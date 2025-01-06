Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Old Garbage Out, New Garbage In
and terrorist bananas
I thought I heard faint sounds of cheering from the North earlier, and maybe I did. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigned today because even Liberals were putting up billboards calling for him to go.
Matthew Livelsberger, the Army Green Beret who blew up a Musky truck with himself in it in front of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, left a note. In it, he stated,
The US is headed towards collapse.
He needed to cleanse his “mind of the brothers I’ve lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took,” and that the bombing was not a terrorist attack but a wakeup call.
This guy sounds more like Aaron Bushnell to me than he does an Islamic terrorist. Does that rule out anything else going on? Of course not, but don’t let them use this to make you hate Muslims.
Oh, and the pro-Palestine protests later on New Year’s Day? No, Zionist idiots, they weren’t celebrating the bombings. Those protests were planned in advance and political protests on holidays is a longstanding American tradition, so bugger off with that shite.
Genocide Joe Biden is determined to keep earning that moniker until January 20th. He “informed” Congress he’s sending another $8 billion in weapons to Israel.
Israel celebrated by slaughtering at least 49 more Palestinians. (below: a burial service afterwards)
Honduran President Xiomara Castro said she might kick all US troops out of Honduras if Donald Trump follows through on mass deportations.
New York City has become the first American city to impose a “congestion charge,” or a $9 toll just for the privilege of driving on New York’s congested streets. But wait! There’s more! If you’re a delivery driver that’ll cost you up to $14.40, buddy.
There are still no plans for either a stock transaction tax or lifting the income cap on Social Security contributions, so thank goodness the really important people in New York are not being asked to pay more to do anything about traffic congestion or…anything at all.
Brief lesson on why not to believe what politicians say:
Vivek Ramaswami in October 2024 before the election: H1B visas EVIL!
Vivek Ramaswami in December 2024 after the election: H1B visas necessary because Americans lazy!
Any questions?
Pope Francis is now shadowbanned on XTwitter because he has this little problem with an ongoing genocide, so if you’re shadowbanned as well then you are in good company.
Shadowbanning the fricking Pope. Are you beginning to feel the stratospheric arrogance of our self-proclaimed betters yet?
Speaking of arrogance, Secretary of State and Certified Vampire of the Empire Antony Blinken told the New York Times he isn’t the least bit concerned most of the world thinks he’s a genocidal maniac.
Turkish President Erdogan said that the Kurds in Syria will face “Turkiye’s iron fist.” There are so many different groups of people in what used to be Syria facing so many different iron fists I can no longer keep track of them all, but all the chaos serves the Empire so it must be great.
US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson said “We’ve made a lot of campaign promises. And we’re going to be dismantling the deep state all along the way.” Oh, Mike. That’s
This Substack article is going on 7 months old, but it describes an ongoing problem for the US military they don’t want you to know about: Active duty servicemembers are ashamed to put on the uniform of a government that is enabling a genocide. Their numbers will only grow.
Congress certified Donald Trump’s election amidst the tight security that Nancy Pelosi declined exactly four years ago, and absolutely nothing happened, except for a snowstorm. Which is appropriate, since snow jobs are its most frequently manufactured product.
Finally, and far more importantly, residents of Beeston(sounds like a Danish beekeeper established a town back in Ragnar’s day), Nottinghamshire, are confronted with a mystery. Someone leaves platefuls of bananas at the corner of Abbey Road and Wensor Avenue, across from a church, on the 2nd of every month. For some strange reason, neither Russians nor Palestinians have yet to be blamed for these stochastic acts of terror.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
Seriously! WTH are we doing there but creating a failed state, and a playground for the worst of the worst? Hopefully they all eventually unite, and attack Israel!
Just be clear about that $8 billion in weapons "Genocide" Joe Biden is shipping off to Israel, Chris Hedges provides some details of just what it is WE are doing to the Palestinians:
“The State Department has informed Congress that it intends to approve another $8 billion in purchases of U.S.-made arms by Israel. This will provide Israel with more GPS guidance systems for bombs, more artillery shells, more missiles for fighter jets and helicopters, and more bombs, including 2,800 unguided MK-84 bombs, which Israel has a habit of dropping on densely packed tent encampments in Gaza. The pressure wave from the 2,000-pound MK-84 pulverizes buildings and exterminates life within a 400-yard radius. The blast, which ruptures lungs, rips apart limbs and bursts sinus cavities up to hundreds of yards away, leaves behind a 50-foot-wide and 36-foot-deep crater.”
— Chris Hedges, Genocide: The New Normal (1/6/25)
May Biden and Anthony Blinken and all the other White House terrorists retire ... and burn in hell.