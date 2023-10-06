For the first time in history, a Speaker of the House has been ousted by a vote of the full House of Representatives.
Slavering warmonger and certified vampire Diane Feinstein is dead, I’m alive, and I like it that way.
This guy just proved that the strategy behind Jimmy Dore’s much-maligned Force the Vote campaign was valid, and that the Squad is indeed the Fraud Squad.
According to the Ukrainian government, at least 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers have recently surrendered to Russian forces.
Construction of additional wind farms off of New England is being stopped because they are unprofitable. The corporation contracted to build them will pay millions of bucks in cancellation penalties. Right whales rejoiced.
There is a very real chance that the next Speaker of the House will be Jim Jordan(R-Ohio), Chairman of the Weaponization of Government Committee and staunch opponent of more funding for the Ukraine War.
" I am SO screwed.”
Senator Bernie Sanders’ office had about a dozen antiwar protesters outside of his Senate office arrested and physically removed from the Capitol.
In Hell, Diane Feinstein was heard to gleefully cackle.
Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia will send no more weapons to Ukraine.
Germany refused to send cruise missiles to Ukraine.
The Russian government predicted the Ukraine War will end in early 2025.
The British Ministry of Defence said they have no more artillery shells to send to Ukraine. American Department of Defense people have said similar things about their own stocks.
The Russians may be overly pessimistic. How Russian of them!
An imperial narrative is in trouble. Putin is Hitler, therefore if you oppose aiding Ukraine you are a Nazi, but there are real Nazi Ukrainians getting that aid, and the Canadian Parliament gave a standing ovation to a Waffen SS veteran, so some Nazis are better than others, I guess? WTF.
Nazis are good only for killing.—A cousin of mine, US Third Army, first platoon to reach Dachau, 1945. I think I’ll stick with the family thing; no twisting in knots required.
Lahaina is still not getting federal disaster assistance.
Oprah Winfrey and The Rock are grifting off of the Lahaina disaster.
East Palestine is still poisoned. Joe Biden has still not gone there.
RFK Jr. may run on the Libertarian ticket. We should know on Columbus Day when he makes an announcement in Philadelphia.
And that’s all for now. Thank you for reading, good night and good luck.
This post is excellent, keep doing more in this style. You just beat 1440 for most interesting list of news things. Just add links to this kind of thing and you have a newsletter that could make you millions and inform millions more.
Thanks for the updates - I missed some of these.