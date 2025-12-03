Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Clownistrations of Desperation
Plus raccoon goes on binge worthy of a sailor
Clownistration. Noun. Any government administration run by clowns.
The City of Cleveland is quietly divesting itself of Israeli bonds simply by letting them lapse. The genocidal apartheid state’s economic death by a thousand cuts is well underway.
The American people are being told to believe that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is a jihadist islamofascist narcoterrorist dictator who is selling nuclear material to Hamas so they can nuke the United States, and worse, says Bad Things about Israel, so the US military must wage war on Venezuela and restore the vampires the Bolivarian Revolution usurped so our SUVs can run on cheap Venezuelan gasoline again.
And somehow, CIA-trained Afghans doing very convenient things for the national security state mean that everyone who is descended from anyone from any country our Mad Emperor doesn’t like must be exiled from the US with no questions asked, unless their ancestral country makes a good deal for Jared Kushner.
It’s like they took every warmongering and xenophobic trope from the last 70 years and bundled them all into a series cartoonish propaganda ads, and most Americans are channeling Bugs Bunny in response.
There are just a few problems with this dual War On Drugs & Foreigners approach, in order to avoid talking about either the Zionist genocide or the Epstein Files, that the Trump Clownistration is taking:
The citizenship clause of the 14th Amendment.
The equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.
Federal judges who have actually read the 14th Amendment.
That whole Article I thing about Congress deciding on whom to conquer, subjugate, devastate, colonize, disrupt or corrupt.
The fact is that no Authorization for the Use of Military Force ever mentioned anybody anywhere near Venezuela.
Navy SEALs who can read. Some of them figure that Secretary of War Crimes Pete Hegseth gave an illegal order, as defined by the Uniform Code of Military Justice, when he said, in effect, “No survivors. Kill them all. Even helpless men in the water. Fuck the Law of the Sea that most sailors have held dear for 3000 years.”
That’s why ex-CIA and military veteran Democrat congresscritters brought up the UCMJ. They are worried about potential mutinies and war crimes trials now, and are following the old, tried-and-true Protestant axiom of Let shit happen to someone else.
Anyone in the Pentagon or in command of an aircraft carrier with a brain. Venezuela is not Grenada or Panama. It’s way bigger than Texas, and has better anti-ship and anti-air missiles than the US Navy does. (Below: Russian KH-35 anti-ship cruise missile)
Plus, totalitarian dictators don’t arm their own people. Maduro done did that thing, which looks a lot more like democracy than tyranny.
Finally, Trump does not mean to deport Indians or anyone else here on H1B visas whose presence profits his donors, or psycho Cuban and Venezuelan exiles whose own people are perfectly happy with them remaining in Miami. So am I, for that matter, so…
It’s cold in Ohio, lizard people. There’s snow on the ground. You’ll freeze to death here. Stay South for your own good. (Below: Squire’s Castle, North Chagrin Metro Park, maybe 5 miles from my house)
On the bright side, the dances of the paid and audience-captured social media “influencers” have provided lots of free entertainment. One hour, it’s the liberals who are The Threat. The next it’s Islam. The next it’s drugs. The next it’s communism. Whichever way the Trump Clownistration spins, they spin. They have richly earned the ridicule which they are now receiving in spades.
The old foreign policy propaganda machine is falling apart at the seams. It’s like watching a Star Trek android fry itself out on its own circular logic.
My fellow Americans, I am sorry to disappoint you, but our Great Country is not at all exceptional when it comes to clownistrations. To wit:
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said a Chinese attack on Taiwan would cause a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan, which would of course support any US military action against China. Chinese President Xi called Trump who called Takaichi who walked it back within a day.
British PM Keir Starmer bragged about keeping his campaign promise to not raise income taxes, apparently by raising every other conceivable form of taxation in the UK.
I’ve seen this before, Brits. If they don’t tax your income, they’ll tax the fuck out of you at the cash register and at the pub.
French President Macron declared that only Ukraine can decide whether to give up land for peace and on the size of its army after the peace.
That’s rich coming from France 106 years after the Treaty of Versailles. It’s also sheer fantasy.
EU President Ursula von der
Lyin’Leyen praised a new EU agreement to stop all energy dependence on Russia in exchange for energy dependence on the US as the “dawn of a new era” of ridiculously high heating costsenergy independence from Russia.
Indian Prime Minister Modi responded to his Hindu nationalist party’s sharp electoral losses by praising democracy and changing nothing. He’s so American sometimes.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi celebrated both democracy and his Prime US Empire Vassal status by rigging elections that will effectively make him Prez-for-Life.
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni passed a budget increasing military spending, cutting health, education and welfare, and delivering a “middle class tax cut,” which every American knows means “tax cut for the rich,” and Italians were so happy about this, and Meloni’s continued support for Israel, that they disrupted transportation throughout the country.
Israel returned hundreds of Palestinian corpses to their families, often so mutilated by torture and organ harvesting as to be damned near unrecognizable.
Israel delenda est.
The Ukrainian army continues its collapse as Russian forces advance across at least seven sectors of a thousand mile long front, and the white, blue, and red flag flutters above dozens more towns whose names I cannot pronounce. (Below: Bakhmut last year)
Finally, a raccoon broke into a Virginia liquor store Saturday night, got gloriously drunk, went on a rampage, and passed out by the toilet just like a good drunken sailor is supposed to do. I speak from experience.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
Thank God for the brave raccoon. I needed some good news!
One modest suggestion, I think the most accurate definition of the Trumpstein administration would be: PsychoClownistration
I have another word for our being ruled experience - kakistocracy = a Greek word meaning government by the worst, least qualified or most unscrupulous people. My worry about the Pete Hegseth war crimes investigation is given the state of the above described governance, what if the investigation fails? Who would be the next 'Hegseth' and what would be wrought or should I say rot? And for the college football fans among us - Boomer Sooner!