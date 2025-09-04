The US Court of Appeals ruled that most of Trump’s tariffs are illegal because of course they are. Article I, Section 8 of the US Constitution is pretty clear, but the odds of Trump actually having read it are vanishingly small. Please pay attention to the first two words:

Italy’s longshoremen’s union stated it would “shut down Europe” if they lose contact with the freedom flotilla for more than 20 minutes.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of over 50 ships manned by people from about 45 countries, set sail from several European ports to try to break the genocidal Israeli blockade of Gaza.

The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence and general Welfare of the United States; but all Duties, Imposts and Excises shall be uniform throughout the United States;

The ruling doesn’t take effect until October, to give the Administration time to appeal to the US Supreme Court, which will almost certainly uphold the Court of Appeals decision.

The Covid lockdowns didn’t get all of those stubborn small businesses. Time for another crack at them. That’s what’s going on here.

Which explains why a coalition of small businesses and state governments brought the lawsuit against Trump’s tariffs in the first place. See how this pushback works?

Imports valued at less than $800 used to be exempt from tariffs. No more . All those small American businesses relying on low cost imports are going to get creamed, which is the point.

The British Embassy in Cairo closed its main building after Egyptian police removed concrete barriers in front of it, apparently in retaliation for pro-Palestine protests being allowed at Egyptian embassies. Well, Prez el- Sissy Sissi of Egypt, you’ve been a loyal vassal of the US Empire and ain’t done jackshit for your Palestinian neighbors, so WTF did you expect from them? Flowers?

A three judge panel of the US Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, one of the most conservative courts in the country, ruled that Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1796 to deport Venezuelan immigrants is illegal, for there is no “predatory incursion” into the US from Venezuela. This one will go to the full Court of Appeals, and then to the Supremes, where Trump will lose yet again. Cool. I was getting sick of winning.

Speaking of being sick of winning, Donald Trump expressed his astonishment that AIPAC’s “total control” of the US Congress is slipping.

China held a massive military parade to commemorate the end of World War II, featuring Vladimir Putin and the cuddly guy from North Korea. I have no problem with this, except for the fact that President Xi just doesn’t look natural in a Mao suit.

BRICS members will meet virtually this coming Monday to discuss a joint response to Trump’s illegal tariffs.

A new Gallup Poll shows only 32% of Americans back the genocide in Gaza in spite of all the hasbara the Israelis and their bribed and blackmailed politicians can manufacture. Israel delenda est.

In Ukraine, another massive Russian drone strike, another several tens of thousands of Ukrainians without power, another profitable day for the US Empire MIC. (Below: Lwiw or Lwow or Lvov, take your pick)

In a feat of judicial absurdity deserving of a Monty Python skit, a French court issued an arrest warrant for ex-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for killing journalists in 2012. Hey! French jurists! You keep missing the world record holder for murdering journalists!

According to a new poll, French President Emmanuel Macron has a whopping 15% approval rating and 4 out of 5 French voters do not trust him. Here he looks like he’s remembering what that old imperialist bastard Clemenceau said a century or so ago—Every French leader lives under the shadow of the guillotine.

Russia just signed a deal to pump a shitload of natural gas to China. Note to the imbeciles of imperialism in Washington: You can’t sanction a self-sufficient country loaded with oodles of natural resources and hope to bring it to its knees.