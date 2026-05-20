Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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MrMickeysMom's avatar
MrMickeysMom
7h

As my brother used to say, "I'm weak".... This is the best way to describe being so fucking gob-smacked by the events of whatever a person experiences, that there is hardly a way to express ones self. The loss of Massie will be felt, but I understand that Thomas Massie was quoted saying... "I would have come out sooner, but I had to call my opponent and concede and it took a while to find Ed Gallarine in Tel Aviv..." Massie's ordinary political positions domestically were not mine, but for the BIG one - WE CANNOT DROP THE GOAL OF OBTAINING UNREDACTED EPSTEIN FILES... How about that, Mr. & Mrs. America? You gonna have a short memory on THAT part of our empire legend??????????

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1 reply by Ohio Barbarian
J C's avatar
J C
6h

Maybe some more Republicans can find some b_lls? Better yet, some Democrats need to find theirs!

Rise Up All Peoples!

It's US people that really need to RISE UP! Thanks, OB.

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