Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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The Passionate Progressive's avatar
The Passionate Progressive
5d

It seems that the Iranians are as adept at PR as they are at military tactics/strategy...Saw a video-mercial recently (don't know the audience) in which they portrayed, Native Americans, people of Nagasaki/Hiroshima, Vietnam, Gaza and Solemani and the children of the girls' school with the message Revenge.....And they are skillfully making messages with Legos - here is a 28 minute compilation but one only has to watch the first few minutes to get the message.

..https://youtu.be/H_W27cVzuxQ

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Pam2's avatar
Pam2
5d

You couldn't pay me to go to an airport right now. Yet I've got some crazy family members taking trips in the near future. Fuck that. I'd rather stay home and watch the plants and trees sprout.

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