Yesterday, the House of Representatives passed not one, but two bills to crush the incipient railroad strike. The first one backs the Biden Administration’s chosen contract with exactly zero guaranteed paid days off a year.

The second one guarantees seven paid days off a year. The railroad workers, quite reasonably, wanted 15, but that was never considered by the kleptocratic regime.

Of the members of the vaunted progressive Squad, only Rashida Talib voted No on the first measure. I guess she drew the short straw to be able to do that. She and all of the rest of the Squad voted Yes on the second one. The first one passed with over 300 votes, will go to the Senate for approval and will become law. The second one barely passed the House, and has no chance in the Senate.

It’s obvious what the smarmy ProgDems are doing. They are engaging in political kabuki theater. They tweeted out their distress and their support for workers in the days leading up to the vote, voted the way they were told to by their oligarchical masters, and will soon say that they had to do that because the Republican alternative was worse, so all good people should continue to celebrate their status, send them money, and vote for Democrats.

How, pray tell, is there any justice for workers in what these Justice Democrats did? There ain’t no justice here. Just Democrats.

Progressive Democrats voted unanimously to use the power of the federal government to support the power of the railroad companies to exploit and abuse railroad workers for obscene profits. That’s not progressive, even in the Teddy Roosevelt sense of the term.

It is, however, textbook Fascism.