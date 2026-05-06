The US Empire claims two US Navy destroyers “opened” the Strait of Hormuz and at least two container ships passed through it. The Navy admiral for CENTCOM claims the destroyers fended off Iranian missile and small boat attacks with help from fighter jets and helicopters. No hard evidence was provided. None. Not even an old photo of a ship.

OTOH, there are reports on YouTube and Telegram claiming Iran sank up to FOUR Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. No hard evidence presented, just AI “re-enactments.”

I don’t know WTF happened yet. Whatever it was, Iran warned it is just getting started if the US keeps attempting to wrest control of the Strait. There is no rational reason to believe they are bluffing.

The truth is that there is no military option that will allow merchant ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without Iranian permission, and BTW, just how many collapsing American bridges could be repaired by the cost of this childishly named “Operation Freedom” alone? Fun financial fact: No insurance company will cover any merchant ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz until they know there is a very high probability they won’t get sunk, and there is nothing Trump or Israel can do to change their minds except to make peace.

Whatever the facts turn out to be, Palantir has never done better! Isn’t that nice? The corporation which wants to know and control your every thought for their own good expects to grow 71% in 2026. Meet the new MIC, even creepier than the old, ailing version.

Just remember Julian Assange’s axiom is as valid as ever—winning wars is not the point, waging them is. No war, no profit for these vampires, and if there’s no war abroad, well, they’ll just wage one on you. Palantir delenda est. No ifs, ands, or buts about that.

I keep seeing post after post by people with far larger audiences than I saying that just because US Air Force tanker planes are buzzing about the Middle East refueling fighters and bombers, and just because Delta Force and a bunch of Marines are also in the area, an attack on Iran simply must be imminent. After all, they argue, there’s no point in doing all those expensive and complicated things unless the Empire means to attack. They don’t understand a corollary of Julian Assange’s Lesson above, which is that war doesn’t actually have to be waged if the MIC profits from a buildup for potential war. Don’t believe me? What was the Cold War if not that? The MIC made the money. They don’t care if the pilots and troops, or you, get all ginned up or scared to death for nothing. Share

Uh-oh, doomers. Secretary of State, National Security Advisor, and wannabe El Supremo of either the US or Cuba, whichever is easier, Marco Rubio announced that all American offensive operations against Iran are “completed.”

AND… our Mad Emperor “suspended” this Operation Free to be Amazingly Dumb if Not Dead last night and Iran will be, let’s be honest here, imposing their rules and tolls on passage through the Strait of Hormuz. We may have just entered a timeline where this war will escalate no more. Feels like