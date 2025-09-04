Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Pushback
Plus insurance mascot terrorizes North Carolina
The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of over 50 ships manned by people from about 45 countries, set sail from several European ports to try to break the genocidal Israeli blockade of Gaza.
Italy’s longshoremen’s union stated it would “shut down Europe” if they lose contact with the freedom flotilla for more than 20 minutes.
The US Court of Appeals ruled that most of Trump’s tariffs are illegal because of course they are. Article I, Section 8 of the US Constitution is pretty clear, but the odds of Trump actually having read it are vanishingly small. Please pay attention to the first two words:
The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence and general Welfare of the United States; but all Duties, Imposts and Excises shall be uniform throughout the United States;
The ruling doesn’t take effect until October, to give the Administration time to appeal to the US Supreme Court, which will almost certainly uphold the Court of Appeals decision.
Imports valued at less than $800 used to be exempt from tariffs. No more. All those small American businesses relying on low cost imports are going to get creamed, which is the point.
Which explains why a coalition of small businesses and state governments brought the lawsuit against Trump’s tariffs in the first place. See how this pushback works?
The Covid lockdowns didn’t get all of those stubborn small businesses. Time for another crack at them. That’s what’s going on here.
There was a massive pro-Palestine protest at the Venice Film Festival.
The British Embassy in Cairo closed its main building after Egyptian police removed concrete barriers in front of it, apparently in retaliation for pro-Palestine protests being allowed at Egyptian embassies.
Well, Prez el-
SissySissi of Egypt, you’ve been a loyal vassal of the US Empire and ain’t done jackshit for your Palestinian neighbors, so WTF did you expect from them? Flowers?
A three judge panel of the US Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, one of the most conservative courts in the country, ruled that Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1796 to deport Venezuelan immigrants is illegal, for there is no “predatory incursion” into the US from Venezuela.
This one will go to the full Court of Appeals, and then to the Supremes, where Trump will lose yet again. Cool. I was getting sick of winning.
Speaking of being sick of winning, Donald Trump expressed his astonishment that AIPAC’s “total control” of the US Congress is slipping.
China held a massive military parade to commemorate the end of World War II, featuring Vladimir Putin and the cuddly guy from North Korea. I have no problem with this, except for the fact that President Xi just doesn’t look natural in a Mao suit.
BRICS members will meet virtually this coming Monday to discuss a joint response to Trump’s illegal tariffs.
A new Gallup Poll shows only 32% of Americans back the genocide in Gaza in spite of all the hasbara the Israelis and their bribed and blackmailed politicians can manufacture. Israel delenda est.
In Ukraine, another massive Russian drone strike, another several tens of thousands of Ukrainians without power, another profitable day for the US Empire MIC. (Below: Lwiw or Lwow or Lvov, take your pick)
In a feat of judicial absurdity deserving of a Monty Python skit, a French court issued an arrest warrant for ex-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for killing journalists in 2012.
Hey! French jurists! You keep missing the world record holder for murdering journalists!
According to a new poll, French President Emmanuel Macron has a whopping 15% approval rating and 4 out of 5 French voters do not trust him. Here he looks like he’s remembering what that old imperialist bastard Clemenceau said a century or so ago—Every French leader lives under the shadow of the guillotine.
Russia just signed a deal to pump a shitload of natural gas to China. Note to the imbeciles of imperialism in Washington: You can’t sanction a self-sufficient country loaded with oodles of natural resources and hope to bring it to its knees.
A Federal Judge ruled that Trump’s deployment of federal troops to Los Angeles was illegal because it violated the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, which it clearly did.
The law prohibits the use of Federal troops to enforce domestic law. Pretty simple, really. Saying they are needed to repel an imaginary invasion from Venezuela or Mexico won’t fly with the Supreme Court, either.
The effort to turn ICE into a national police force answerable only to the President was always doomed to failure. Sorry about that, doomers, but I’m sure you’ll find another source of Inevitable Doom soon.
Alligator Alcatraz is shutting down, and Florida taxpayers are on the hook for up to $418 million in vendor contracts. But that’s OK! They’re planning another one, and Indiana and Nebraska want to get in on the deal.
If they can’t get away with building illegal concentration camps in Florida, they’re not going to be able to get away with it anywhere else, either, but the Prison Industrial Complex must be fed. Illegal immigration has nothing to do with this.
Finally, police in North Carolina are warning residents of Rocky Mount to give a large emu bearing a remarkable resemblance to the Liberty Mutual Insurance mascot a wide berth. Can’t be too careful around corporate mascots, you know.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
Emu are a formidable foe - they won the only war they fought: https://www.historyextra.com/period/20th-century/emu-war
Blessings to the Italian longshoreman union! Damn, we need that kind of union courage and morality here in the US, instead of the complicity and cowardice of most American union 'leaders', as personified by UAW's Shawn Fein (when, as the nation burns, was the last time we heard anything from him?
Wish I could have as much faith in the Supreme Court doing right in the court issues you cite, OB. Hope you are right and I am wrong.