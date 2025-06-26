Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Buffoonery and Delusions of Godhood
Plus kitten survives California parking lot
Donald Trump compared his choreographed strike on Iran’s evacuated nuclear facilities to the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, claiming he ended the war he began at Israel’s insistence in the same way that Truman supposedly forced Japan to surrender.
John Hersey and tens of millions of Japanese would like to have a word.
If you haven’t read this little 1946 book, you should. It literally saved the world because Truman, Stalin and Mao all read it. I’ll bet a Social Security check Trump has never heard of it.
New York City’s Democratic primary voters chose a Muslim Indian immigrant named Zohran Mamdani as their candidate for mayor, and so many Zionist heads exploded that I now need new windshield wipers after the fallout.
Seriously, New York City has the second-highest Jewish population in the world after Tel Aviv, and the Zionist propaganda machine will throw enough shit in the air to occlude the Statue of Liberty to try to stop this guy.
After all, if an anti-Zionist Muslim can win in New York, the mythos that all Jews are Zionists will evaporate like the morning dew. Zionism is in serious trouble in America.
Jeff Bezos rented half of Venice, well, a lot of it, for his latest wedding and accompanying lavish reception on the city’s famed canals, but was forced to move the reception to a more secure location after ordinary Venetians gave him a welcome that would make the Polos proud.
The BBC, to their credit, went to West Virginia and asked people what they thought of Food Stamp and Medicaid cuts. If you are aware of grocery greedflation in the US, you don’t need to read this article. If not, you should.
Are you a globe-trotting tourist looking for a new, out of the way place you can go so you can one up your friends in the same privileged class? Well, Kim Jong Un has something new for you! A brand, new shiny beach resort in North Korea that makes Trump Hotels look shabby.
Look at that railroad track running right down the middle so North Koreans can get there. I bet it’s a nicer train than anything Amtrak has, too. But what’s with that round building that looks like a cheeseburger?
The Iranian Parliament passed a bill to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency. Probably a good idea. If any country needs MAD as a friend, it is Iran.
Donald Trump called on Israel to halt Netanyahu’s corruption trial. Trump may not be loyal to MAGA, but I cannot help but find such loyalty to his blackmailer and fellow corrupt oligarch touching, in a sleazy sort of way.
The US Government is giving a $30 million grant to the Gaza
GenocideHumanitarian Foundation, who are the fine upstanding people setting up food bait traps in Gaza so the Israelis can get in some easy target practice.
My tax dollars at work.
Israel must be destroyed.
Kenyan police killed at least 16 protestors and injured dozens more in a protest commemorating the last time police killed protestors a year ago. (Below: the aftermath, courtesy New York Times)
Kenya still has police fighting a losing battle for the US Empire in Haiti. Well, I suppose there’s something to be said for consistency.
US airstrikes on Somalia have doubled since last year. Al-Jazeera really can’t figure out why. It’s not so hard. Somalia can’t shoot back, and the grift must flow. Those MIC profits don’t just make themselves, you know.
Trump’s doing such a great job of Making America Great Again that the US dollar has fallen to its lowest value in three years.
Not one major infrastructure program even announced, tax cuts for the obscenely rich, benefits cuts for the poor, and the price of eggs is still climbing. I don’t know how much more greatness we can take.
NATO had a summit. Isn’t that nice? And they issued a mercifully short communique’, reaffirming support for Ukraine, but not mentioning Russia as a threat, and definitely not mentioning any reference to Ukraine formally joining the offensive alliance.
Oh, and all you Europeans get to pay more taxes for war instead of things like housing and health care. I trust you feel fabulous now.
And NATO’s Secretary-General groveled to Trump like a lap dog being offered a treat. This is how vassals are supposed to behave.
Zelensky was there, but excluded from the formal meetings. He did meet with Trump in private and Trump said later he was a good little doggie. Slava Ukraine, my Scots-Irish ass.
Ukrainians, have you not realized by now you are just cheap, expendable commodities to these vampires? Just like the Irish were to the British once upon a time. Wake up.
Finally, in some rare good news from California, Alameda police rescued a kitten that had gotten stuck in somebody’s engine in an Office Max parking lot. Kitty is now doing fine.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
I don't believe much, but the rumour that Trump doesn't read, I can believe.
God save America from Zionists ( both jewish and christian)!