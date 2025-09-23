Italy was rocked by a general strike demanding an end to the Gaza Genocide.
Disney decided to reinstate liberal
cult cheerleadercomedian Jimmy Kimmel on ABC’s late night show after Republican Senator Ted Cruz denounced FCC Chairman Brendan Carr for telling ABC to get rid of Kimmel “the easy way or the hard way.”
I guess running the country like a Goodfellas episode was too much for Ted Cruz. Who knew?
The Global Sumud Flotilla is now six days away from Gaza and approaching Greek waters. The flotilla has been harassed by drones over the last several nights.
Meanwhile, Turkiye and Egypt announced their first joint naval exercise in 13 years, which started yesterday and just happens to be in the same area where Israel is most likely to intercept that humanitarian flotilla.
The Egyptian Navy is mostly small attack craft and a few corvettes, but the Turkish one is NATO-equipped and has some respectable frigates. Turkiye also has a sizeable air force. If push comes to shove, Israel is outclassed.
The Yes Poltroons with whom Trump has surrounded himself are so stupid they just admitted to the New York Times that the real objective of the US military sinking Venezuelan fishing boats in the Caribbean is, in fact, regime change.
Thus Trump follows in the illustrious footsteps of his last sentient predecessor, Barack Obama, in breaking every single substantive promise to his base. Now we know what they were so gleefully anticipating a few years ago.
Thank goodness they didn’t say it was also a distraction from the Epstein Files! We certainly don’t want to think about those!
Former Al-Qaeda leader and current Syrian President Too Many Names sat down with former Army general and CIA Director David
BetrayusPetraeus to celebrate their new relationship. It was quite a coup.
Hmmm. Syrian terrorist cum US Empire vassal at least wears a nice suit. No wonder Zelensky’s not invited to any of the good talk shows.
Former venture capitalist and candidate for Most Unqualified Ambassador to Turkiye Ever Tom Barrack said Israel will not withdraw from Lebanon because Hezbollah.
Funny, the last time the Israelis did withdraw from Lebanon it was because Hezbollah.
Meanwhile, Israel is bombing Lebanon every day because that’s just how they show their love so it’s not worth reporting.
78% of Americans want an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. That will not happen, thus proving that America is the Greatest Democracy Ever. Any questions? Before you answer, isn’t it nice how they’re reopening all of these closed prisons and jails for ICE?
Tik Tok is being sold to Zionist billionaires like the Conehead here, and I have already seen multiple reports of massive Zionist censorship on the platform.
Brilliant! I’m sure younger Americans will bow before the pointed wisdom of the Coneheads.
Tara Reade, Joe Biden’s former Senate staffer who singlehandedly stopped the Me Too! movement in its tracks by outing Biden as a handsy boss and then fled to Russia to escape retaliation, was just granted Russian citizenship.
Ed Snowden, Tara Reade…brings back good old Cold War memories of Russian ballet dancers defecting to the US, doesn’t it?
Hey,! The Orinoco Tribune reprinted your Substack article in full! Again.
Venezuela released the full letter President Maduro sent to Trump after the US Navy extrajudicially murdered the first alleged “drug boat” in or near Venezuelan waters.
He helpfully points out that 87% of Colombia’s cocaine leaves for the US from Pacific ports, and less than 5% goes through his country.
Fun fact: 80% of captured fentanyl smugglers are American citizens(source: Cato Institute via Grok). Of course! Americans are the best smugglers in the world—drugs, money, guns, alcohol, blue jeans, people, condoms—we’re #1! It’s a national tradition. (below: gun smugglers in the American Revolution)
Trump insults Americans by giving foreigners credit! Has he no national pride?
Nepal is in the midst of a revolution. I’m not sure exactly what is going on there, buthas the best article I can find on the subject.
A child runs from an air strike in Gaza(photo courtesy Middle East Eye).
Israel delenda est.
Finally, a moose has been wandering around Vienna’s exurbs for three weeks now, and neither moose nor Austrians seem terribly concerned.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
If you appreciate my scribbling, please share this post and consider making a one-time donation by buying me a beer, or becoming a paid subscriber at the lowest rates available on Substack to help me keep scribbling.
Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I had no idea there were moose in Europe. I thought they were strictly a New World species, like jaguars and coyotes.
In more substantive news, I sense that Israel is gearing up for another go at Iran - with Trump's guaranteed backing. The Donald now understands that if he tries to pull the plug, he'll catch a bullet in the neck. But I'd like to think that the ZioNazi conviction that they can reduce Iran to chaos - like Iraq, Syria and Libya - is a pipe dream, especially since Russia and China will have some say in the matter. I hope I'm right.
In the matter of Israel delenda est, I worry about 'the Samson Option.' But I wonder whether Iran's hypersonic missile arsenal might not be able to nip that in the bud. Maybe Russia will share Oreshnik technology with Tehran.
Buckeyes of our sort should have a say in running the US. Fat chance of THAT sans REVOLUTION.