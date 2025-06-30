Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
3h

“Death to the IDF” was spoken by the band Bob Vylan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ohio Barbarian and others
MrMickeysMom's avatar
MrMickeysMom
2h

I was up late last night learning who Bob Vylan was, which also led me to to really stay up late to watch an archived almost 2 hour MUST SEE for all here, certainly. Maybe you've heard by this time of something that will reveal much... "The BiBi Files". Maybe you're planning to watch it? Please watch it, and share so that you can give a large degree of gas and heartburn to Netanyahu. BTW, I'm sharing this from my X account, and Due Diss got my attention about this must-see in their last night's program.

https://x.com/LaLaLaChac35889/status/1939545239028392400

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture