Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
1d

Thank God for the brave raccoon. I needed some good news!

One modest suggestion, I think the most accurate definition of the Trumpstein administration would be: PsychoClownistration

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Passionate Progressive's avatar
The Passionate Progressive
21h

I have another word for our being ruled experience - kakistocracy = a Greek word meaning government by the worst, least qualified or most unscrupulous people. My worry about the Pete Hegseth war crimes investigation is given the state of the above described governance, what if the investigation fails? Who would be the next 'Hegseth' and what would be wrought or should I say rot? And for the college football fans among us - Boomer Sooner!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ohio Barbarian
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture