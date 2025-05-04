Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Mark Taylor
1d

"Israelis clearly hate conscience and liberty."

Same with too many Americans.

djean111
1d

Looks to me like Trump just sees the US as a company he now owns, and sees all the other countries in the world as countries he must either own or at least have a seat on the board of directors. Except Israel. I do not think Putin is going to comply. And someone said the Ukraine conflict actually intensifying has more to do with BRICS, for Trump, than any faux worries about people dying. Trump wants America to be greater than, and in charge of, all the other countries.

Wonder if Trump will send anyone to Russia's victory celebration now that Zelensky - IMO with his blessing - has threatened to bomb it. Which is what he threatened.

Looks like RFK Jr is going to tap dance around the mRNA damage.

I believe I will be taking a sabbatical, because things are bad - and I think things would be even worse under Harris and the goober. Also been reading about child trafficking, which, if even only partially true, makes me think that there is too much entrenched evil and thus too much for those folks to lose - to make a dent with mere politics.

Time for trying to meditate or whatever, my next birthday is the huuuge 80, and my thoughts are just as active and roiling around as ever, and it is depressing. As I have posted elsewhere - read Lewis Carrol's The Walrus and the Carpenter. Throughout history, Walruses and Carpenters have run things, the maids with mops are soldiers, and the rest of us are oysters, served up with bread and butter.

