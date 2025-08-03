“There is no policy of starvation in Gaza, and there is no starvation in Gaza. We enable humanitarian aid throughout the duration of the war to enter Gaza – otherwise, there would be no Gazans.”—Israeli Prime Vampire Benjamin Netanyahu

Material Reality replied,

and added several thousand more pictures like this, each speaking much more than a thousand words of woe and damnation.

“I would rather saw off my foot than support Israel.”—American conservative Christian podcaster Candace Owens, who by her own admission supported Israel until the second week of October, 2023.

“I will never support that demonic state(Israel).”—Also Candace Owens. Disclaimer: I don’t believe in blaming demons for all the bad things humans do, because if I do that, then the Demon Murphy might get upset and put in an appearance to set me straight. I respect the Demon Murphy.

“The whole Epstein thing is a hoax.”—Donald Trump



—the overwhelming majority of the American people, not to mention Congress, but too many of them are either criminal pedophiles themselves, or are friends with those who are, to do anything about it. Yet. That will change.

“You know what? Fuck you! You suck. And you’re stupid. And you’re fat.”—Trump-supporting podcaster since 2015, reacting to Trump’s instructions above. Sorry, I can’t remember the dude’s name, but he did say it. (Source: Liberty Vault)

“To my friends in Russia: President Trump seeks peace not conflict. However, please understand that he is not Obama, he is not Biden, and he will not be trifled with. You are overplaying your hand.”—US Senator and War Pig Extraordinaire Lindsey Graham

Russia replied, Silly Russians. Don’t they know vampires have no mirrors?

Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is now mass-producing hypersonic Oreshnik missiles. So much for sanctions. So much for Ukraine.

In some good news, Christian Smalls, the man who organized a union in one of Jeff Bezos’ dark, satanic warehouses, has returned home after being arrested and beaten by Israelis for trying to deliver food and medicine to Gaza with the Freedom Flotilla. Out of all of the people on that boat, the ashkeNazis only beat him up. His melanin level couldn’t possibly have anything to do with that, could it?

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose greatest accomplishment so far is lasting longer at 10 Downing Street than a head of lettuce, is pulling a rhetorical disappearance act that could have been crafted by Houdini. That cartoon is old. Starmer’s damned near formless now.

I fully expect Starmer and Parliament to pass a bill to bring back pea soup fogs so they can have better cover just in case the English people start remembering the Levellers and Cromwell too much. Plus it blocks the sun so it’s great for climate change.

Donald Trump is now underwater on support for his immigration policies, once his most popular issue, now his least unpopular one. Apparently, sending his Homeland Security bitch down to pose at a prison in a stinking torture state to which he was illegally deporting people without a hearing just wasn’t cool after all. Yes, boys and girls. Trump is now unpopular on everything. Almost as unpopular, in fact, as the Democratic Party.



Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi now supports banning congresscritters from trading in stock, since her most successful run at insider trading in human history is coming to a close. Sing it, Nancy.

Guess who is now conducting human trials of an mRNA vaccine to cure kidney, pancreatic, and some forms of lung cancer? It’s those dastardly Russians. It may even work. Tell me that would not be cool.

“My people are starting to hate Israel.”—Donald Trump to an unnamed Jewish donor, according to the Financial Times. This tells us two things: Trump has not totally lost his vaunted ability to read the room. Trump will continue to heed the dictates of his bribers and blackmailers, but is letting them know his power is not absolute so please don’t out him when everything comes crashing down.

At least 22 people were killed and hundreds injured in Angola during protests and rioting after the government raised fuel prices.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting will be shutting down since Trump and the Republicans killed its $1.1 billion budget. OK whatever. Now do Israel.

The Russian and Chinese navies are conducting joint naval drills in the Sea of Japan. Don’t worry, there is an American attack submarine lurking about and monitoring them. There always is.

A former high school football player who was suffering from the brain-damaging CTE that cripples so many American football players bought a semi-automatic rifle, drove from Las Vegas to Manhattan, went to the building housing NFL headquarters, took the wrong elevator, and killed a Blackrock executive among others, thereby earning him a place no worse than Dante’s Outer Circle of Hell in the afterlife. (Below: Portrait of the blessedly departed Blackrock vampire) CNN calls reactions like mine “a chilling erosion of empathy.” Is that fear you are feeling, you pathetic shills of Empire? Good.

Egyptians, feeling horrified and helpless, are loading up plastic bottles full of grain and other foods and throwing them into the Mediterranean, hoping the current will wash them up on a Gaza beach. Israeli hasbara is claiming the images are AI-generated and thus fake news, just like the starvation in Gaza is fake news. Uh-huh. Sure. I, OTOH, was extremely moved. This act of poignant humanity, complete with messages in bottles, brought a tear to me eye, so it did. Thank you, Egyptians, for once again demonstrating to the world what “civilized” means.

Finally, some idiot in Massachusetts illegally made a pet out of a monitor, of all things. The liberty-loving lizard escaped to Connecticut, but has returned to the Bay State to once again elude and frustrate authorities. Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

