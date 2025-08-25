Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Revelations of Evil and Resistance
Plus dragon-like lizard stalks Maine
A leaked Israeli Army database revealed 83% of casualties in Gaza are civilian:
There it is, the genocidal apartheid state’s own numbers, clinically displaying the success of its operation. If this is blood libel, the guilty party is the most moral army in the world. Israel delenda est.
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee says Israel is not violating international law by settling and annexing the West Bank because he is a dispensationalist Christian heretic who believes in the word of a long dead Confederate con artist.
Where’s the Spanish Inquisition when we need it?
Ukrainian comprador Vlad Zelensky vowed that Ukraine will retake Crimea. The Russian Foreign Ministry and about 2 billion other people on the planet responded:
Ghislaine Maxwell stated that Jeffrey Epstein had no client list and engaged in no blackmail operations. The above reaction was repeated across the political spectrum in America.
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said that the Deep State was firmly entrenched within the American intelligence community.
Donald Trump said that the next city to receive the blessings of Federal troops to impose law and order is(drum roll, please)…Chicago! A National Guardsman expressed his joyous anticipation of exploring the delights of Chicago’s South Side., you’re going to have a great time.
For future reference, reservists, remember the line from an old Cleveland parody tourist video, “Don’t drive through East Cleveland or you’ll die.” Which means you’d best not drive through Cleveland or Euclid, either, for they both border East Cleveland, and Ohio is a “castle” state when it comes to using firearms in self-defense.
Funny how Trump’s federal bully boys are most active in the places with more gun control laws, is it not?
Polish President Karol Nawrocki is proposing changes to Polish citizenship law to bar naturalization of Ukrainian neo-Nazi nationalists.
Good idea for the US Congress to emulate; just be sure to add Zionists as well. Who wants to have genocidaires as neighbors?
This…is Melbourne:
- , are you in there somewhere?
“Africa is not seeking aid. It is seeking partners. Partners that understand value co-creation, sustainable development, and mutual industrialization.”—South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, to Japanese investors.
The old trope of the white man’s burden of the poor, backward Africans needing Western “help” in the form of one sort of paternalistic colonization or the other is as dead as the French Empire. Nobody wants to go back to this:
The most moral army in the world says it will take at least a year to complete the ethnic cleansing of Gaza. Genocide Ben Netanyahu says that Trump has given permission, but wants it done very quickly(with Trump, that’s probably 2 weeks, which can be extended at 2 week intervals).
How inconsiderate for all those children, women and men to take so long to starve to death. That’s terrorists for you. Just don’t remember it took as long at Auschwitz or you will be a Jew-hater.
A new Gallup Poll shows American support for Israel is at a record low. In less than a year, support for Israeli actions have dropped from 42% to 32%, and opposition to them has risen from 48% to 60%.
Israel is as doomed as its victims. It has five to ten years at most. AIPAC has less than that. Next November, being on the AIPAC donor list will not be a positive for the first time, well, ever.
If you still don’t know why this is happening, ponder this tweet:
We see you, O Israel. You disgust us to our core, you infuriate us by taking over our government and stealing our money to enable you to commit your atrocities. You force many of us who never considered revolution before to consider it now. You are your own worst enemy, your own harbinger of your own doom.
Wasn’t it that way in the Old Testament, too? And the Torah? My, how some things never change.
Venezuela has successfully mobilized its citizen militias in response to the US Navy task force that is floating around somewhere in the Caribbean.
About that task force. No aircraft carriers, only 4000 Marines on board a couple of very vulnerable transports, a few destroyers and a submarine. It has no chance of a successful invasion of Venezuela, therefore there is something else afoot. Sorry, doomers, you’re wrong again.
On the bright side, the Venezuelan response shows Venezuelans will back Maduro just as strongly as the Cubans ever backed Castro, giving the lie to the claims of its mostly bourgeois emigres. (Below: volunteers for the Bolivarian Militia)
Meanwhile, a large, meaning about 4 feet long and 10 pounds, tegu lizard has been spotted wandering around Maine. It won’t attack people unless provoked, but likes eggs as much as I do. Guard your chicken coop if you’re near Old Town.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
Hmm... Guess they're not going to steal all the oil reserves off the coast of Venezuela after all? Or maybe we have to take on China and invade Russia for Ukraine and help Bibi obliterate the rest of Gaza first? It's getting so difficult keeping up with all the wars the US wants to be a part of. Maybe that's the point?