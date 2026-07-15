I haven’t had time to do much proper research due to my wife’s illness, so this will be more freeform.

About six weeks ago, I joined Veterans for Peace and ordered the T-shirt:

and it sort of filtered into my normal retired clothing cycle. I’ve worn it to restaurants, taverns, grocery stores, and the Cleveland Clinic, and met almost nothing but broad smiles and “nice shirt” comments.

If the men and women of the United States Navy continue to obey the illegal orders of Donald Trump, eventually Iranians will have their opportunity for revenge in the form of a sunk ship and a dead crew. My sympathy will be limited. Those sailors swore an oath to the Constitution first and the President second for a reason, and I swear the best skipper with whom I sailed in the Navy would have refused illegal, unconstitutional orders like Netanyahu’s Trump’s by now. He was a Commander then, but when he retired, he was a 4-star admiral.

And…maybe they already did. Trump already backed off his demand for a 20% protection racket fee to the US to pass the Strait and is going to try the long distance blockade again. Which will fail. Again.

Trump also told the Israelis they will have to get out of Lebanon and Syria, which is true and will happen some day, but only after the US cuts off aid to the genocidal maniacs, which Trump won’t do but the inefficient and corrupt US Empire’s MIC may because the Iranians have outproduced them.

Think about that. An old civilizational state, considered “backwards” before World War II and “Third World” afterwards, is defeating the United States by outproducing it in manufacturing!

The nights got a little cooler here within a couple of miles of Lake Erie, and dozens of fireflies rise out of the grass in our back yard every night. (File photo, but we can see about this many on a good night)

At least 64 residents of East Palestine, Ohio have been diagnosed with cancer since the train derailment and government-induced toxic fire over three years ago.

Trump is universally hated in what’s left of that community, and by many others in the area. Billions for ICE concentration camps, nothing to help those people move out of a toxic environment created by capitalist greed.

The Guardian’s source for the 30,000 Iranians massacred by the regime figure is an Indian fashion blogger and medical snake-oil salesman, and Max Blumenthal did a special on him: The Grayzone Meet the former fashion blogger and shady doctor behind the ‘30,000 dead’ Iran psy-op Western officials seized on a dubious death toll of 30,000 protesters to escalate against Iran. The number originates with a single, clearly compromised source. But a zealously pro-war Guardian reporter is doing her best to legitimize it.This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscri… Read more

Lindsey Graham is dead and Mitch McConnell is alive only because both of them arriving in Hell together would have violated the Infernal Occupational Mental Health Code. Hey! Demons need their breaks, too!

ICE shot and killed two unarmed people who did nothing except to flee them in the name of “public safety” in the last week. Yeah. They’re not bothering to claim that the ICE thug was in danger anymore, they’re just going full comply or die, and maybe die regardless.

Anyone who supports ICE needs to be sent to a re-education camp, and I’m only being that nice because I’m happy my wife is home with nothing more than a prescription for antibiotics. A week ago, I would have been thinking

Whatever I said about international football before, I must admit some of these games have been very entertaining, and it was obvious I was watching some incredibly talented athletes.

Like any sport, soccer has its flows and its patterns, and it’s real easy to see when the officiating disrupts those things. I’ve seen NFL and NBA games where it was clear the refs were giving one team the advantage, but nothing was ever more obvious than when they robbed Egypt for Trump’s buddy Milei of Argentina. There was no subtlety at all. Which figures, when Trump’s crowd is involved.

Ooof! A most unhappy Bastille Day for France! Well, I’ll have to pull for Spain in the final, then. My stepkids just learned of their Spanish colonial ancestry a few years ago, and Spain’s government, messed up as it may be, is far more sane than either England’s or Argentina’s. Besides, stepson’s pulling for Spain, so that’s good for the Domestic Tranquility Index. I just won’t fly a monarchy’s flag. And my stepson’s something of an anarchist anyway, and I do have the old Republic’s flag, so it goes out on game day:

See where reading Hemingway led a historically minded kid? I’ve been something of a Spanish Civil War buff ever since. And Southerners like to think they had it bad after the American Civil War. Shee-it. Nothing the Yankees and their banks ever did in either the war or Reconstruction came close to Franco’s 40 year long program of revenge and terror. His Fascists executed Republican parents and raised their kids to be good little Fascists. Talk about creepy. No, the Confederates went through nothing like that.

Bulgaria announced it will no longer provide military or financial support to the Ukrainian regime.

James Buchanan’s relatives and all American gay men can rest a little easier now because he can no longer even arguably be considered the worst President in the history of these United States. Share

Buchanan is accused of doing nothing to stop the Civil War, which is arguable, or for enabling the Rebellion by shipping guns and arms to Southern depots, which is not.

Even if he betrayed the Federal Government to rebels, at least they were American rebels, and not some genocidal foreign power bleeding the whole nation like a ravenous vampire.

And now, some

Democrats in the Senate blocked Trump’s unprecedentedly massive National Defense Authorization Act, saying it violates the recent War Powers Resolution on Iran, which it does.

The next logical step is to start demanding his impeachment and removal from office, but these are Democrats we are talking about.

Finally, a Canadian bear in British Columbia did unto a bag golf clubs what any upstanding resident of Cleveland would do to a police camera—steal it —and what a fine example he set for his family, too:

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

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