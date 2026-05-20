Yesterday was a reprise of what is rapidly becoming my favorite day of the week: TACO Tuesday!

Yet again, commentators with far larger audiences than I solemnly intoned that a US/Israeli attack on Iran, and Iran’s doubtless devastating response, was inevitable. It was going to happen in a couple of days. Even the Russians and Iranians said so! And then it’s TACO Tuesday again.

OK, Bugs, here’s what I think is up—the American and Israeli militaries can’t attack Iran right now and here’s why: There can be no successful amphibious landing anywhere in Iran.

The last attempted airborne operation was a disaster.

There are rumors that US Air Force pilots have refused to fly.

US military commanders must be thinking about potential war crimes indictments by now.

No country bordering Iran, or the Persian Gulf, will give the US and Israel permission to use its air space from which to attack Iran.

In spite of Israeli censorship, the extent of the damage inflicted on their military infrastructure by Iran is known to be extensive. We don’t even know how many functional runways they have.

Israel is having serious problems supplying its troops in Lebanon. Perhaps it is having problems with aviation fuel as well.

We do know the US has exactly zero operational bases in the region. All of the bases in the Persian Gulf were destroyed. Any air attack would have to be launched from Europe or Diego Garcia and would require extensive refueling by vulnerable tanker planes. Remember, no bases, no Empire.

That leaves nuclear weapons. The Joint Chiefs already denied Trump access to the nuclear codes, so that leaves Israel, and Russia or Pakistan would turn Tel Aviv into radioactive glass if the Zionists go nuclear, and the Israelis know it.

The Times of Israel published a lengthy article describing the IDF’s inability to keep its genocidaires from bragging about their atrocities on social media.

LOL. Israel, you pack of Jewish supremacist idiots,

Speaking of idiots, England’s Tommy Robinson led a “Unite the Kingdom” rally, featuring the stupidest red, white or blue flags ever.

Seriously, aligning oneself with both a genocidal apartheid state and the most unpopular American President in living memory seems more like a last gasp of something old and evil than it does a new political movement. Although I do like the way the Star of David makes the Union Jack look positively bloody. It’s quite appropriate, so well done, I guess?

Obviously intimidated by the US Empire, the Venezuelan government deported one of its own former ministers, Alex Saab, who is apparently very popular with the Chavismo movement, to the US to face moneylaundering charges. There seems to be quite the growing backlash among Venezuelans to this move, and President Delcy Rodriguez’ statement that the action was for the benefit of Venezuela rings false.

Besides, every time the US Government accuses anyone of moneylaundering, I remember my mama saying

Bolivians are in open revolt against the austerity measures imposed by the US Empire’s vassal government, and this excellent piece of dialectical materialist analysis explains why: Rainer’s Newsletter The USA’s attempt to crush Bolivia’s workers revolt is about stopping a new revolutionary wave Bolivia’s indigenous anti-austerity revolt is happening in the context of a revolutionary retreat, where the globe’s working-class forces have mostly been getting crushed. Outside of Asia, the overall situation during Trump 2.0 is one of growing desperation for the besieged revolutionary governments, and for the popular movements that exist under increa… Read more

Estonia shot down a Ukrainian drone that was using its airspace to attack Russia.

Meanwhile, Russia told Latvia that if it keeps allowing Ukraine to use its airspace to do the same thing, Latvia just might find itself at the receiving end of a Russian retaliatory strike.

Insuring it wouldn’t be the only Baltic State left out of this craziness, Lithuania said it found the remains of a Ukrainian drone that crashed in its territory. Zelensky’s desperation to drag other countries into his hopeless war against Russia is both pathetic and dangerous.

The Latvian government’s cooperation with him is both stupid and dangerous. Buy me a Beer

Lake Mead, the reservoir which feeds Hoover Dam, is expected to fall to record low levels next summer. This will reduce electrical power generation, and starve the Imperial Valley in southern California of water. (Below: The “bathtub ring” of Lake Mead at the Hoover Dam; the lighter rock was normally underwater.)

Kenya’s government reached an interim agreement with striking transport workers after police killed at least 4 people during protests. Yes, fuel price hikes triggered by Trump’s War of Stupidity led directly to the strike.

Head of the US Africa Command Air Force General(always a bad idea to put people who believe bombing can win wars in charge of anything, IMO) Dagvin Anderson told Congresscritters that “Africa is the epicenter of global terrorism” and it will take “sustained pressure” to handle the “threats.” Plain English translation: If the MIC can’t keep the Ukraine and Iran Wars going, no problem. They’ll just start a new Forever War in Africa.

And the French oligarchy will be happy to help if the target is the Sahel Alliance.

Meanwhile, the US launched airstrikes against “ISIS terrorists” in northern Nigeria for three straight days. The same ISIS terrorists who would not exist had Obama not destroyed Libya, the same ISIS terrorists who are funded by the CIA. Yep, the target is the Sahel Alliance.

The prosecutor’s office for the International Criminal Court filed for a warrant to arrest Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for crimes against humanity.

Trump is considering withdrawing American recognition of British sovereignty over the Falkland Islands because the Royal Navy of the 1980s no longer exists and cannot be sent to die for his ego in the Strait of Hormuz.

AIPAC, Israel, and Trump won a victory in Kentucky as the over $30 million they poured into a House primary succeeded in unseating Congressman Tom Massie, the libertarian Republican who has staunchly opposed imperial wars. Yeah, I thought Massie could win, but he was decisively defeated. By foreign money, by the oligarchy, by the Dred Scott Citizens United Supreme Court decision Obama bemoaned but secretly welcomed.

Massie did make one big mistake, IMHO, when he said “I’m not running against President Trump. Most of the people voting for me support President Trump like I do,” when Trump was saying the most vile things about him that he could think of on the shitter. The Trump voters who would have supported Massie had reached the “Fuck Trump” stage months ago. No balls, no glory.

Now the conventional political wisdom, for Republicans anyway, will be not to challenge Israel, and it will be disastrous for them. They’ll lose 40 House seats in November for sure, maybe 50. One Republican primary in Kentucky does not a national election make.

A couple of 17 and 18 year old kids shot up a mosque in San Diego, killing three people before allegedly killing themselves, so naturally the New York Post wrote a story tying the mosque to the 9/11/2001 hijackers.

Yeah really, talk about a bad rerun. The Zionist media just can’t get enough of them, though. It must be a tough job coming up with new excuses for, and distractions from, a genocide that’s being livestreamed by the genocidaires themselves every day.