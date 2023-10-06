There is a very real chance that the next Speaker of the House will be Jim Jordan(R-Ohio), Chairman of the Weaponization of Government Committee and staunch opponent of more funding for the Ukraine War.

Construction of additional wind farms off of New England is being stopped because they are unprofitable. The corporation contracted to build them will pay millions of bucks in cancellation penalties. Right whales rejoiced.

According to the Ukrainian government, at least 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have recently surrendered to Russian forces.

This guy just proved that the strategy behind Jimmy Dore’s much-maligned Force the Vote campaign was valid, and that the Squad is indeed the Fraud Squad.

Slavering warmonger and certified vampire Diane Feinstein is dead, I’m alive, and I like it that way.

For the first time in history, a Speaker of the House has been ousted by a vote of the full House of Representatives.

" I am SO screwed.”

Senator Bernie Sanders’ office had about a dozen antiwar protesters outside of his Senate office arrested and physically removed from the Capitol.

In Hell, Diane Feinstein was heard to gleefully cackle.

Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia will send no more weapons to Ukraine.

Germany refused to send cruise missiles to Ukraine.

The Russian government predicted the Ukraine War will end in early 2025.

The British Ministry of Defence said they have no more artillery shells to send to Ukraine. American Department of Defense people have said similar things about their own stocks.

The Russians may be overly pessimistic. How Russian of them!

An imperial narrative is in trouble. Putin is Hitler, therefore if you oppose aiding Ukraine you are a Nazi, but there are real Nazi Ukrainians getting that aid, and the Canadian Parliament gave a standing ovation to a Waffen SS veteran, so some Nazis are better than others, I guess? WTF.