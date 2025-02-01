RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard took the stage for their Senate confirmation hearings, and I was reminded of Jim Hightower saying whoever created C-SPAN was a genius, for now anyone could simply turn on their TV, watch for a few minutes, and think,

Bernie Sanders tried to channel Joe McCarthy, but instead of demanding a yes or no answer to “Are you a member of the Communist Party?,” demanded the same to “Do you support onesies stenciled with phrases my Big Pharma donors don’t like?”

RFK Jr.’s response was right out of Scooby Doo.

Not to be outdone, Elizabeth Warren demanded that Kennedy promise not to sue pharmaceutical companies even though the ability to sue them is in the first line of his job description. That got her crapped on by another Senator, el Crapo del Idaho, and what a dandy defecation it was.

Tulsi Gabbard exposed the Dust Bunnies to the antigen of integrity by refusing to call Edward Snowden a traitor, prompting an allergic reaction on their part and that of the corporate media. (Below: Portrait of Integrity)

Meanwhile, at my county job in Democrat-controlled Cleveland, there was panic in my world. Rumors of doom and just plain silliness swirled in the email system. Trump froze all Medicaid and Food Stamp payments. Fact: the government portals did go down, just like they have gone down on at least a weekly basis ever since the pandemic. What do you expect from the cheapest Microsoft and Amazon systems money can buy?

Trump said all noncustodial parents with a child support order can claim the children on their tax deductions. Fact: This story was posted on Facebook by some rando and went viral, causing mass wishful thinking and panic, depending on who you are. Also fact: The IRS grants the tax deduction to whoever files first; if it’s fraudulent the other party has to tell the IRS. Child Support has nothing to do with it.

Trump repealed the Civil Rights Acts. Come on, presidents can’t repeal statutes at the stroke of a pen, you idiots.

ICE made a couple of local raids, one of which was at the Cilantro Taqueria in Cleveland Heights. Rumors said the owners were arrested and the restaurant permanently closed. It was open for business the next day.

And to top it all off, top officials told us to tell clients we were waiting for further information, which just tells them the rumors might be true, leading to even more hysteria and barnyard comparisons.

Hamas completely embarrassed Israel in the hostage exchanges. Palestine Will Be Free Hamas has been delivering a PR masterclass during the prisoner exchanges — and the Israelis are seething From makeshift stages replete with pointed messages to the Israelis to the processions of the Zionist prisoners of war before their release and from the displays of weapons seized from the occupation thugs to Al-Qassam Brigades branded goodie bags for the prisoners, the Palestinian resistance has been delivering a masterclass in public relations during … Read more

Panic gripped the “foreign aid” moneylaundering community as rumors swirled that Trump is going to dissolve USAID, a CIA cut-out for funding color revolutions and other fun imperial shenanigans. Naturally, Ukraine screamed the loudest. My free advice to Trump:

The Department of Education issued a list of DEI programs it is terminating. Just reading their names is an exercise in postmodernist psychobabble, the forced reading of which may be reasonably construed as a violation of the Eighth Amendment prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment.

Federal employees were ordered not to include pronouns in their email signatures, The ACLU squawked that Trump’s plan was to “erase transgender people’s existence under the law.”