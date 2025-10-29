Richard Wolff is saying that Russia has sent nuclear warheads to Iran. I am unable to confirm this, but if true it means that Putin no longer trusts the American government to prevent Israel from using a nuclear weapon, and

is back in Southwest Asia, BAY-bee! If so, way to go Uncle Vlad!

I hope it’s true, for when criminal sociopaths are armed with nuclear weapons, only the threat of their own immediate demise deters them.

To wit, 55 Israeli ministers and MPs called for the release of Jews sentenced to prison for murdering Palestinians because they “pose no danger to the public.” Obviously, for Israeli Jews, Palestinians are not part of the public because they are not people, the sick genocidal fucks.

Israel delenda est.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that he has over 5000 Russian anti-air missiles armed and ready to launch, and he ain’t lying, y’all.

Military.com explains what the recent influx of Russian aid means:

For American commanders, that means every operation and incident now happens under the threat of Venezuelan retaliation — a situation the current force is not ready to handle.

Allow me to rephrase that: The US Navy does not have the capability to prevent Venezuela from sinking an aircraft carrier if one launches an air strike on the Bolivarian Republic because…

Venezuela has Russian and Chinese anti-ship missiles, too. Good ones. Lots of them. The Pentagon knows it. Our Mad Emperor and his America Last, criminals first advisors are courting a military disaster, a common feature of declining Empire. A few predecessors— Adrianople 378 CE. An arrogant Roman Emperor underestimates the Visigoths. (Below: the charge of the Visigoth heavy cavalry, which shattered the Roman legions and ended the dominance of infantry for centuries.) Dienbienphu 1954. Bye-bye French Empire to anyone with a brain. Suez 1956. Bye-bye British Empire to anyone with a brain who hadn’t already seen the writing on the wall with the fall of Singapore 14 years earlier.

Sometimes, these debacles start small. Venezuela claims it arrested 3 CIA agents who were going to conduct a false flag operation by attacking the USS Gravely, a destroyer, in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, in a reprise of Remember the Maine! from 1898. (Below: the Gravely arriving in Port-of-Spain.)

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that some 10,000 Ukrainian troops are surrounded in two pockets.

Yet Ukrainian media reprints British media claims Russia is on the verge of collapse. Again. Just for grins, I searched Russia on the verge of collapse and found articles announcing that this was imminently so going back to 2022.

The Federal Government is still shut down. At midnight on Halloween, 40 million Americans receiving measly and inadequate food assistance will see that turn into a hollow pumpkin like Cinderella’s coach, and another few millions will see their Medicaid assistance disappear.

If the shutdown continues until November 15, active duty military personnel will not be paid, but that’s all good so long as the Epstein Files are not released, as far as Israel and our Mad Emperor are concerned. That means this guy,

is already starting to think like this guy,

No revolution is ever successful without either the active or passive support of the active duty military rank-and-file. As the Roman Emperor Septimius Severus advised his sons,

Be harmonious, enrich the soldiers, scorn all others.

Those sons, Geta and Caracalla, did accomplish #s 2 and 3, plus Caracalla had some really nice public baths built. In contrast, Mad Emperor Donald’s mantra seems to be,

Be cacophonous, enrich the criminals who flatter you, scorn all others.

and is building a ballroom that Louis XVI would feel right at home in.

Trump’s not as smart as Caracalla.

A voter revolt is brewing in Ohio. A petition to abolish the property tax by referendum is well on its way to making the November 2026 ballot, and the state legislature is already scrambling. Undoubtedly inadequately scrambling, but nonetheless it is refreshing to see the Ohio Legislature scramble over anything other than culture war bullshit. If you’re interested, this Cuyahoga County-based(yay people from my own county!) tax revolt group has its own Substack: AxOhTax. It

Jose Vega, who got his political start by disrupting the speeches of hissy hypocrites like AOC, is running for Congress in both the Democratic primary and as an independent because he can by New York law. He ain’t no damned Democrat. He’s working class Bronx through and through, and his opponent is the execrable Ritchie Torres, so who knows? He might just win. BTW, Torres takes AIPAC bribes. Vega believes in a free Palestine.



Mikey McCoy, Charlie Kirk’s “friend” and TPUSA Chief of Staff, calmly strolled away from his best buddy as soon as he was shot. Fun fact: Mikey’s daddy is Rob McCoy, pastor of a California megachurch and fervent dispensationalist heretic. IOW, he’s Israel First all the way. What are the odds his son is as well?

Meanwhile, lack of polling does not mean the numbers have gotten any better for Israel. Look at the lack of support from Americans under 55. Trust me, those numbers are even lower by now:

The Province of Ontario aired the below 1 minute ad during the World Series, and our Mad Emperor responded by suspending trade talks and slapping another 10% tariff on Canada.

Trump claimed that Reagan was very Very strongly pro-tariff.

Reagan’s radio address(remember radio? Just push a button and tune in a station, no logging on or two-step verification required?) came in 1987, when the auto companies and workers were demanding tariffs against Japanese imports, which Reagan fervently opposed. I was there. Reagan was a big-time free trader, and at least he understood that a tariff is a tax on the American consumer, as the Wall Street Journal pointed out in a mocking article, which shows Trump just made that shit up on the spot. Methinks there is another split in our ruling kleptocracy. It gives me a warm, fuzzy feeling. Hey, I have to let my dark side come out and play some times!

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Carney is doing the only rational thing any Canadian leader can do with a mad emperor next door, which is to shift Canada’s supply chain away from the United States. Just look at all the countries he’s recently visited to accomplish just that.

Poor Canada. So far from the gods. So close to the United States. And gods dammit, Trump. Now you’ve made me speak well of a Canadian WEF shitlib, you stupid, arrogant shithead!

Nonetheless, the truth does sometimes come flying in from right field:

I’m watching EU politicians condemn peace talks between Russia and Ukraine while none of them are the ones fighting on the front lines. They are advocating for the erasure of entire bloodlines of Russian and Ukrainian families. It’s sociopathic.—US Congresswoman Anna Luna(R-Florida)

The Irish elected anti-Zionist independent Catherine Connolly as their President with 63% of the vote.

Finally, Chunkosaurus Rex of Dinosaur Valley State Park has won the First Ever Fat Squirrel Week Award as the cutest fattest squirrel in all the Great State of Texas. Just this once, I’ll be a monarchist. Viva Chunkosaurus Rex!

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

