris and the goober. Also been reading about child trafficking, which, if even only partially true, makes me think that there is too much entrenched evil and thus too much for those folks to lose - to make a dent with mere politics.
Time for trying to meditate or whatever, my next birthday is the huuuge 80, and my thoughts are just as active and roiling around as ever, and it is depressing. As I have posted elsewhere - read Lewis Carrol's The Walrus and the Carpenter. Throughout history, Walruses and Carpenters have run things, the maids with mops are soldiers, and the rest of us are oysters, served up with bread and butter.