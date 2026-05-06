Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Rumors of Defeat and De-Escalation
Plus coyote messes with the wrong cat
The US Empire claims two US Navy destroyers “opened” the Strait of Hormuz and at least two container ships passed through it. The Navy admiral for CENTCOM claims the destroyers fended off Iranian missile and small boat attacks with help from fighter jets and helicopters.
No hard evidence was provided. None. Not even an old photo of a ship.
OTOH, there are reports on YouTube and Telegram claiming Iran sank up to FOUR Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.
No hard evidence presented, just AI “re-enactments.”
I don’t know WTF happened yet. Whatever it was, Iran warned it is just getting started if the US keeps attempting to wrest control of the Strait. There is no rational reason to believe they are bluffing.
The truth is that there is no military option that will allow merchant ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without Iranian permission, and BTW, just how many collapsing American bridges could be repaired by the cost of this childishly named “Operation Freedom” alone?
Fun financial fact: No insurance company will cover any merchant ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz until they know there is a very high probability they won’t get sunk, and there is nothing Trump or Israel can do to change their minds except to make peace.
Whatever the facts turn out to be, Palantir has never done better! Isn’t that nice? The corporation which wants to know and control your every thought for their own good expects to grow 71% in 2026. Meet the new MIC, even creepier than the old, ailing version.
Just remember Julian Assange’s axiom is as valid as ever—winning wars is not the point, waging them is. No war, no profit for these vampires, and if there’s no war abroad, well, they’ll just wage one on you.
Palantir delenda est. No ifs, ands, or buts about that.
I keep seeing post after post by people with far larger audiences than I saying that just because US Air Force tanker planes are buzzing about the Middle East refueling fighters and bombers, and just because Delta Force and a bunch of Marines are also in the area, an attack on Iran simply must be imminent. After all, they argue, there’s no point in doing all those expensive and complicated things unless the Empire means to attack.
They don’t understand a corollary of Julian Assange’s Lesson above, which is that war doesn’t actually have to be waged if the MIC profits from a buildup for potential war. Don’t believe me? What was the Cold War if not that? The MIC made the money. They don’t care if the pilots and troops, or you, get all ginned up or scared to death for nothing.
Uh-oh, doomers. Secretary of State, National Security Advisor, and wannabe El Supremo of either the US or Cuba, whichever is easier, Marco Rubio announced that all American offensive operations against Iran are “completed.”
AND… our Mad Emperor “suspended” this Operation Free to be Amazingly Dumb if Not Dead last night and Iran will be, let’s be honest here, imposing their rules and tolls on passage through the Strait of Hormuz. We may have just entered a timeline where this war will escalate no more. Feels like
Are you a misanthrope? Does the thought of humanity lucking out of extinction yet again send you into a deep, dark depression? Help is here! Call the Doctor’s FREE Deletion Assistance Hotline at 1-888-PLZ-STFU. Cybermen renowned throughout the Galaxy for their deletion skills are standing by.
Both US Government political parties are little more than vast moneylaundering operations inextricably linked to Empire and war. Neither is reformable, neither is deserving of your efforts to reform them, and neither will ever come to save you.
In spite of US and French-supported Tuareg separatists(who have some legitimate gripes) and Al-Qaedaesque terrorists(who are really just paid thugs—see Libya and Syria), the government of Mali has not collapsed.
The rebels attempted to “blockade” Bamako because the population of the capital city supported the government—gee, I wonder where the rebs got that blockade idea?—and it appears to be failing.
No doubt logistics can be as much of a bitch for the rebels as for the Malian army and its allied Russian mercenaries, but few news sources ever mention supply chains, although they are often decisive in, well, damned near everything, and most definitely in war.
No bases, no empire. No food and ammunition, no army. It works in southern Lebanon no less than it did in Russia in 1812 or in Mali today. If the reports Iran destroyed most of the IDF’s supply system are true, we will get to see this frequently repeated historical phenomenon in real time.
The IMF now says a global recession is “impossible to avert.”
Diesel gasoline in northeastern Ohio is $5.99/gallon, so yeah.
Our mad Emperor inadvertently paid Keir Starmer a high compliment when he said the most transparently hypocritical British PM Ever was “no Winston Churchill” for refusing to send all six or seven functional Royal Navy warships to heroically die for the US Empire in the Strait of Hormuz.
That’s a fair assessment. After all, Starmer hasn’t starved millions of Indians to death and doesn’t have the means, not to mention the Australians and New Zealanders, to try to top Churchill’s brilliant SNAFU at Gallipoli.
And some Israelis dream of taking on the Turks.
The UAE seems to be throwing in its lot with the US Empire, and I just don’t see how that decision will end well for them. Iran struck their oil facilities in Fujairah, adjacent to the Strait of Hormuz, on Monday.
EU President Ursula von der
Lyin’Leyen’s grandpappy was a psychologist whose life’s mission was proving the superiority of the German psyche and race, and her family is old money going all the way back to the Bremen cotton trade with the American South. I’m supposed to think the EU is somehow progressive? Something to emulate? Hogwash.
The Chinese Government ordered its corporations to no longer comply with American sanctions on Iranian oil.
Fun fact: Trump is scheduled to go to Beijing to meet with Xi later this month, the former really really wants to go, and the latter knows it.
Argentina’s university hospital network, which serves some 700,000 patients, might be forced to close because Trump buddy Milei’s government has not sent any money to fund it.
The same government has also done nothing about Israelis burning Argentinian land and then buying it. In fact, he actively encourages Israeli immigration. Jose de San Martin, where are you?
Huh. The BBC is now paywalled for me. Well, la-dee-da.
Israel delenda est. I support Palestine Action. Normal Island News is better than the BBC anyway. Bugger off, British Government.
Finally, a 10 year old or so cat named Mama in Los Angeles fought off a coyote. The video at the link is far better than this still picture. Don’t mess with Mama Cat.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
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I don't believe the US sent two destroyers into the strait and I don't believe Iran sunk 4 destroyers. Possibly one merchant ship owned by Maersk ran the gauntlet. If true, the US had to bring large amounts of firepower into the area to defend it.
Coyotes are the Zionists of North American wild life. Good job, Kitty.
My only regret is you didn't kill the fucker.
I'm still laughing from...post by people with far larger audiences than you bloviating that an attack on Iran simply must be imminent. It's not just because I listen to Judge Nap's guests on Judging Freedom and other independent broadcasts, but that this is all validated BY THOSE FORMATS...
We are in that part of the lusty month of May where we seem to be catching that "vibe" out there - a worrisome one. I can understand that, too, because We, the People are getting blasted every day by international, state and local fuck-ups. This is dwarfed by the biggest fuck up out there- DJT. If you're in the states where data center legislation is being "discussed" (shoved down your throat) by, say, the over-populated PA General Assembly in my case, these people have no grit in them left to expose the way Americans are being hit over the head by giant data center/corporations. These bottom feeders will play their enabling roll to get those data centers. I swear to DOG that my Rep in the 25th District here is gutless and it takes him 4 days to respond to emails that end up being reactionary while he's running for re-election UNOPPOSED, just like the rest of them in the primaries... Next year I'll be seeing the go-alongs on municipal council run. Meanwhile, Mr & Mrs America will be out on the streets fighting for being able to provide for their families the first rungs of the ladder in the hierarchy of needs.
Yes... Palantir delenda est! And, while we are at it, ALL the components of what looks to be a controlled universe. Leaders are going to fall. It's times like this in history that test us standing up like never before.