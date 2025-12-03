The American people are being told to believe that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is a jihadist islamofascist narcoterrorist dictator who is selling nuclear material to Hamas so they can nuke the United States, and worse, says Bad Things about Israel, so the US military must wage war on Venezuela and restore the vampires the Bolivarian Revolution usurped so our SUVs can run on cheap Venezuelan gasoline again.

The City of Cleveland is quietly divesting itself of Israeli bonds simply by letting them lapse. The genocidal apartheid state’s economic death by a thousand cuts is well underway.

And somehow, CIA-trained Afghans doing very convenient things for the national security state mean that everyone who is descended from anyone from any country our Mad Emperor doesn’t like must be exiled from the US with no questions asked, unless their ancestral country makes a good deal for Jared Kushner.

It’s like they took every warmongering and xenophobic trope from the last 70 years and bundled them all into a series cartoonish propaganda ads, and most Americans are channeling Bugs Bunny in response.

There are just a few problems with this dual War On Drugs & Foreigners approach, in order to avoid talking about either the Zionist genocide or the Epstein Files, that the Trump Clownistration is taking: The citizenship clause of the 14th Amendment.

The equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

Federal judges who have actually read the 14th Amendment.

That whole Article I thing about Congress deciding on whom to conquer, subjugate, devastate, colonize, disrupt or corrupt.

The fact is that no Authorization for the Use of Military Force ever mentioned anybody anywhere near Venezuela.

Navy SEALs who can read. Some of them figure that Secretary of War Crimes Pete Hegseth gave an illegal order, as defined by the Uniform Code of Military Justice, when he said, in effect, “No survivors. Kill them all. Even helpless men in the water. Fuck the Law of the Sea that most sailors have held dear for 3000 years.” That’s why ex-CIA and military veteran Democrat congresscritters brought up the UCMJ. They are worried about potential mutinies and war crimes trials now, and are following the old, tried-and-true Protestant axiom of Let shit happen to someone else.

Anyone in the Pentagon or in command of an aircraft carrier with a brain. Venezuela is not Grenada or Panama. It’s way bigger than Texas, and has better anti-ship and anti-air missiles than the US Navy does. (Below: Russian KH-35 anti-ship cruise missile)

Plus, totalitarian dictators don’t arm their own people. Maduro done did that thing, which looks a lot more like democracy than tyranny.

Finally, Trump does not mean to deport Indians or anyone else here on H1B visas whose presence profits his donors, or psycho Cuban and Venezuelan exiles whose own people are perfectly happy with them remaining in Miami. So am I, for that matter, so… It’s cold in Ohio, lizard people. There’s snow on the ground. You’ll freeze to death here. Stay South for your own good. (Below: Squire’s Castle, North Chagrin Metro Park, maybe 5 miles from my house)



On the bright side, the dances of the paid and audience-captured social media “influencers” have provided lots of free entertainment. One hour, it’s the liberals who are The Threat. The next it’s Islam. The next it’s drugs. The next it’s communism. Whichever way the Trump Clownistration spins, they spin. They have richly earned the ridicule which they are now receiving in spades.

The old foreign policy propaganda machine is falling apart at the seams. It’s like watching a Star Trek android fry itself out on its own circular logic.

My fellow Americans, I am sorry to disappoint you, but our Great Country is not at all exceptional when it comes to clownistrations. To wit:

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said a Chinese attack on Taiwan would cause a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan, which would of course support any US military action against China. Chinese President Xi called Trump who called Takaichi who walked it back within a day.