The American boutique left’s puppet strings have been crossed. They were supposed to decolonize their minds and become anti-racist. Some dutifully tried, but now they’re supposed to support a racist, genocidal regime or risk being cast out for being anti-Semitic? What are they to do? I don’t know, but Ryan Long will make you laugh at them about it:

Dennis Kucinich is no longer RFK Jr.’s campaign manager(source: New York Times). Kucinich has always been a supporter of the Palestinians. Kennedy’s a baying-at-the-moon Zionist cheerleader. It’s nice to know Dennis can eat only so much shit.

Meanwhile, back in Ukraine,

Burkina Faso has signed an agreement for Russia to build a nuclear power plant in their country(source: BBC). Fun fact: Only 21% of the people of Burkina Faso have electricity. No wonder they hate the French.

Cenk Uygur thinks he’s eligible to run for President, even though he was not born in the United States, because of the Supreme Court decision that says the Constitutional provision that says you have to be born here to become President is, in fact, a thing.

Nah, just kidding. He’s Turkish, not stupid. Cenk’s just desperately trying to sell a book that nobody wants to read because nobody gives a shit about progressively grifting Democrats anymore.

Hezbollah is very, very smart.—Donald Trump

Here are some fun October polls. Wisconsin—Trump 42, Biden 40. Michigan—Trump 42, Biden 35. Pennsylvania—Trump 45, Biden 36. (Source: Emerson Polls at Real Clear Politics)

If commercials, yards signs, and year old polls are any indication, Ohio will have both legal abortion and recreational marijuana next year.

According to some tweets on X, since redacted, the Green Party Queer Caucus accused Cornel West of supporting the Separate But Equal Doctrine by saying trans-women athletes should compete in their own league(Source: Due Dissidence last week).

If true, that took some serious, and amazingly narcissistic and delusional, Big Brass Ones, telling a Black man that!

And people wonder why I call the Green Party an upper middle class academic social club that sometimes talks about the environment.

Jackson Hinkle has been permanently banned from You Tube, and Jimmy Dore thinks he may well be next. Guess it’s time to hook that Rumble thing up.

France is withdrawing its troops from Niger(Source: France24). Fun fact: Less than 10% of Nigerians have electricity. No wonder they hate the French.