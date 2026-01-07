No, Palestine, I did not forget you. No, Zionists, I didn’t forget you, either, and I think I will live long enough to see the death of your dark, atavistic dream because

It is also inevitable that our Mad Emperor will face severe backlash from his latest misadventure in Venezuela. Ipsos did a snap poll, and it is not good news for the Man with the Golden Crapper. 33% of Americans approve of Trump’s action. Yeah, I know, how can a third of us be so stupid? But consider, 72% of us initially supported Emperor Dubya’s invasion of Iraq in 2003. We’re getting better. 34% disapprove, mostly strongly. There’s a big, ignorant middle; not because they’re stupid, but because they just don’t know that much about Venezuela. At least they’re not taking the President’s, or corporate media’s, word for it like they did almost 23 years ago. That really is a good thing. AND… 51% think it’s all about the OIL! Wow, just wow. Thank you for saying the quiet part out loud so often and so stupidly and so loudly for so many years, Donald Trump! You finally broke through decades of carefully crafted and lavishly funded propaganda!

By me!

I’ve been waiting for a poll like this for decades. Most Americans don’t think the new war is about freedom, democracy, saving innocent whoevers from evildoers, or even protecting the homeland from terrorist attack, but OIL. Money. Greed. Perhaps even capitalism. My Aunt Thelma, who once said, There’s an oil man behind every war America fights, would be so proud of Americans today, even as she chided them for being so damned slow on the pick up.

The paradigm shift continues. I wonder how long it will be before Trump proclaims this the most popular and successful military intervention ever.

At least Trump isn’t totally oblivious to political reality, for he told House Republicans,

You got to win the midterms because if we don’t win the midterms, it’s just going to be, I mean -- they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached.

To which the American people replied,

Our Mad Emperor keeps blathering about Venezuela stealing American oil. Venezuela nationalized its oil, meaning all the oil that is underneath Venezuelan land, in 1976. 50 years ago. And Trump wants it back for Exxon now?

Sounds like corporatism to me.

My SUV Loves Iraqi Oil.—Bumper sticker, 2004. If you believe gasoline prices are going to drop because of Trump kidnapping the Venezuelan president, then you are an ignorant idiot, but fear not. There is still hope. Follow me and find the road to enlightenment. I promise not to moralize. We’ve all been ignorant idiots at one time or the other. We also know WTF this is. It’s a bad TV rerun of the Bush & Cheney Show, except this time it’s the Trump & Rubio Show, produced by Miriam Adelson, and directed by Benjamin Netanyahu and Other Unsavory Characters Charged with War Crimes.

One of the charges against Maduro is that he violated a 1934 law banning possession of machine guns in the United States. That law was passed to make it illegal for people like John Dillinger, Bonnie & Clyde, Al Capone, and Machine Gun Kelly to own Thompson submachine guns, manufactured at the time right here in Euclid, Ohio.

The drug smuggling charges seem to be that the Maduros, because they charged the 69 year old Mrs. Maduro as well after reportedly breaking some of her ribs, conspired to smuggle cocaine into Mexico. No mention of fentanyl. None. No American jurisdiction. None. Barry Pollack, who represented Julian Assange, has taken on the role of Maduro’s defense attorney. Odds of motion to dismiss by the defense, 100%.

And now comes this zinger as Russian VP and Minister of Comedy Dmitry Medvedev speculates that if Maduro’s kidnapping is legal, then so would be that of German Chancellor Merz:

The kidnapping of the neo-Nazi Merz could be an excellent twist in this carnival of events.

And some people say Russians don’t have a sense of humor.

The Russians are not quite so sanguine about the ongoing attempt by the US Coast Guard to board a Russian oil tanker in the Atlantic. (Below: photo of US helicopter taken from the tanker, per RT)

If Trump starts seizing Russian oil tankers, how long do you think it will be before Russian warships start escorting those tankers?

Meanwhile, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that any attempt by the US to take over Greenland would mean the end of NATO. Careful there, Mette. That’s the best reason for the US seizing Greenland I’ve heard yet. Certainly better than anything Trump has offered.

Chrystia Freeland is quitting her Canadian government post to become Zelensky’s economic advisor and suck up as much grift as possible before the Zelensky regime’s inevitable demise. I’m sure her Nazi collaborator grandpa is so proud. On the bright side, the Canadian liquor industry will see a small uptick from all the celebrations of her departure. Look! You can almost see the fangs.

While all of this was going on, somebody, probably paid by the French, tried to assassinate Burkina Faso’s dashingly effective leader, Ibrahim Traore. The plot was foiled, and I hope Macron sees Ibrahim’s smiling face in his dreams.

In a startlingly honest moment, British Zionist Melanie Phillips described the new Palestinian Embassy in London as “an important moment in the UK’s shameful connivance with the Palestinian Arabs’ final solution,“ and “…there is no such thing as Palestine. There is no such thing as the Palestinian people,” and mocked Christianity as “a Jewish sect that got slightly out of hand“. Such proud and forthright Jewish Supremacy. Now that’s really how to make Jews feel safe. No chance of triggering anti-Semitism there. And another monster’s mask falls off.

The Epstein Files are still out there and not going away.

Israel delenda est.

Finally, Rhode Island police rescued a cow after she fell through the ice of a pond. No cattle or humans were injured in the extraction.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

