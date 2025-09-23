Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Jack McCord
2h

I had no idea there were moose in Europe. I thought they were strictly a New World species, like jaguars and coyotes.

In more substantive news, I sense that Israel is gearing up for another go at Iran - with Trump's guaranteed backing. The Donald now understands that if he tries to pull the plug, he'll catch a bullet in the neck. But I'd like to think that the ZioNazi conviction that they can reduce Iran to chaos - like Iraq, Syria and Libya - is a pipe dream, especially since Russia and China will have some say in the matter. I hope I'm right.

In the matter of Israel delenda est, I worry about 'the Samson Option.' But I wonder whether Iran's hypersonic missile arsenal might not be able to nip that in the bud. Maybe Russia will share Oreshnik technology with Tehran.

Penelope Prill
2h

Buckeyes of our sort should have a say in running the US. Fat chance of THAT sans REVOLUTION.

