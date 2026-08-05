Americans now spend more money gambling on sports than they do movies, arts, museums, and music combined, according to Fortune. There is no such thing as 'social gambling.' Either you are there to cut the other bloke's heart out and eat it -- or you're a sucker. If you don't like this choice -- don't gamble.—Robert A. Heinlein, Time Enough for Love, 1972.

Since it’s kind of hard to cut a rigged algorithm’s heart out and eat it, if you’re making sports bets online, you are a sucker. Wild Bill Hickok would never have done this, for he never gambled with anyone he couldn’t shoot.

Unlike our Mad Emperor, Hickok had a habit of making sure he had plenty of bullets. Multiple leaked reports from the Pentagon and the Trump Administration say the US military is running out of precision tactical missiles of all types.

And, in a truly astonishing coincidence, US officials said progress was being made in talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, of course, continues to maintain that they are not negotiating with the Trump Administration because they are all proven liars. The American people’s reaction:

All this is very bad news for our favorite piano player by penis, Volodymyr Zelensky, who begged Trump for more Patriot missiles and was turned down flat.

Diesel fuel prices are at least $5/gallon throughout the US and over $6 on the West Coast.

Things would be much, much worse if China had not reduced its oil imports by half. Because they could, somehow, and because the Chinese don’t want to wreck the global economy, and because China is China. There’s a good English term for that, one that I don’t often associate with governments anymore…let’s see, oh yes…responsible governance, that’s it.

But only part of it. The Chinese have been preparing for the probability of all Middle East oil being shut off since at least 9/11/2001, and they are clearly more than ready. This is what I mean when I say the Chinese take the long view. They’ve done this for millennia.

A US Senator blocked fast-tracking yet another sanctions package against Russia which would allow Trump to impose 100% tariffs against any countries that buy Russian oil, including China and India. Yeah, that would have helped inflation. Sorry, liberals with Ukraine flag emojis, but Lindsay Graham is no longer around to save your latest favorite hypocritical cause, and the Kentucky Turtle is either in hibernation or dead; it’s hard to say.



Iran announced it called off retaliatory strikes after Ukraine apologized for striking a ship in the Caspian Sea in July and killing a sailor. Apparently, the Ukrainians initially thought the Iranians couldn’t reach them, and then found out otherwise, so no, it was no accident. It was an escalation Ukraine decided it couldn’t afford.

Abdul El-Sayed has won the Democratic nomination for US Senator from Michigan. The vote totals are far closer than the polls indicated. Either younger people didn’t vote, more voters even more ancient than I did vote, there were establishment Dem and Zionist tricks, or all three. Probably all three, and still they failed. Buy me a Beer

It seems that last May, ICE used experimental lasers to jam electronics emissions in planes near El Paso, causing a Medevac flight to crash into a New Mexico mountain, killing four. Is ICE making you feel safer yet?