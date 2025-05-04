The Yemenis also attacked the aircraft carrier USS Truman in the Red Sea, which had to take evasive maneuvers, and a F/A Super Hornet fighter and a tractor to tow it, like the ones in the picture below, went plumb overboard. Oopsie!

It’s so easy to lose $60 million or so in equipment. You just never know when those people you’re shooting at might shoot back. This is why Federal funding must go to the MIC instead of to people who lost their homes to fires and floods and things like that. This is why Trump needs the Biggest, Baddest Defense budget in the history of the world!