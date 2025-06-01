It seems that Trump Always Chickens Out when it comes to saying no to militarism and Zionism.

What it all boils down to is that the Trump Administration could end both the Ukraine War and the Gaza Genocide simply by refusing to finance them, but it has not. I recall Trump saying he would end the former in 24 hours.

Trump’s Department of Justice announced that it is dropping its case against Boeing for criminal negligence after Boeing had already pleaded guilty. It’s like they fumbled on the goal line, which always brings back very bad memories to Cleveland Browns fans.

At least the tariffs have introduced a new acronym: TACO(Trump Always Chickens Out). Apparently, Trump himself was unaware of it until a reporter asked him about it, with hilarious results .

Donald Trump has not. Really. He hasn’t. He has no clue. He thinks he’s playing the part of Mob Boss/CEO in a television show, and mob bosses and CEOs don’t need no stinking constitutions. He’s right about the TV show bit.

This will end up at the Supreme Court, which will likely strike the tariffs down 9-0, maybe 7-2, because most of the Justices have heard of Article I of the United States Constitution.

Following Trump’s tariffs is like taking a ride on a roller coaster in serious need of maintenance. First, two Federal courts ruled they were illegal because they are—only Congress has the power to levy taxes—and a Federal appeals court temporarily reinstated them.

Elon Musk has left his Department of Government Efficiency after looking for waste, fraud and abuse everywhere except for the Pentagon, which needed no investigation because agencies that never pass their own audits are totally honest.

The US Empire sent Kenya’s Finest to restore order in Haiti months ago, but those worthies have only managed to control maybe 10% of Port-au-Prince, so now the Empire is letting Erik Prince and Blackrock play with drones there because if the world doesn’t care about Palestinian women and children being used for target practice, it sure as shit won’t care about Haitians.

Remember those cattle shutes in a free-fire zone the Israelis are making the Palestinians walk miles to in order to get food? Well, they’re run by the Israeli Ministry of Defense and Mossad, and those two are grifting hundreds of millions of Israeli tax shekels and no doubt American tax dollars while they are about it.

The grift must flow, and it flows all the sweeter for genocidal maniacs when their victims line up for food so they can be more easily shot in the head.