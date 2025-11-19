Trump called MTG “Marjorie Traitor Greene” for daring to defy his Imperial decree to STFU about the Epstein Files. In contrast to Bernie Sanders, MTG stood tall and proud in front of Epstein survivors and thundered:

They just all happen to be rabid Zionists and imperialists, but I repeat myself.

The Trump coalition is irrevocably split into America First—represented by the likes of MTG, Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens—and the Trump cult of personality and convenience, the latter augmented by the fiercest of Trump’s former, and their current, Republican enemies.

Capitalism corrupts, completely. It’s how it must work according to its own relentless logic: More profits soonest regardless. Consider it is just one more example of the Power of the Dark Side.

Examples include Donald Trump, close Obama advisors, Prince Andrew, Peter Thiel, Ehud Barak, Bill Clinton, Emmanuel Macron, Hillary Clinton(who knew she was banging Vince Foster the year before he was killed? I knew she was evil, but I didn’t know she was a Black Widow. I cannot help but be impressed in a perverse sort of way.), a smorgasbord of crazy rich Arabs, Elon Musk, a constellation of European elites, and probably every billionaire in the world connected to Israel.

Indeed, the partial release of Epstein’s emails by the House Oversight Committee was already a Who’s Who of pathological sociopaths who are absolutely corrupted by powers far too great for any human being to possess and remain sane.

“It all comes down to the Epstein Files.”—Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is definitely considering running for President in 2028. She may even win. Don’t laugh. Stranger things have happened in 6 of the last 7 elections.

Let me tell you what a traitor is. A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and themselves. A patriot is an American that serves the United States of America and Americans like the women standing behind me now.

Thus far, the least repugnant of Epstein’s emails make what forced Nixon to resign look about as sinful as a speeding ticket, and we just know it’s going to get worse. Trump is now a dumpster fire.

Unfortunately, I do not see anything happening that will stop Israel from sucking more of America’s life blood and using it to fund their genocide until 2027 at the earliest. A pleasant surprise from a universe which seems to trend to the perverse would sure be nice about now.

Hopefully, Trump’s recent, and crushing, congressional defeat will stiffen some spines at the Pentagon. If that happens, then there will be no air strikes on, or ground invasion of, Venezuela.

Trump’s already taken more hits on the economy in less than one year than Jimmy Carter did in four, and that took some doing, believe you me. Throw in everything else, and he simply cannot politically survive.

Trump and his band of inept criminal clowns will delay, obfuscate, cover-up, lie, and are trying to start a war to distract attention away from this. They will fail.

No, the Senate will pass it, Trump will sign it and then it will be

So that means we’re going to get to read all of the Epstein files, right?

Hours before Trump’s failed attempt to save face—pity he’s too stupid to take lessons from the Chinese on that one—his libertarian Republican nemesis, Thomas Massie, announced he had 100 Republican votes, in spite of Trump’s demands for everyone to think the whole thing is a “Democrat Hoax.”

The full US House of Representatives voted, 427-1, to release all Epstein material held by the Dept. of Justice yesterday. The pressure was so great that Trump TACOed out again and urged Republicans to vote for Tom Massie’s measure before they could vote like 317-91 against him if he continued to oppose it in a very loud tantrum.

Shortly afterwards, I began seeing American social media posts describing Israel as an enemy of the United States, and discovered a new political action committee was born. AZAPAC, the Anti-Zionist America PAC . They exist only to elect anti-Zionist politicians.

All of the above is why Trump will resign, no doubt in exchange for a full pardon if, and I think when, the time comes when one too many oligarchs decides he is a liability. As fast as the dirty laundry keeps being flung into public view, I don’t see how they can allow Trump to remain in office for his full term.

Just remember that the only way most of these warped criminals will ever be brought to real justice is through the power of Revolution.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is up to his neck in his own corruption scandal because of course he is, and his approval rating is now under 20%. He probably has fewer days in office left than does Trump.

Ecuador held a referendum to allow the US to build military bases in the country, most definitely at the urging of the Trump Administration. 61% voted chupa tu madre, gringo loco No fucking way! Ecuador,

“Anonymous sources” say National Guard troops deployed to Chicago and Portland will soon be withdrawn. Told you Trump couldn’t even conquer the North Side of Chicago, much less the South. Turns out he can’t even conquer Portland. He definitely needs a meme for this now typical behavior.

Israel attacked UN peacekeepers in Lebanon. Again.

Israel has killed or injured at least 1000 people since it agreed to letting Hamas cease while it keeps firing. Israel delenda est.

That Latin phrase is no doubt popular in both Cyprus and Thailand, where Israelis are colonizing whole neighborhoods and islands, provoking outrage from the locals.

Arrogant Israelis, many of them veterans of the genocide, have pissed off the laidback Thais so much there are calls for their deportation, prompting the Israeli Embassy to issue behavioral guidelines for its overbearing and pushy countrymen. (Below: sign in Thailand) Seriously, I’ve been in Thailand. They’re some of the nicest people on the planet if you show just some willingness to respect their customs, like taking your shoes off in restaurants. I guess that’s just too much to expect from rapists and genocidal maniacs.