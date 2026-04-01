Iran destroyed an AWACS spy plane at Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. Well, there goes at least $500 million up in smoke. How much more of this winning can the Empire take? I guess we’ll find out.

The only material benefit to come my way thus far from this War of Zionist Lunacy is an increase in the value of the Mao bucks that I purchased. OTOH, that means that my dollars aren’t worth as much. Behold the new global reserve currency— Of course, I don’t have the advantage of being of being a congresscritter with both the money and the foreknowledge to get rich off of MIC stock, either. I can buy some Mao bucks.

Just in case the Trump Administration fails to wreck the ship of Empire on the shoals of ancient Persia, there’s a backup plan: Operation Total Extermination. I swear I can’t make this shit up. That’s the name of the operation to arm the Ecuadoran military to the teeth and drop bombs on all its borders to kill druggies, which means druggies who aren’t paid by the CIA. (Below: who the war really hurts.)

Then there’s the one thing that gets everybody’s attention, regardless of political conviction or awareness. This photo was taken on Monday. Note that cash discounts are back. That Regular was $2.75 a month ago.

Newsweek and the real estate industry are telling me that the housing market is definitely not going to collapse this year, which means realtors are very much afraid that is exactly what will happen. Would be first time home buyers had a different reaction.

Meanwhile, over 9 million Americans have defaulted on their student loan payments and another 2.4 million are getting there fast. Trump’s solution is to dissolve the Department of Education and then turn the debt over to the Treasury to fail to collect it in even more spectacular fashion.

In Ohio, the Attorney General said a ballot initiative to ban all new data centers in the state can move forward. Meanwhile, 4 bills were introduced in the state legislature to restrict data center electricity and water consumption, end sales tax exemptions for them, and stop the practice of public utilities hooking them up for free. Those things are already driving up our electricity rates and they use way too much water, even for a water-rich state like Ohio, and after last night’s thunderstorms, we’re richer than ever.

OTOH, that same state government approved new natural gas fracking on 9000 acres of public land in spite of staunch public opposition. Ohio, where we strive to keep corruption fair, balanced, and blatantly obvious.

IDF Chief of Staff Zamir told the Israeli Cabinet that the Israeli army is near collapse and may soon be unable to perform routine missions. Does that mean they won’t be able to murder women and children and then pose with the dead women’s clothes anymore? Routine missions like this one? Stay tuned.

55% of American Jews oppose the US/Israeli war on Iran. American Jews are no more monolithic than Trump voters. Zionism really does not equal Judaism, and one can be Jewish and utterly despise Israel, therefore anti-Zionist cannot possibly equal anti-Semitic.

Remember the USS Gerald Ford, the aircraft carrier with the laundry fire and the plumbing problems? Well, it’s now in Split, Croatia, and the Navy’s saying it will be out of commission for about a year. (Below: The Ford entering Split.)

There is no point in analyzing what Trump has to say from day to day. He is merely buying time to get more troops in place so he can stage the Greatest Gallipoli and/or Dien Bien Phu campaign ever. I am confident that he will teach those Australians and French that nobody can throw a better military disaster than Americans ‘cause nobody blunders better than US. Take that, suckers!

Not that nobody else will give it a try. Saudi Arabia is now urging Trump to go all-out for regime change in Iran, though the linked Guardian article won’t tell you that, but that’s what they mean by “historic opportunity” to remake the Middle East. Bahrain is in the middle of a popular rebellion that the Saudis sent troops to suppress. The UAE and Kuwait are already screwed, blued, and tattooed. The Saudi monarchy’s only hope for longterm survival is now the overthrow of the Islamic Republic, and they know it.

The Saudis suddenly fear the future. Iran’s demand for sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz terrifies them, they are desperate, and

Especially if you can get some other country’s military to do most of your dirty work. The British and Israelis taught the Saudis that lesson very well. The problem is, the Islamic Republic is going to win this war, ground invasion or not, and an American Gallipoli would make the Empire’s retreat from the region spectacular indeed. And lots of Saudi money is invested in American Big Tech, which has disproportionate influence over the Trump Administration. They don’t want to see the Saudis and the UAE go down, and their kids won’t be killed, so they have nothing to lose by rolling the dice with American and Iranian lives. Nonetheless, the worm of panic is beginning to squirm in their guts. Buy me a Beer

They’re not the only ones. There’s a reason why Egyptian President El-Sisi practically begged Trump to end the war. He knows that when the US Empire withdraws from the Middle East, he’ll be withdrawing to some Caribbean villa or something. If he’s lucky. In fact, his best hope of political survival is to attack Israel at just the right time, rescue Gaza, and become an Arab hero. If not, well, the Muslim Brotherhood’s still around.

US airport security is now provided by unpaid TSA agents—who will finally get a check next week—and ICE thugs toting machine guns. I swear we were safer when we climbed aboard the plane on the tarmac with no security at all. Look at this! Looks like lines to the slaughterhouse. Baaaa! Mooo! Not for me.

If you don’t want to fly, then you almost have to drive, but you’d better take real good care of that old car, since the average price of a new one has surpassed $50,000. That is roughly ten times as much as it was 50 years ago. How long before car sales collapse as well?

Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, and the Philippines have been hit hard by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Demonstrations broke out in Manila, and Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.(what a blast from the past!) is being forced to consider lowering fuel taxes so he doesn’t, you know, go the way of his dad. (Below: Manila)

Mexican President Gloria Sheinbaum said private companies in Cuba, such as hotels, have asked Pemex to sell them oil, and that the state-owned oil company has every right to do so. This is sneaky but it should work. The Trump Administration’s not going to close hotels or resorts where rich people might conceivably have fun some day. That would be uncivilized to those perverse MFers. Elementary schools and hospitals are another matter, of course.