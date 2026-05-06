Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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TheRepublicIsDead's avatar
TheRepublicIsDead
9h

I don't believe the US sent two destroyers into the strait and I don't believe Iran sunk 4 destroyers. Possibly one merchant ship owned by Maersk ran the gauntlet. If true, the US had to bring large amounts of firepower into the area to defend it.

Coyotes are the Zionists of North American wild life. Good job, Kitty.

My only regret is you didn't kill the fucker.

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MrMickeysMom's avatar
MrMickeysMom
7h

I'm still laughing from...post by people with far larger audiences than you bloviating that an attack on Iran simply must be imminent. It's not just because I listen to Judge Nap's guests on Judging Freedom and other independent broadcasts, but that this is all validated BY THOSE FORMATS...

We are in that part of the lusty month of May where we seem to be catching that "vibe" out there - a worrisome one. I can understand that, too, because We, the People are getting blasted every day by international, state and local fuck-ups. This is dwarfed by the biggest fuck up out there- DJT. If you're in the states where data center legislation is being "discussed" (shoved down your throat) by, say, the over-populated PA General Assembly in my case, these people have no grit in them left to expose the way Americans are being hit over the head by giant data center/corporations. These bottom feeders will play their enabling roll to get those data centers. I swear to DOG that my Rep in the 25th District here is gutless and it takes him 4 days to respond to emails that end up being reactionary while he's running for re-election UNOPPOSED, just like the rest of them in the primaries... Next year I'll be seeing the go-alongs on municipal council run. Meanwhile, Mr & Mrs America will be out on the streets fighting for being able to provide for their families the first rungs of the ladder in the hierarchy of needs.

Yes... Palantir delenda est! And, while we are at it, ALL the components of what looks to be a controlled universe. Leaders are going to fall. It's times like this in history that test us standing up like never before.

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