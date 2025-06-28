Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
44m

Lots of big issues, but there is nothing I can object to. I DO believe in capitalism. However, what is concurrent in the US is NOT capitalism, at least not a proper way to realize capitalism. Capitalism has a good foundation at the start, as it follows human nature. What Adam Smith did not talk about was that capitalists, producers, retailers, and consumers are also humans and share the same society. If capitalists and bosses treat their employees well (many do), the relationship between employers and employees can be a lot better. Ancient Chinese teachings about business were few and I don't know much besides those depicted in novels and dramas. The theme has always been that employers have to treat employees as family. If not, even the brothers and sisters of the employers can conspire against the big bosses. The Western business schools focus on numbers and treating employees as a necessary cost, no different from a machine used for production.

Capitalism, Socialism, even Communism, etc., have all sorts of definitions and branding. However, if there is no significant portion of humanism and genuine concerns about people's lives, whatever ism it may be would fail just the same. What has sickened the USA is very similar to the Middle East crisis in the sense that the Jews of Israel are unable to acquire real peace and prosperity because they treat Palestinians like trash, while the US capitalists and power elites treat we small potatoes as subjects needing psychological influencing or ranch animals needing to be fed. They think circus and bread would work. Ancient Roman power elites at least understood that the public needed entertainment and food. Modern American capitalists and power elites, seemed to be ignorant or unconcerned about people's needs. We are either laborers, producers, or consumers. Money and material flows so everybody should be happy. How come you are not happy?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
W.D. James's avatar
W.D. James
1h

Nice. Interested to see your answer on corporatism question above.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ohio Barbarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture