So when someone says “We have to fight this in the streets” he’s engaging in hate speech and committing a crime. This is why I don’t think hate speech should exist as a legal thing.

It’s like Greg Brady in that Brady Bunch episode where he runs around trying to hold others to their exact words.

You said X, therefore you think X. Thinking X is a crime because we say it is. It doesn’t matter whether you act on it or not; it doesn’t matter if you were being metaphorical or satirical or not; all that matters is you thought a criminal thought according to us.

In addition to being fundamentally stupid, the concept of hate speech leads inevitably to more doublethink, more self-policing, and therefore more social control. Besides, hate speech laws are only used to suppress political speech, and are therefore in violation of the First Amendment, IMO. Please note there is no H.