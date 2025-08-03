Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Mark Taylor
1d

My God, the photo of that little girl! I can't even put into words the hate and loathing I have for Israel and Netanyahu and all the Zionist imps controlling this sick, depraved, corrupt government.

I think you'll love this new song by internet singer Jesse Welles. I especially loved the lyric:

my congressman's

got a heavy load on his back

it's full of money and blood

straight out of AIPAC

(I just left phone messages with my corrupt Congressional delegation sharing that lyric.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pEyJ54FAX_g&list=RDpEyJ54FAX_g&start_radio=1

Honestly, it is young people like Jesse who give me some hope. Young people from both parties are Turing on Israel and Trump by huge numbers.

MissAnneThrope
19h

Love the reference to Yeats' The Second Coming, one of my favorite works. That ain't no Jesus, son. https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/43290/the-second-coming

