The Global Sumud Flotilla is now six days away from Gaza and approaching Greek waters. The flotilla has been harassed by drones over the last several nights.

I guess running the country like a Goodfellas episode was too much for Ted Cruz. Who knew?

Disney decided to reinstate liberal cult cheerleader comedian Jimmy Kimmel on ABC’s late night show after Republican Senator Ted Cruz denounced FCC Chairman Brendan Carr for telling ABC to get rid of Kimmel “the easy way or the hard way.”

Italy was rocked by a general strike demanding an end to the Gaza Genocide.

Meanwhile, Turkiye and Egypt announced their first joint naval exercise in 13 years, which started yesterday and just happens to be in the same area where Israel is most likely to intercept that humanitarian flotilla. The Egyptian Navy is mostly small attack craft and a few corvettes, but the Turkish one is NATO-equipped and has some respectable frigates. Turkiye also has a sizeable air force. If push comes to shove, Israel is outclassed.

The Yes Poltroons with whom Trump has surrounded himself are so stupid they just admitted to the New York Times that the real objective of the US military sinking Venezuelan fishing boats in the Caribbean is, in fact, regime change. Thus Trump follows in the illustrious footsteps of his last sentient predecessor, Barack Obama, in breaking every single substantive promise to his base. Now we know what they were so gleefully anticipating a few years ago.

Thank goodness they didn’t say it was also a distraction from the Epstein Files! We certainly don’t want to think about those!

Former Al-Qaeda leader and current Syrian President Too Many Names sat down with former Army general and CIA Director David Betrayus Petraeus to celebrate their new relationship. It was quite a coup. Hmmm. Syrian terrorist cum US Empire vassal at least wears a nice suit. No wonder Zelensky’s not invited to any of the good talk shows.

Former venture capitalist and candidate for Most Unqualified Ambassador to Turkiye Ever Tom Barrack said Israel will not withdraw from Lebanon because Hezbollah. Funny, the last time the Israelis did withdraw from Lebanon it was because Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Israel is bombing Lebanon every day because that’s just how they show their love so it’s not worth reporting.

78% of Americans want an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. That will not happen, thus proving that America is the Greatest Democracy Ever. Any questions? Before you answer, isn’t it nice how they’re reopening all of these closed prisons and jails for ICE?

Tik Tok is being sold to Zionist billionaires like the Conehead here, and I have already seen multiple reports of massive Zionist censorship on the platform. Brilliant! I’m sure younger Americans will bow before the pointed wisdom of the Coneheads.

Tara Reade, Joe Biden’s former Senate staffer who singlehandedly stopped the Me Too! movement in its tracks by outing Biden as a handsy boss and then fled to Russia to escape retaliation, was just granted Russian citizenship. Ed Snowden, Tara Reade…brings back good old Cold War memories of Russian ballet dancers defecting to the US, doesn’t it?