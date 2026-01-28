So much has happened in the last week. After some consideration, I decided to leave this post in the original order that I learned or thought of each event. History is rhyming, a determination to resist Fascism and genocide is building, the Trump Administration is losing control. Cry Fuck Ice!, and

The Almighty American Dollar now constitutes only 40% of foreign currency reserves. Behold the power of a Mad Emperor to instill confidence in Empire:

Wow. A 10% drop in one year. Many people are talking about how unbelievable this is, and how nobody thought he could do it, but Donald Trump has proven them all wrong. Nobody’s wrecked their own Empire faster since Napoleon invaded Russia. Always a bad idea. Good thing we’re not messing with Russia. Oh wait…

Secretary of Commerce, creature of George Soros, and Certified Vampire of the Empire Scott Bessent described sanctions as “economic statecraft, no shots fired.” (Source: Fox Business)

Such refreshingly honest imperialism. Almost as honest as Kristi the Kourageous Dogslayer and Head DHS Bitch, who accused VA nurse Alex Pretti of “assaulting law enforcement officers” by stepping between them and a woman they had just violently shoved to the ground and pepper-sprayed. Plus, he was legally carrying a gun in a holster and foolishly left it there, so ICE had no choice but to shoot him, but only after they had gang-tackled, pepper-sprayed, and taken the gun away from him so they could do so safely. Remember, kids:

30% of Americans immediately forgot all about the Second Amendment, which they had previously cherished for decades, another 30% who had previously supported its repeal started buying Don’t Tread on Me flags, while Marxists shrugged and declared their position on the subject unchanged.

Communism—Protecting your right to bear arms since 1848.

Our Mad Emperor went to Davos and said mad things that generally made Europeans mad. Not to be outdone, Ukrainian President and comprador comedian Zelensky made them even madder, inspiring an Italian MP to observe,

If the EU truly wants... to help the Ukrainian people, rather than prolong the war and enrich a few corrupt politicians… it must ask Zelensky to accept peace.

The Italians are starting to sound like the Irish.

Canadian PM, former head of the Bank of England, and Certified Vampire of the Empire Mark Carney also went to Davos, where he announced that our Mad Emperor’s mad policies have forced him to find new sources of grift for Canadian capitalism.

Larry Fink of Blackrock made an appearance where he talked a lot about “short power,” meaning less electricity for me and thee and previously unimaginable amounts for the AI Investment Bubble for he.

DHS instructed FEMA personnel to limit their use of the word “ice” when talking about the ice storm mucking up a quarter of the country. Apparently, it’s a “freezing rain” storm instead. (source: CNN) Can’t hand them domestic terrorists meme material, I suppose. The Trump Administration is more focused on the social media narrative than they are on doing things governments are supposed to do like, oh, I don’t know…disaster relief.

The prolonged ICE occupation of Minneapolis has forced locals to organize themselves in self-defense. It’s taken them awhile, but they’ve staged a popular go at a general strike and gotten tens of thousands of people out on the streets in sub-zero Fahrenheit weather. They’re moving.

And I heard a rhyme:

(Northerners) are not a fiery impulsive people…but when they begin to move in a given direction, they move with the steady momentum and perseverance of an avalanche.”—Governor Sam Houston, to Texas Confederates after they voted to secede from the Union, 1861.

Persevere, Minnesotans. You’ve done it before. My great grandpappy sure didn’t enjoy fightin’ y’all. Something about “stubborn squareheads.” And Somalis troll too well not to know how to pitch in. You’re scarier than ever. I can smell the Gestapo’s fear from here.

And then there’s still ongoing genocides in Palestine, and Sudan, still the Israelis doing their colonial project in the former British Somaliland, not to mention burning the pampas to steal land from Argentines who sure as hell never did anything to them. It seems Argentina’s vampire president passed a law allowing foreigners to buy land after wildfire damage, so Israelis are setting fires and burning thousands of acres/hectares so they can literally go south if and when they are driven from Palestine. No Israelis have been prosecuted as far as I know. Isn’t it nice to know that America doesn’t have the only Israel First president? Huh. Did somebody lock him in a room with Kash Patel or something?

What is happening in Palestine and Minnesota are linked. The violent chickens of the Empire have come home to roost, but once they are plucked, things will improve for Palestinians and a few billion other people, like everybody in the Western Hemisphere and every former European colonial possession on the planet. And the violent ICE Gestapo are a bunch of chickens, aren’t they?

Compared to Chinese civilization, which has been around for at least 3000 years, the US is a bunch of upstart gangsters, so it’s really embarrassing when we have a President who acts like one.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard made it clear that if the US and Israel attack Iran, Iran will retaliate against American bases in Iraq, Jordan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman. (source: Jackson Hinkle) I have subscribers in all of those places, which makes it more real.

If the Empire does strike Iran, its Navy will try to keep its distance. The only way to do that is with extensive use of air-to-air refueling. The Israelis successfully did this either over or within a few hundred miles of Iran in the last skirmish. That does not mean those tankers will escape unscathed again. If I were the Iranians, I’d definitely try to shoot those flying cows down. That would force the US Navy to choose between bringing its carriers within range of Iranian missiles or being unable to support continued operations. Can they? The odds are literally within the roll of a die.

If I was a Republican strategist, I’d be freaking out right about now. Just imagine what American cities will look like if antiwar protests join the ongoing ones against the Gestapo Feds.

That could give the Democrats courage enough to actually do something, not to mention the Federal Courts and some state governments, and then we’ll have a gen-u-wine constitutional crisis on our hands.

