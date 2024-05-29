The Libertarian Party nominated 38 year old Chase Oliver to be its 2024 presidential candidate. Oliver is gay, and his platform is typical Libertarian stuff, including “removing the regulatory burden on the pharmaceutical industry” and solving the health care crisis by health savings accounts(I swear I just heard George Bush). Meh.

Oliver’s not your Ron Paul-style Libertarian. He reportedly supported Covid lockdowns and mask mandates , which doesn’t sound very libertarian to me.

Whenever you see a rainbow flag coming, you know there’s some serious bullshit behind it.—Kurt Metzger

Cleveland’s historic St. Theodosius Russian Orthodox Church, famous for it wedding scene in The Deerhunter, caught on fire yesterday. The fire was mostly contained to the roof where welders had been working.

Speaking of fires, there have been several incidents of engines on Boeing jets catching fire in the last two weeks(just search for “Boeing engine fire”). Well, at least their gross negligence is consistent. How would you like to look out your window in flight and see this?

It’s a beautiful church and a cultural treasure, built in 1911. Personally, I’d rather see the $15 million in taxpayer dollars the Cleveland Browns want go to restore that church.

I don’t fly anymore unless I absolutely, positively have to, and then it will be on a plane made in France. Any questions as to why?

The pier the US built in Gaza fell apart in a storm on Tuesday. I’m so proud. American engineering is second to none when it comes to collapsing bridges and piers and such.

Before After

Compare and contrast to this Roman aqueduct that has been functioning for 2000 years. Those Romans simply did not understand planned obsolescence, which is why American engineering is superior.

Nobody except Democratic partisans believe that. Not me, not Putin, not Xi, and most definitely not Trump himself. Remember he is first and foremost a carnival barker.

Donald Trump said he would have bombed both Moscow and Beijing if Ukraine and Taiwan had been attacked on his watch.

“As we recognize the state of Palestine, we must, at the same time, derecognize the state of Israel, because those are the two sides of the same coin.” —Zolani Mkiva, South African MP . I really have no problem with that.

Belgium has opened a probe into “Russian interference” in EU Parliament elections. Well, golly gee whiz, where have I heard that one before? I wonder if Hillary is getting a commission for selling that line to gullible Europeans. I bet she is, for methinks I hear a cackle.

The University of Copenhagen has decided to divest itself from all firms operating in occupied Palestinian territory.

Iceland’s Blue Lagoon volcano has erupted , forcing the evacuation of the spa there and the nearby town of Grindavik.

Georgia’s Parliament overrode a presidential veto of its foreign agent, law, requiring all NGOs with foreign funding to register as foreign agents. It seems a lot of Georgians don’t want a CIA-sponsored color revolution.

France has lifted the state of emergency in New Caledonia, although a curfew remains and the indigenous people have not budged on their demand to keep new, mostly wealthy and mostly French, immigrants from voting in local elections.

Over 400,000 Texans are without power in the Dallas area after a series of severe storms rolled through the area.

Yup, that thar was some serious wind. Mysteriously, there were no reports of politicians blowing hot air at the time in that region.

Homeless people have been evicted from Edinburgh, Scotland, to make sure that tourists come to see Taylor Swift, the most mediocre top woman singer in country music history, are not forced to look upon material reality.

The Biden Administration has proposed tariffs on Mexican tomatoes, which if passed will increase the price by about 21%. I love tomatoes. It’s bad enough the price of eggs has doubled. Democrats, this in not the way to win votes.