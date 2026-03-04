has steered our tottering Empire into a war it cannot possibly win, for a cause not its own, in a place replete with historical dustbins. At least he won’t be lonely when he arrives at his own unavoidable destination.

Where do you think this is?

Yeah, I know. The Shah was still around then. He’s one of the reasons.

The Iranians are saying, as they have for decades, that the United States must withdraw from the entire Middle East in order to have peace. Sounds reasonable to me. In fact, it sounds like rational American self-interest, and has sounded that way since about 1977.

Greenland. Hmmm…maybe they really did make America go away.

Which means Greenland has a hot new market for their latest cool consumer product line:

“Bombing a country on the other side of the globe won’t make the Epstein files go away.”—Representative Tom Massie(R-Kentucky). True, but it just might Make America Go Away from the entire Middle East.

Operation Epic Fail Fury, they call it, of all the bloody arrogant bombastic names. Well, at least they didn’t name it after some innocent American town like LBJ used to do in Vietnam—Operations Junction City and Cedar Falls spring to mind.

Teheran? Maybe Tel Aviv? No, it’s Beirut. That was a television station. The Israelis have invaded southern Lebanon and, by multiple accounts, are ethnically cleansing Lebanese Arabs in exactly the same manner they ethnically cleanse Palestinian Arabs.

The first Iranian target the Israelis bombed was a girls’ school so they could kill as many Iranian girls as possible before they were old enough to reproduce. Such is the logic of the Greater Israel Project. They really are that sick. This sort of thing is not a surprise anymore.

Then they assassinated Iran’s Supreme Leader and his wife while they were having breakfast, and Israel is very proud of itself. So brave. So honorable. So moral. Repressive governments sure do like messing with people at 3am, don’t they? I bet Hammurabi did that, too.

OTOH, one of the first US Empire targets the Iranians hit was a luxury high rise apartment building in Dubai, killing six senior CIA officials, probably while they plotted, in broad daylight. Huh…

Donald Trump genuinely believes he is playing the role of Marlon Brando in the original Godfather movie, except that his turf is the entire planet and he can’t quite reproduce Brando’s raspy voice when he waves his tiny hands about.

The problem is that Iran is not another mafioso gang, nor even a cop or prosecutor who can be bribed, but a 3000 year old civilization which Trump and his masters in Israel have backed into an existential corner.

Or, perhaps more accurately,

US Central Command(CENTCOM) said three US F-15 fighters were accidentally shot down by the Kuwaitis. Unofficial reports say at least 15 American and Israeli planes have been shot down so far.

Oil and gas refineries are notoriously easy to wreck with things that go Boom! (Below: Ras Tanura refinery, Saudi Arabia)

Gasoline prices in my neighborhood have risen 20 cents a gallon in the last two days. Bloody Persians, eh? Nope.

Iranian state media says the Israelis bombed the refinery. The Israelis wanted to A) induce the Saudis into the war on their side, or B) induce the US to destroy all Iranian oil infrastructure, which would result in the destruction of all Arab oil infrastructure by Iran, and C) Wreck them all. You know, like smallpox and mumps and measles did to indigenous Americans, so there was less resistance to the colonists. Israel wants Turkey, Iran, Europe, Egypt, all of them, overwhelmed with refugees. It’s always about the land with these predators, which is exactly how they see themselves—a superior species preying upon the inferior.

Don’t worry. They’re not going to win. They’re really not this guy. No, neither Netanyahu nor Trump are Khan. Any Khan.

The US says it has sunk at least 11 Iranian naval vessels, and they probably have. The thing is, Iran will not win this war with warships; they will win with the old American formula of more fuel, more firepower in the form of advanced missiles and drones. Um, if it’s true Iran wrecked the American naval base on Bahrain, and there are Navy destroyers in the Persian Gulf itself, and they cannot escape through the Straits of Hormuz and therefore cannot rearm…

It’s not just those ships. The Iranians have closed the Persian Gulf. Refineries in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE are shutting down. The same goes for Liquified Natural Gas. No matter what Trump says, the Navy cannot successfully escort oil tankers through the Straits of Hormuz. I’ve been there. On a destroyer. I know.

Breaking Points, and I believe them because they’re rich themselves, said all these rich people who were vacationing in Saudi Arabia or the Gulf States are suddenly stranded and no doubt freaking out over being reminded of their mortality. Saagar Enjeti said the going rate for a seat on a plane, any plane, leaving Saudi Arabia is $350,000.

It's really all right if you are feeling schadenfreude right now.

Meanwhile, the Trump Administration, media clowns and doomers alike blithely expected the awful American people, who live on stolen land and are therefore evil by definition, to support the Iran War like it was 2003. Ahem. 60% of us are opposed to this madness in spite of all of the hasbara, propaganda, bullshit and outright lies most of us have been fed since birth. Give us a little credit.

Both our Mad Emperor and our Secretary of Besottedness War said they will not rule out sending American ground troops to Iran. Though none of them will bear the names Hegseth or Trump.

The US House of Representatives will vote on a War Powers Resolution on Iran tomorrow. A little late, due to Zionist Democrat warmongers like Hakeem Jeffries, but nonetheless it is the beginning of the end of the Trump Misadministration.

Spain wouldn’t allow the Empire to use its bases to launch attacks on Iran, so our Mad Emperor did what all the other ones have done since the days of the Pharoahs—he threw a tantrum, screaming he will end all US trade with Spain. Nobody knows what that really means, especially Donald Trump.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have been in a state of open war for about a week, and it’s ultimately the British Empire’s fault.