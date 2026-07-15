Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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Jill Herendeen's avatar
Jill Herendeen
13h

Glad the wife is home! :-) :-) :-) :-) :-)

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The Passionate Progressive's avatar
The Passionate Progressive
14h

Lifetime member of Veterans for Peace here; I gave a presentation at their 2007 convention in St. Louis....I had been admiring their t-shirts, exactly the one you posted, and I do need them but had postponed due to pet emergencies....Like you I'm/have been dismayed at the US Navy brass for obediently following illegal orders.....but to be expected because the wasichu talent is in the negatives.

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