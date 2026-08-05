Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
6h

James Carville exiting the Democratic Party would be the single greatest recruitment incentive the Dems could hope for.

As for Trump's Rump explosive diarrhea campaign, here's a portrait dedicated to his good efforts: https://mark192.substack.com/p/cartoon-the-real-explosive-diarrhea

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Pam2's avatar
Pam2
6h

I wonder if Haley Stevens will still be dreaming of Israel?

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