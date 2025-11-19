Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
1d

Agree that Crooks sounds like 21st century MK-Ultra.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pam2's avatar
Pam2
21h

To be fair, that goat does look a bit devilish.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ohio Barbarian and others
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture