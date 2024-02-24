The British Government held Julian Assange’s hearing in the tiniest courtroom available, but allowed 40 reporters to monitor the proceedings in another, larger courtroom by means of an audiovisual system that didn’t work.

I guess that’s one step up from the Star Chamber. I knew the British believed in incremental progress, but this is ridiculous. OTOH, if they had used the original Star Chamber there would have been room for reporters, so no, my British friends, I’m still not giving that pack of vampires in clown makeup that calls itself your government any credit.

Democrats are telling us how wonderful Genocide Joe is because he forgave $1.2 billion in student loan debt. There are two catches—the loan has to be for less than $12,000, and the borrower has to have been making payments for ten years. (story: USA Today) Dark Brandon rides again, huzzah!

Authorities have revealed that before Genocide Joe went to East Palestine, Ohio, last month, he changed superpowers and became Toxic Joe. After all, only Toxic Joe could really drink East Palestine water without getting sick, unlike that wimp Obama who faked drinking Flint water.

Don’t worry, authorities protected the residents of East Palestine from the ill-effects of exposure to Toxic Joe by keeping all but a select few well away from from him. Most of these protected citizens were carrying signs like they thought he should actually be doing something to help them, anyway. The nerve of some people.

Others, no doubt not wanting to risk exposure to Toxic Joe on top of everything else he denies they were ever exposed to, didn’t bother to meet him at all, but they left calling cards expressing their deplorable ingratitude to The Most Progressive President Ever,

or had the audacity to tell Joe Biden he should just throw money at them by declaring their toxic town a federal disaster area, and actually think they need clean air!

On another plane, a former president was heard to say, “But I signed the Clean Air Act over half a century ago! WTF!”

Not to be outdone by either British authoritarianism or American bumbling, the corrupt French legislature passed a law making criticism of medical treatments based on “current medical knowledge” and “suggested” by the French government punishable by a 45,000 euro fine. (Source: Russell Brand)

This is Brave New World stuff right here. Hey, my very distant French relations, aren’t y’all about due for another Revolution? Your ruling class thinks they own your bodies again. Remember Danton, “Audacity, audacity, always audacity!”

Meanwhile, back in the political center of the Empire, the Biden Administration continues to demand billions more bucks for the fiscal black hole also known as Ukraine, and the House continues to ignore them.

Has anyone else noticed that the US Empire media has quit talking about this guy?

It’s almost as if he’s going to disappear or something.

The Gaza Genocide continues to be livestreamed. NPR actually reported a graphic story of a young Palestinian man sorting through the bits and pieces of body parts to identify his father, mother, and nieces who were dismembered by an Israeli bomb Made in the USA. Why? The NPR reporter followed the kid on Instagram for his upbeat stories from Gaza, had met him once, and he couldn’t take it anymore.

National Petroleum Propaganda Public Radio is broadcasting descriptions from Gaza just like American media did from Vietnam? This definitely means that Zionist control of the American media narrative is slipping.

Finally, in some good news for the week, a deer in Indiana that had been seen wandering around with its head stuck in a clear plastic container of some sort for at least 12 days was finally relieved of its head gear by Sheriff’s deputies. (story UPI)

Don’t try this at home, kids.

Thank you for reading, good night, and good luck.