Which brings us to the Imperial Heir-Apparent, that’s right, Ohio’s own JD Vance. When I heard that worthy had recently visited Toledo, Ohio, an evil chuckle bubbled up from the darkest recesses of my barbarian soul. I did not yet know exactly how that distinguished All-American city would work its magic of humorous honesty on Ohio’s most famous hillbilly, but it did, and in the spirit of the still great Jamie Farr to boot. Or heels. Vance was asked to explain why the economy hadn’t turned around in one year, as Trump repeatedly promised on the campaign trail, even telling his fans “If it doesn’t happen, you can hate me then.” Vance’s response may well be his own epitaph. It’s certainly one of Trump’s, and a quote for the ages:



You don’t turn the Titanic around overnight. It takes time to fix what was broken.—JD Vance, Vice President of the United States

Trump’s sunk the economy!

The National Rifle Association issued a statement condemning all the horseshit coming from the Trump Administration about the Feds having the right to shoot someone just because they are carrying a gun “dangerous and wrong.” That came from the BBC, which is newsworthy in and of itself.

ICE itself is not some unified, professional force dedicated to every whim of the Dear Leader. Veteran agents despise the 47 day wonders. Some are beginning to question orders, all think everything is FUBAR, and you won’t find that story in corporate media.

The political avalanche from Minnesota is already moving. Border Patrol Gestapo Commander-at-Large Greg Bovino was demoted and returned to his old post in El Centro, California, and I expect him to retire very soon. Sieg Heil and fare thee poorly, dickhead.

Dogslayer Kristi Noem will be next. Her comments mentioned above cost the Trump regime the support of the NRA, plus another 10 or so million gun owners, so she was summoned to the White Palace for a 2 hour meeting with the Mad Emperor. After what I’m sure was at least a 90 minute long Trumpian ejaculation on the glories of his new ballroom, and surely no one deserved such cruel and unusual punishment more than she, the Daily Mail article says she was instructed to focus on the southern border instead of the internal state terror campaign.

That may be another Very Bad Idea, since Arizona’s attorney general doubled down on her position that Arizona’s stand your ground law allows residents to shoot unidentified masked thugs wearing ICE patches if they are assaulted by them. She’s not wrong. That’s one reason those laws exist in the first place—to provide a check on Federal power.

Here’s a map of stand your ground law states, meaning one can use deadly force in self-defense with no duty to retreat:

Looks like an Electoral College map, but WTF is wrong with Alabama and Nebraska? Anyway, Federal courts are restricting ICE in California, Texas is also a stand your ground state—plus they know how to shoot straight there when they’re not drunk—so look out, New Mexico!

Given the Trump team’s penchant for narrative control, Noem’s resignation will likely be announced shortly after an attack on Iran begins.

US forces have moved within range of Iran in recent days; everything seems set for an attack. There is seemingly no limit to what Trump will do so you will stop thinking about Epstein Files, genocide, and the price of food, fuel and housing. Share

Israeli billionaire Larry Ellison has clamped down on any speech Israel doesn’t like on TikTok, so users are fleeing to UpScrolled, a rival service created by a Palestinian-Australian. If you are interested, click here.

The genocidal maniacs will be as unable to suppress dissent as the Roman Catholic Church was able to suppress Martin Luther. Like the Church, they were masters of the old information tech, and the more they try to control the new tech, the more minds they lose and the more enemies they create. (Below: painting of Martin Luther and his 95 Theses) History rhymes again. The Roman Catholic Church lost its narrative war to the printing press years before it lost any shooting war against Christian dissenters. The Israelis have already lost theirs to social media, but they can’t admit it yet, especially to themselves.

CNN reports that the CIA is setting up shop in Venezuela so it can do unto the Bolivarian Republic what it did unto Ukraine in 2014, but President Rodriguez said muy claro that Venezuelan oil would remain under Venezuelan control, and that “Bolivarian negotiations” with US oil companies continues. Bloody cocksure bastards, the CIA is full of. As if Murphy’s Laws don’t apply to them. As if Venezuelans are Ukrainians, and ever believed stories of shining cities on hills. Ukrainians can’t be blamed, for they didn’t understand what the US Empire was. Venezuelans have known all their lives.



The United States appear to be destined by Providence to plague the Americas with misery in the name of liberty.—Simon Bolivar

Now that the Kurds serve no immediate purpose for the Empire, it has abandoned them once again. Something must be done for the Kurds, or a lot more people are going to die. Again.

France has succeeded once again in doing what it does better than any other nation on the planet—pissing off Algeria. Apparently, a French state TV channel aired a documentary about alleged Algerian “intimidation, influence, and disinformation” campaigns against France.

The Algerians think the French are deliberately trying to maintain a state of crisis between the two countries, at least partially for domestic political reasons. The Algerians are probably right. After all, who knows the French better than they? Think about it.

The chief Federal Judge in Minnesota ordered ICE Director Todd Lyons to appear in court or be held in contempt, for failure to obey an order to either give an ICE detainee a hearing or release him. Fun facts: (1) ICE detainees are held in private facilities which are paid by the number of kidnap victims held each day. It’s a very profitable grifting operation. (2) This sort of thing is how constitutional crises get rolling.

Another Federal Judge is considering a motion filed by the State of Minnesota claiming the ICE deployment violates its state sovereignty under the Tenth Amendment.

Finally, a young mountain lion that had been wandering around the streets of San Francisco has been successfully captured. How would you like to find this pretty fellow at your front door?

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck to us all.

