Israel mucked up an assassination attempt on a Palestinian doctor by bombing her home when she was at work, but that’s OK, since they did manage to kill 9 out of her 10 children in spite of her demonic cleverness. It’s so nice to have such resourceful and flexible allies, is it not? For example, the Israelis heard the Lebanese were feeling neglected so they bombed them as well. There’s flexibility for you.

The oldest trick in the American political playbook is for the powerful to tell working class white people, “At least you don’t have it as bad as they do,” and “Your hard times are caused by those people, not us.” It started in the 1630s, and if you are American and still thinking this, you need to look in a mirror and see a sucker.