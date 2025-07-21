Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Bells Toll Among the Warning Signs
Plus one lucky raccoon
An anonymous US official says that Netanyahu is “a madman” because he won’t stop bombing everybody. Anonymous US officials are clearly anti-Semitic and should all be sent to Alligator Alcatraz immediately.
Donald Trump said he would stop a new stadium deal for the Washington DC football team if they don’t change their name back to Redskins from Commanders.
It’s so nice to see an American President focusing on such an important issue rather than boring ones like inflation and war. Personally, I’m all in favor of changing the name from Commanders to Grifters. What do you think, football fans?
Israelis slaughtered another 115 Palestinians who lined up for food and more than a dozen others literally starved to death. Israel delenda est.
The Irish Parliament is set to boycott everything associated with illegal Israeli settlements. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee responded with the most diplomatic statement ever:
Did the Irish fall into a vat of Guinness & propose something so stupid that it would be attributed to act of diplomatic intoxication? It will harm Arabs as much as Israelis. Sober up Ireland!
Ah, that brings back memories of the good old days when we only had to worry about undesirable European immigration.
I’ll just stick to the tried and true.
The Hague Group of over 30 nations, including those pesky Irish, met in Colombia to start a coordinated international effort to boycott Israel and bring the genocidal apartheid state to its knees, and that tolling sound you heard was indeed for Israel.
Belgian police arrested two Israeli soldiers for war crimes while they were attending a music festival. Zionists, do you even begin to feel the weight yet?
Six unnamed European research organizations and the European Central Bank say climate change is driving world food prices up and the only solution is zero carbon emissions.
How about more agriculture and animal husbandry and less war?
Until the CEOs of those research organizations and bankers stop flying around the world in private jets, no one should take their solutions for global warming seriously.
Rwanda denies a UN report saying it directs the M-23 militia that has seized control of large portions of the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, while Uganda is now sending troops into the region.
IOW, the mad scramble for African mineral resources continues.
Never before in American history has a President completely reversed himself so quickly on so many positions without using a single rationalization to justify any of the moves.
For example, the Epstein Files became the Epstein Hoax while Genocide Ben was literally flying over the Atlantic to visit Trump, and Trump’s own supporters outraged at the betrayal were dismissed by him as stupid people whose support he doesn’t want anymore.
I find such transparent duplicity refreshing. And people call me an accelerationist for Revolution. I ain’t got nothin’ on The Donald.
Maybe someone with a brain in New Delhi saw that sign. India is considering banning lavish weddings for the wealthy in order to help feed the poor. It turns out that 15% of India’s grain resources are wasted on these extravagant displays of wealth, narcissism, and exploitation.
Meanwhile, back on Airstrip One, 55 people were arrested outside Parliament for holding signs which read I oppose genocide and I support Palestine Action.
55 is an appropriate number, the
IsraeliBritish Government is underwater by 55% in opinion polls. I just love symmetry.
Canada now has more measles patients than does the United States. Apparently, there is now vaccine hesitancy in the country for some strange reason.
For the record, I acquired my immunity to both measles and rubella the old-fashioned way—I got sick from them and recovered, so
Don’t panic yet, anyway. If smallpox makes a comeback, better get that vaccine if you haven’t already. It’s worked since the 18th Century. Honest.
OPEC reports Venezuelan oil production increased last year in spite of American sanctions.
China has begun construction on what will be the largest hydroelectric power dam in the world.
Fun fact: Capitalists do not like things like dams to generate power because they cannot extract profits from the labor of the water. Do you remember the last time one of these things was built in America? I don’t.
After Trump announced 50% tariffs on Brazil, Brazilian police raided the home of former President and Friend of Trump Jair Bolsonaro, and a court ordered him to wear an ankle bracelet.
Sudanese are now making shoes out of discarded rubber tires because that’s the only way they can get shoes. Huh. These things look both comfortable and durable. Ingenuity can be wonderful.
Finally, paramedics in Arkansas rescued a raccoon that had managed to get its head stuck in a soup can. Raccoon and paramedic are both doing fine.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
If you appreciate my scribbling, please share this post and consider making a one-time donation by buying me a beer or becoming a paid subscriber at the lowest rates available on Substack.
Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks for making me laugh! Your snark is certified platinum, and helps make my daily dose of neurotoxic news somewhat palatable.
In Mexico they have been making sandals with tire treads for the soles since the 1970s if not earlier.