Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

MissAnneThrope
4h

As for me, see Victoria Nuland, circa 2014. The Empire has violated every damn treaty, agreement, and vestige of international law (not to mention our Constitution, but I digress.) US & NATO have no business having military bases along the Russian border. The Donbas should (and at minimum will be) ceded to Russia, now that generations of Ukrainians have been decimated. AND, Nazis have been dominant their since WWII. Russian act of aggression? PUH-LEASE. Let's start naming names. I Iike Jeffrey Sachs' take on it. But hey: that's just this pacifist's opinion. WTH do I know?

Slightly Lucid
4h

"And now comes this zinger as Russian VP and Minister of Comedy Dmitry Medvedev speculates that if Maduro’s kidnapping is legal, then so would be that of German Chancellor Merz"

Cue Tomorrow: The Russians are threatening us!

