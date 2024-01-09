I was going to take a break from writing for a couple of days, but I was irritated with myself for not making it to the range this weekend, and felt like shooting something.

Fortunately, this Politico article came along.

Nahal Toosi, Politico’s senior foreign affairs correspondent (brace yourself)

(photo courtesy Politico)

wrote it, so I figured if it had “unnamed” US officials in it they must really, really mean it. Sure enough, first sentence so this must be important;

U.S. officials have to work with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they try to contain the Israel-Hamas war, but some are starting to wonder if he’s really in charge.

So US Empire officials don’t know who is running Israel? Well, that’s certainly interesting. Who knew Israel was so complicated? After all, from what they’re saying on social media, the Israeli government and its supporters seem pretty cool with that urban renewal thing they’ve got going on down in Gaza.

But according to Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent Smiley here, the imperial official said things in the Israeli government are complicated indeed.

“It’s not always clear who’s driving the train” in Israel, said a U.S. official familiar with American-Israeli discussions. “There have been times where [Netanyahu] has intimated or even been more explicit in telling us, ‘My hands are tied. You know, I have this coalition. It’s not me. It’s a coalition. It’s not me. It’s the political imperatives that I’m facing.’” The official, like a number of others I talked to, was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive talks.

Ooooh! Granted anonymity. You can almost hear the whisper. Almost makes you feel like you’re being let in on a juicy bit of gossip, it does!

The story goes on to say seems that Netanyahu has maybe done some criminal things and can’t be prosecuted while in office, but can only stay in office if he has the support of Joe Manchin and Kyrston Sinema Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, two far-right ministers.

Oh, no! That sounds really bad. Almost as bad as having to summon the Senate Parliamentarian. You see, according to not one, but two impeccably anonymous US Empire officials, Bez and Ita are really bad news, so bad they make Netanyahu seem positively reasonable.

“These are not tactical disagreements based on perceptions or even interests,” the first U.S. official said. “They’re doing this out of ideology and even zealotry. So I don’t buy the argument that if we sat down with them and had a glass of kosher wine that we would have seen our way through our disagreements — not at all.” “They’re hard core,” the second U.S. official added. “Bibi, while weak and problematic personally, is not an insane ideologue like these guys.”

You see? The ongoing genocide isn’t Joe Biden’s or the US government’s fault. Netanyahu wasn’t able to rig the Israeli court system, and he’s a grifting oligarch whom other Israeli oligarchs want prosecuted, so he has to stay in office to avoid jail, and if he does leave then these really crazy guys(I wonder if either one of them are orangish?) would take over Israel and the genocide would be WORSE!!!

I shall answer Understandably Puzzled Karate Guy’s question. This shit is an insult to our collective intelligence.

Anyone whose income does not depend on avoiding offending Israel, and who has more than half a dozen brain cells to rub together, knows that the United States could stop the genocide in Gaza in a matter of hours, simply by cutting off the money and weapons it sends to Israel until the Israelis comply.

All the President has to do is summon the Israeli ambassador or call up Netanyahu and tell them what a shame it would be they forced him to cut them off, and they would follow orders because who else is going to lavish money and weapons on their loathsome apartheid state of genocidal maniacs??!!

They actually think we are stupid enough, or cultish enough, to believe this shit. It’s like Nahal Toosi’s writing should turn you into stone after reading it, as if she was really this creature;

Huh. Is it me or is that an improvement?

Either way, using the old Democratic Party whine that they mean well, but can’t do squat because X or Y won’t let them does not excuse Genocide Joe Biden, Suck Sec O State Blinken, or National Insanity Security Advisor Sullivan for enabling a premeditated genocide.

Well, at least I got to shoot up something, after all.

Thank you for reading, good night, and good luck.