An anonymous US official says that Netanyahu is “a madman” because he won’t stop bombing everybody. Anonymous US officials are clearly anti-Semitic and should all be sent to Alligator Alcatraz immediately.

The Irish Parliament is set to boycott everything associated with illegal Israeli settlements. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee responded with the most diplomatic statement ever:

Israelis slaughtered another 115 Palestinians who lined up for food and more than a dozen others literally starved to death. Israel delenda est.

It’s so nice to see an American President focusing on such an important issue rather than boring ones like inflation and war. Personally, I’m all in favor of changing the name from Commanders to Grifters. What do you think, football fans?

Donald Trump said he would stop a new stadium deal for the Washington DC football team if they don’t change their name back to Redskins from Commanders.

Did the Irish fall into a vat of Guinness & propose something so stupid that it would be attributed to act of diplomatic intoxication? It will harm Arabs as much as Israelis. Sober up Ireland!

Ah, that brings back memories of the good old days when we only had to worry about undesirable European immigration. I’ll just stick to the tried and true.

The Hague Group of over 30 nations, including those pesky Irish, met in Colombia to start a coordinated international effort to boycott Israel and bring the genocidal apartheid state to its knees, and that tolling sound you heard was indeed for Israel.

Belgian police arrested two Israeli soldiers for war crimes while they were attending a music festival. Zionists, do you even begin to feel the weight yet?

Six unnamed European research organizations and the European Central Bank say climate change is driving world food prices up and the only solution is zero carbon emissions. How about more agriculture and animal husbandry and less war?

Until the CEOs of those research organizations and bankers stop flying around the world in private jets, no one should take their solutions for global warming seriously.

Rwanda denies a UN report saying it directs the M-23 militia that has seized control of large portions of the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, while Uganda is now sending troops into the region. IOW, the mad scramble for African mineral resources continues.

Never before in American history has a President completely reversed himself so quickly on so many positions without using a single rationalization to justify any of the moves. For example, the Epstein Files became the Epstein Hoax while Genocide Ben was literally flying over the Atlantic to visit Trump, and Trump’s own supporters outraged at the betrayal were dismissed by him as stupid people whose support he doesn’t want anymore.

I find such transparent duplicity refreshing. And people call me an accelerationist for Revolution. I ain’t got nothin’ on The Donald.